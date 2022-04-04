With seemingly endless amounts of new material, beloved characters and a constant stream of new movies that effortlessly shatter box office records, Marvel is basically beginning to take over the world. With the new Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” Marvel plunges into new territory with a darker, horror-esque genre that matches its other recent releases, and with Hollywood heartthrob Oscar Isaac (“Dune”) at the helm, it seems as though “Moon Knight” is off to a pretty good start.

“Moon Knight” follows painfully nerdy and socially awkward museum worker Steven Grant (Isaac), whose extensive and expert-level knowledge of Egyptian history and mythology goes unappreciated by his supervisor, keeping him from moving up from his job as a snack vendor. But Steven’s got bigger problems than an obnoxious boss or an unsatisfying job: Every time he falls asleep, he finds himself experiencing strange blackouts and lost time, often waking up in places he has no memory of visiting. His strange sleepwalking leads to a dramatic confrontation with a religious cult that worships the Egyptian deity, Ammit, a mythological soul-eater who resides in the underworld to judge the sins of the dead. As Steven’s blackouts become more serious and confusing, he finds himself facing the impossible — malevolent ghostly figures, strange invisible voices and ancient monsters — with the help of his alter-identity, mercenary Marc Spector.

Now, before jumping into any analysis, we have to address the elephant in the “Moon Knight” room: Oscar Isaac’s questionable English accent. No, it’s not very good, and probably not very accurate. But since it’s Oscar Isaac, we’ll forgive him.

Accent aside, the premiere provides a telling glimpse into this new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe collection. With other recent Marvel projects such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” it seems as though “Moon Knight” is another step for Marvel into an unexplored genre almost akin to horror or psychological thriller. With the museum setting and a mythological and magical plotline, it almost looked as though Marvel might’ve been gunning for a “Night at the Museum” reboot, but both the premise and the chilling imagery prove to be a lot less family-friendly, as supported by Disney’s rarely assigned TV-MA rating. The darkness of nightmare-inducing monsters and creepy cult leaders is softened by Marvel’s particular brand of humor — one they’ve worked hard on developing in works such as “Thor: Ragnarok” and the recent “Spider-Man” movies. Marvel seems to specialize in juxtaposing ridiculous characters or scenarios with terrifying circumstances — a strategy that definitely got a few laughs out of me, especially while watching Steven drive a cupcake truck in a car chase. Well played, Marvel. Steven’s endearing character and his ridiculous bad luck help to buoy your spirits throughout the mildly depressing and somber episode.

Despite Marvel’s expert comedic timing, “Moon Knight” addresses themes that go beyond your average MCU creation. The nature of Steven Grant’s secret identity isn’t your typical superhero story of costumes and behind-the-scenes crime-fighting, because Steven doesn’t even know his alter-ego exists. Steven experiences a mental illness known as dissociative identity disorder, or DID, an affliction that can lead one to develop multiple alternate personalities.

Historically in film and television, DID has been displayed in an extremely negative light, as the characters showcase a hyperbolic version of it and often take on the roles of kidnappers and violent murderers — think “Psycho,” “Split” and even “Fight Club” — which can be detrimental to the real individuals who experience DID and creates a stigma around the disorder. However, one could argue that, so far, “Moon Knight” is already vastly different from other DID-focused media. Connections between the hero and villain through alternate personalities is a trope as old as time, sported throughout media and literature alike — remember Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde? But rather than assigning the role of the villain to the alternate identity, Marvel has chosen Steven’s alternate as the hero, and the grief and genuine fear that Steven experiences between his dissociative episodes are thoroughly fleshed out and thoughtfully portrayed, a credit to Isaac’s acting. It may be a little too soon to predict how exactly Marvel will handle the prominent topic of mental illness in “Moon Knight,” but with what we’ve seen so far, the show seems to be heading in a (hopefully) positive direction.

Even with only one episode out so far, it’s clear that “Moon Knight” is on the road to success. As long as Marvel writers stay in their lane and steer clear of overdone and insensitive tropes, “Moon Knight” is surely set to become yet another thrilling, and slightly chilling, Marvel masterpiece.

Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran can be reached at currana@umich.edu.