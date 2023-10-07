For my 12th birthday, I had a strange cake. It was chocolate with buttercream frosting, with a decorative layer of fondant on top that split the cake into four factions. One quadrant had a crinkled hat and a broom, another had little cerulean waves and a trident, another had a Mockingjay and an arrow and — can you tell where I’m going with this? It was 2014. Young Adult book-to-movie adaptations were all the rage. Tumblr was at its peak. Reading was unironically cool. Not-like-other-girls “it girl” Shailene Woodley was booked and busy. It was a fun and weird time of fandom to have lived through as a middle schooler, and it’s even weirder to look back on it now.

In case my cake didn’t say enough, there were two central aspects of this era: mega-popular YA book series and their film counterparts.

The theatrical release of the movies stirred up a lot of second-wave hype around the books, which is why it was nearly impossible to get a copy of “The Hunger Games” at my middle school library for years. From “Twilight” to “Harry Potter” to every John Green novel, the system of book-to-movie adaptations was tried and true. Books have been the source of popular films for decades, but this specific era felt rare in the sheer force of its digital and societal impact. With no shortage of material to work with or teen audiences to entertain, these adaptations were low risk and high reward, and everyone wanted a piece of that pie of potential.

That’s not to say that all of these movies were incredible. For instance, “The Mortal Instruments” film from 2013 exists. As do the second installments of the Divergent trilogy and the Percy Jackson movies that author Rick Riordan referred to as “my life’s work going through a meat grinder.” At some point, the creative juices had to start trickling out. Tumblr was dying. Woodley couldn’t save an 11% Rotten Tomato score no matter how hard she tried.

But around the late 2010s, something short of miraculous happened. In moving away from the blockbuster flops, a new era was ushered in — only this time, it would be on the small screen.

All of a sudden, TV entered the fold of YA book-to-screen adaptations in a way that it never had before. There were predecessors, of course, with hit teen shows like “Gossip Girl,” “The Vampire Diaries” or “Pretty Little Liars.” But unlike the Tumblr era, their respective source material remained in relative obscurity even as the shows became massively popular. In fact, I’d argue that most casual fans of any of those shows likely weren’t even aware that they were based on book series from the ’90s or ’00s. What made the Tumblr era special was the resurgence of interest in actually reading the books that inspired that year’s most anticipated film release of 14-year-olds nationwide.

There’s no definitive date that this change occurred, but the closest I can pinpoint it to is 2016, the year Reese Witherspoon founded her media company, Hello Sunshine. Admittedly, her target audience is middle-aged white women, but her joint effort of starting a book club and then proceeding to adapt a lot of these books to screen initiated a familiar phenomenon of paralleled consumption of popular books and subsequent screen adaptations. And, most importantly, Witherspoon put almost all of these adaptations into TV rather than film. Even if you weren’t aware of her production company or book club, you probably know of the projects she’s shepherded to screen like “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Tiny Beautiful Things” or “Daisy Jones and the Six,” among others.

Witherspoon’s book club picks routinely make their way to the top of bestseller lists, readily available in bookstores and highly coveted at your local library. Even if every one of her followers doesn’t actually keep up with the monthly readings, that level of exposure still single-handedly puts those books on their radar and makes them that much more likely to tune in to the TV adaptation she’ll announce a few months later. From a purely tactical business perspective, it is a positively (profitably) genius idea.

Around the same time as Hello Sunshine’s launch, the limited series genre started to gather acclaim and popularity as the fashionable new medium for streaming services adapting books to screen. The first seasons of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Sharp Objects,” among others, were well-lauded upon release, and only encouraged more and more book-to-TV adaptations to follow suit — like “Normal People,” “The Queen’s Gambit” or “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

For the first time maybe ever, blockbuster films were not the de facto mode of screen adaptation.

Nowadays, TV series based on books are practically old hat. Shows like “Bridgerton” and “You” are among the few rare Netflix originals to renew for three or more seasons. The episodic format of television lends itself well to these book-to-screen series, providing the flexibility to contain expansive fantasy realms or ever-growing ensemble casts. Some shows even take this opportunity to venture far beyond the bounds of the original work, such as “The Umbrella Academy.” Though the first season stayed faithful to the plot of the comics, each season thereafter took on a life of its own, with fresh storylines and character arcs that reflected the more diverse make-up of the cast. Another example of this is the TV adaptation of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Yes, the love triangle plot in this show is incredibly cheesy, but author Jenny Han made a genuine effort to revamp the story by rounding out the ensemble cast and shifting much of the focus to the friendships between its female characters, and, honestly, it worked pretty well. Between that and the overt Taylor Swift marketing campaign, they got countless new fans to watch the show and read the original books.

Not every book adaptation results in an amazing TV show, and it’s about as hit or miss as movies based on books always were, but the shift to TV in adaptation trends is undeniable. Instead of giving “Looking for Alaska” the teen movie treatment like “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns,” John Green turned it into a miniseries in 2019. While “The Mortal Instruments” was a flop in film in 2013, the 2016 TV series “The Shadow Hunters” was marginally better.

Remember those runaway successes I mentioned earlier? The pioneers in the YA book adaptation craze? Even those are coming back for more. A Twilight TV show is currently in the works, as is a Harry Potter reboot and the long-awaited Percy Jackson series, this time written and approved by Riordan himself. Old habits die hard, and maybe the previously venerated ones are just milking their already wildly successful franchises for every last penny, but the fact that they’re turning to TV to do so speaks volumes in and of itself.

My hope lies in the potential for current middle schoolers to have another “reading is cool” moment and a good Percy Jackson adaptation to make my 12-year-old heart proud. If TV’s the place for that to happen nowadays, then I’m here for it.

