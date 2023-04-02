Imagine it’s 1996: You and the rest of your high school’s all-girl star soccer team are headed to nationals when your plane crashes into a remote forest. Half of your friends die in the crash, and the remaining few teenage girls (and a couple of moral-support boys) are left to survive out in the wilderness. You get lucky when you find an abandoned cabin with some survival equipment, but winter is here and there’s no food in sight. How far would you go to survive?

The Yellowjackets go to any length necessary, from learning to hunt wild deer to hunting each other and eating the flesh in a ritualistic offering to the forest. The introduction to the show’s second season hints at their descent into this primal behavior as a harsh winter takes hold. The girls’ chances of rescue have reduced to practically nothing, and a deeper despair has overtaken them. In the show’s flashforwards, they pick up where they left off, covering their tracks to avoid association with a local artist’s murder. The sinister symbol that follows them in both the present and future timelines is a string that binds them supernaturally. In the present, 1996 timeline, this string functions as a beacon of hope that a higher power watches over them; in the future, it’s a terrifying reminder of the heinous extremes they once resorted to.

As the grueling wild days continue, they tightly cling to scraps of hope despite their fragile state and depleting energy. The girls at times feel giddy and have petty fights that shine through the traumatic events they’re living through. Some conversations are akin to lunchroom gossip, which, transplanted into this morbid context, reveals the series’ strength in blending the unforgiving environment with the warm youth of their free-flowing spirits. Van (Liv Hewson, “Santa Clarita Diet”) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown, “Scream VI”) sleep physically tied to one another each night so Taissa’s nightmares don’t cause her to hurt herself. Even in this situation, the girls are allowed a giggly confession of love in the dark of the abandoned (probably haunted) attic. These moments of feminine connection bring a much-needed lightness to otherwise heavy themes.

“Yellowjackets” has been described as “‘Lord of the Flies’ with girls,” a comparison also made to other recent titles like “The Wilds” and “Class of ’07.” This particular genre of television aims to reveal humanity’s true nature while honing in on the female perspective. In a world with little male influence, the girls are shown as strong, pragmatic and empathetic as they forge a tight-knit community. They work together to establish roles within their new society and even try to bring celebration to the forest by throwing themselves a makeshift homecoming. Above all, they are granted the freedom to be their truest selves without the confines of what is considered socially acceptable behavior for young women. Their rage and frustration are palpable from the gory violence they enact, and they take on more traditionally masculine tasks like hunting and skinning animals. Women are so rarely granted the freedom to express anger at their trauma or explore that anger in unsavory ways, which makes this series even more groundbreaking.

The girls’ trauma surfaces in many ways, like Taissa’s nightmares and Shauna’s hallucinations, but Lottie’s (Courtney Eaton, “Gods of Egypt”) response is the most fascinating. While in civilized society, she was a quiet girl who faded into the background, but out in the wild, she becomes the team’s cult leader, propelled to power through her hyperrealistic visions. As her prophecies and Wiccan protection rituals are taken more seriously by the Yellowjackets, she becomes the de facto beacon of hope for survival. The wilderness hasn’t changed who she is — she has always been capable of this — but the confines of high school social norms prevented her from rising to this kind of power. This return to the primal world allows all of the girls to unleash their repressed traits and completely topple the established hierarchy.

Knowing how these characters change doesn’t make their year in the wilderness any less gripping. The interwoven future storyline, carried over from the previous season, follows their future selves as their past comes back to haunt them; it is brilliantly executed. The two plots flow in harmony in a way that allows the viewer to connect the characters’ progression from their teenage experiences to their adult choices. Shauna’s hallucinations follow her the same way Taissa’s nightmares do. Natalie’s struggle with addiction can be traced back to the horrors she had to cope with. Even Lottie’s newest cult following has its origins with the Yellowjackets nearly 20 years earlier. Now, back in society, the girls fail to fully secure the mask of civility over the animal freedom they released in the woods.

At the heart of the series is a reminder of the need to liberate the impulses deemed immoral for young women. They are survivors not just in their bodies but in their souls because of their less savory emotions. The meaning and substance behind the show’s horror sequences are only enhanced by the feelings behind this violence and gore. The Yellowjackets don’t get a second to breathe, and it makes for some great television. This phenomenal new season promises ample twists and turns sure to make any viewer into a loyal member of the Yellowjackets cult.

