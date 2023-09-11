Every childhood Friday afternoon, like clockwork, I’d arrive home to find a copy of Entertainment Weekly sitting there atop the stack of mail in the foyer. I wasn’t all too interested in the contents of the magazine itself, but by virtue of it belonging to my mother, I was always tempted to pry it open and sneak a peek. It exuded the semi-forbidden allure of mysterious, worldly adult objects that I admired but didn’t fully understand, like the chic brown leather boots she’d only wear in autumn or the olive-green glass Aveda bottle that resided on the bathroom counter. Magazine in hand, I’d start at the bullseye of popular culture and work my way back to front, Books to TV to Film.

Usually, only half-page picture collages and 72-point font were enough to grasp my attention, but the Fall TV Schedule almost always did. “What to Watch,” it would announce, in big, bold letters, like the authoritative voice of Television with a capital T. EW’s presence in the mail stack of my household was as consistent and reliable as weeknight TV. And because of that, the “Hollywood” that it represented felt like a formidable institution to me as a kid. A perfectly equilibrated system in which episodes of my favorite shows would air each week, interspersed with re-runs in the off-season, and when those shows ended for good, new ones would promptly arrive the next fall to take their place.

It’s been years since I read a physical copy of EW, and their print publication is long-defunct, but I wonder what this year’s fall TV schedule would look like on paper. Mostly empty boxes, with season 35 of “The Amazing Race” or the latest rendition of “Love is Blind” sprinkled in? Sounds bleak, but it’s not that far off from the present reality of television — reality television. In light of the recent writers’ strike, this seems to be all networks have left to stand on; it’s frightening that studio executives think that the best solution here is to coast by on unscripted shows while they sit around and twiddle their thumbs, waiting for writers to come crawling back.

To be clear, I support the writers one thousand percent and feel that the issues they’re striking for (studios downsizing writers’ rooms, streaming services eradicating residual checks, a lack of health insurance or a living wage and AI-generated writing, to name a few) have festered at the expense of creatives for far too long. Furthermore, I think that this strike has exposed a notable chasm in judgment between what executives think audiences want and what they actually do.

This is hardly the first time that writers have gone on strike, but the prospect of AI entering the domain is certainly a new-age problem to be reckoned with. Writers taking issue with AI aren’t doing so for the sake of impeding technological advancement, but out of a fearful awareness of how easily it could go from being a “tool” to implement in their work to a cheap hiring substitution for studios to save a buck. The creative process of writing a show is hardly a rote, replicable task, but even if that were true, and AI was able to produce content indistinguishable from original creation, why is that something we as viewers would even want?

A few years ago, the concept of AI-generated scripts was merely a running gag on the internet. Someone would post something along the lines of “I trained an AI on 1,000 hours of Law and Order and asked it to write an episode and this is what it came up with.” The scripts were always terribly funny — emphasis on terrible — and the crux of the joke was that the idea of using AI to write an episode of a show, no matter how templated or trope-y it was, was simply incredulous.

When you watch an episode of your favorite show, you do so with the knowledge that someone (or likely, a lot of someones) took the time to craft and create the art you find entertainment in. If the couple that took six seasons to get together breaks up — someone is to blame! If the finale of a show is less than satisfactory — you’re upset with whoever came up with that ending. How could they have let this happen? What were the writers thinking, you’d ask. Regardless of whether your reactions were that of veneration or vitriol, your sentiments were directed toward real human beings who worked on the show.

Sometimes, the reactions of viewers even directly informed writers, like when fans of “Pretty Little Liars” figured out who the central villain “A” was too quickly, and they had to course correct so often it verged on absurdity. Even if that wasn’t the best choice plot-wise, the writers clearly valued the intelligence and viewing experience of their audience and went to great lengths to preserve the show’s core mystique and its penchant for shocking reveals. I assure you, AI could never concoct anything close to what those writers did.

Yet what upsets me most about the discussion of AI in TV is the notion that people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Those PLL fans definitely would have because a) you should never underestimate the tenacity of teenage girls and b) audiences aren’t dumb! Is the consensus here that TV viewers have lost the ability to discern quality art, or that they simply wouldn’t care?

As long as the television industry is able to profit from this inequitable streaming system that favors content over quality, it will continue to make decisions that aren’t in the viewers’ best interest. While this is something that likely infuriates the writers that work on these shows, it should also infuriate you, the sucker who forks over 10 bucks a month to these companies.

In the age of streaming services, accessibility to television (for the low, low cost of $9.99 a month with an ad-free plan!) has never been greater. The rate at which they churn out new shows was unheard of 10 years ago, let alone 20. But why is it necessary? Why do streamers think that canceling shows a season in and erasing their existence (for tax write-offs, of course) will go unnoticed by viewers, so long as they keep pumping out more material to make up for the lack?

It’s not just the forgettably cheap original content that Netflix puts out, but the fact that nearly everything in streaming has moved towards this fast-and-dirty model to make shows quick to watch and quick to move on from. American sitcoms and dramas used to put out 20-episode seasons and airing for multiple years was a hallmark of a series’ success and popularity. Instead, prestige TV is now praised for its ability to work within the constraints of short seasons, and limited series are in vogue thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s production company.

No one wants to make (or more accurately, fund) eight seasons of a scripted show anymore, but long-running series from decades ago remain among the most popular content on streamers. When Netflix first gained its massive consumer base, it didn’t have many original series, so people used it to watch stuff like “Friends” or “The Office.” Netflix loves to boast about how their latest original show broke every viewing record under the sun but never shares data about how their non-original content performs. I, for one, find it incredibly interesting that a show like “Suits,” which aired a decade ago on cable, has been in Netflix’s top 10 trending list since it was added in June. Clearly, viewers still like multi-season shows — it’s just that original streaming series keep getting cut off at the legs before they’re able to build an audience.

Streaming services have seemingly decided that longer-running series simply aren’t worth the cost if they don’t perform exceptionally well from the start, and that rapidly producing and canceling shows is a more favorable (and profitable) system than the old regime of network cable. Not only is this blatantly untrue, but it exists only to the detriment of writers and actors trying to sustain stable work and to the quality of shows that never get the chance to grow with time. With cable, not every show was a multi-season success story, but it felt like they were at least given a fighting chance.

At the end of the day, these writers aren’t asking for all that much, and we owe it to them, and ourselves, to ask more of the streaming services that we pay for. For every show that’s gotten you through a tough day or given you something to bond over with someone else, remember that someone made that, that someone wrote the lines that made you laugh or cry or question your existence. TV is more than just background noise. And I refuse to believe that it is somehow the elevator music of visual art, something we tune into numbly, blindly, with zero regard for the human beings that created it or the messages it’s trying to convey or the way it makes us feel.

Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.