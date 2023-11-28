Diary entry one: Sisters

Dear diary,

Hello again. As you know, I love the show “Bad Sisters,” an incredibly-crafted Irish thriller that left my heart pounding and eyes bulging with each episode. As a refresher, its genius narrative is viewed through the Garvey sisters’ eyes (to be read with an Irish accent): Eva (Sharon Horgan, “This Way Up”), Ursula (Eva Birthistle, “The Delinquent Season”), Becka (Eve Hewson, “Behind Her Eyes”), Bibi (Sarah Greene, “Dublin Murders”) and Grace (Anne-Marie Duff, “Shameless”). Grace was married to John Paul (Claes Bang, “Dracula”), whom the four other sisters call “the prick,” rightfully so. JP isn’t just a misogynistic, ego-centric and abusive man — he’s the personification of a worst nightmare. Throughout the duration of “Bad Sisters,” the audience watches in horror as he emotionally abuses his wife, daughter and mother, physically abuses his wife and manipulates his sisters-in-law, stripping them of their last shred of dignity and throwing the rest into the ocean. The sisters, excluding Grace, hatch a plan to kill “the prick” within the first episode of the series. The remaining nine episodes follow one plot line: the demise of JP.

If you’re wondering why I stuck through til the final episode, it was for the Garvey sisters. The nature of their relationship is raw and inspiring. While many of the sisters want to murder JP for his actions against them, they ultimately make these attempts to avenge Grace. Their bond reminds me of my relationship with my older sister, Sofia. We have been together through thick and thin and tell each other almost everything. I know that if I text her, she will answer — if not immediately, then eventually. I know that even if we argue, we make up within hours. We have each others’ backs, and, as we’ve more recently begun to admit verbally, we love each other. The relationship among the Garvey sisters made me realize how grateful I am to have Sofia as a sibling, and while some of the actions taken by the Garvey sisters are intense, they don’t seem so irrational in the context of my own sisterhood. And by God, if I marry a husband as despicable as JP, I would hope she would have the wherewithal to hate him like they did.

Until next time,

Eliza

Diary entry two: Heartstrings

Dear diary,

To no one’s surprise, I am again writing about “Bad Sisters.” One thing I appreciate from the series is the fact that each sister has a relatable life conundrum, making them more personable. Eva struggles with both alcoholism and infertility, Ursula cheats on her husband, Becka is basically unemployed and Bibi is blind in one eye after falling into a crucifix accoutrement on the dashboard of JP’s car. JP uses these events to poke at the sisters throughout the entire series, relentlessly harassing them or spreading sensitive information to their family and friends. Worst of all is how JP treats Grace. If he were a cat with nine lives, a daily dose of JP would give Grace enough motive to kill him all nine times and bury him herself.

Every life conundrum the sisters have are things that I fear could happen to me. While some of these fears are irrational, these anxieties have erupted in the form of “what ifs,” creating a wave of anxiety within me that has strengthened my emotional connection with the Garvey sisters. I feel like I slipped directly into their shoes and experienced JP’s brutality alongside them.

Very rarely do I connect to a show so well, but because I’ve become entrenched in their story through fear, it’s made it hard not to feel what they do. I want JP dead just as they do, which is why the never-ending chase to kill him is thrilling to watch. It reminds me of when I watch my favorite genre of detective shows and excitedly wait for the killer to be found out. So, when JP did end up dead, I sighed in relief. Justice had been served, cold.

Until next time,

Eliza

Diary entry three: Mom

Dear diary,

I watched “Bad Sisters” at the same time my mother did. She’s the woman who taught me about feminism, womanhood and what it feels and looks like to have power in a system that frowns upon it. Collective feminism and anger is something I’ve felt alongside her many times throughout my life, but most notably in 2017 at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Surrounded by a sea of women in pink hats, I was with her, my sister, my aunt and my grandma. We all traveled across the country to stand tall and protest against people like JP. It was invigorating and utterly beautiful. The same deep-seated anger I felt on that day resurrected and grew inside me when I saw JP destroy the Garvey sisters.

Grace is the main character for a reason. She grapples with the choice that women around the world have to make constantly in unsafe marriages: Stay or leave? She also begs the question, How will I get out? It’s heartbreaking to watch it unfold on screen, but it reminded me of the lessons I learned from my mom. Women have the right to do whatever the hell they want, and very little should stop them from doing so. Throughout every episode, JP’s disgusting actions made the feminist in me want to jump out and light the world on fire. “Bad Sisters” was just that empowering.

Until next time,

Eliza

Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.