To anyone who claims that you don’t like juicy legal dramas, stop lying to yourself, or at least let Hulu’s new series “Reasonable Doubt” change your mind. Seriously, though, what’s better than rooting for a badass woman as she juggles her romantic ties, family troubles and extremely demanding law career?

If that doesn’t sound dramatic enough, the first few minutes of the pilot will have you fully committed. In the opening scene, we see main character Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi, “Beats”) in hysterics as she’s tied to a chair, negotiating for her life at the end of a loaded gun. The trigger is pulled, and a blast reverberates through the air. Yet, before we can see the damage that’s been done, time rewinds to a seemingly ordinary day six months prior.

Within the first episode, the audience becomes privy to the intricate details of Jax’s life. This includes a sticky separation from her husband with whom she shares two children, as well as an unexpected rekindling with Damon (Michael Ealy, “Fatale”), a former client on parole after serving 16 years for a crime he didn’t commit. So, to say there are a few romantic possibilities and an abundance of sexual tension in Jax’s life would be an understatement.

For fans of “Scandal,” the show’s star, Kerry Washington, directed the pilot of “Reasonable Doubt,” which makes complete sense. Jax, much like Washington’s character Olivia Pope, is a tenacious Black woman who must maintain her power while working in a group of predominantly white colleagues. Yet, while Jax has risen to become one of LA’s elite, she never loses the values she upheld as a public defender: fighting for those who, like Damon, were wronged by the racial injustices of the system.

Simply put, Jax is someone you do not want as an enemy. Regardless of her overpowering confidence and intimidating demeanor, the audience can’t help but root for her. Granted, her life seems rather unattainable: An elite attorney who drives a Tesla and lives in Hollywood. However, the show manages to make Jax a relatable character who, on the surface, appears to have it all together but is actually battling just as many life crises as the rest of us. As a partner at a head law firm, Jax handles civil and criminal defense for very wealthy and famous clients. When a sexual assault case turns into a potential homicide, she may be left with the highest-profile murder case of her career, and a client who she believes is guilty.

Thus, with each new romantic connection and criminal case, the plot is pushed forward. By the end of the first episode of “Reasonable Doubt,” the audience is completely invested in the life of Jax Stewart, whether they want to be or not.

Daily Arts Writer Molly Hirsch can be reached at mohirsch@umich.edu.