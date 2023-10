In this episode of Arts, Interrupted, the team sits down with local Ann Arbor band VUP! to talk about their origins, their place in the music scene, and the future of the band. Join us for an exclusive talk where we talk about Jazz, the music scene, and what makes their stage dynamic so fun!

Produced by Matt Popp

Content by Scott Smith

Mixed and Mastered by Cole McCarthy, Christopher Brown

Special Thanks to Ariana Kertsman, Darren Lee, and Adam Solomon from VUP!