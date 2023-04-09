Liv Healy (Celeste Barber, “Seriously Red”) has just landed her big career break in New York, when she loses her green card while in her home country of Australia. Anxiety-ridden and worried without a way home, Liv has a health scare which forces her to remain abroad. It’s her worst nightmare — being stranded with her brother and mom while working on her health. Liv spends the premiere season of “Wellmania” struggling to escape Australia.

Liv gets assigned to a doctor at the green card office who is in charge of tracking her health progress. In order to pass her green card application and move back to New York, Liv has to improve her resting heart rate, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. According to her doctor, Liv has one year to fix herself. Liv immediately researches detox therapies to lose weight. Throughout the season, she tries cupping, colon cleansing, spin classes, dieting and routinely going to the gym to get into shape. She elects her brother, Gaz (Lachlan Buchanan, “Dynasty”), as her personal trainer and dietitian to coach her through her weight loss journey. Needless to say, the young brother-and-sister duo doesn’t always work well. He advises her to stay away from heavy carb loads, which include wine and other drugs — two of Liv’s vices. Unfortunately, when life becomes too demanding, Liv almost always ends up back on the bottle or high on LSD and marijuana.

If there’s anything that the zero-hesitancy act of trying a million treatments shows, it’s that our society is obsessed with fixing itself through the quick-and-easy route. It seems, in recent years, that the millennial and Gen Z populations are consumed by businesses like Soul Cycle, shows like “The Biggest Loser” and pills and supplements that promise an unattainable goal in a quick amount of time. In reality, these techniques prove to be less effective over a long period and boast an unhealthy message. However unhealthy they may be, Wellmania’s use of minimal-effort techniques does accurately portray what most people this day and age would rely on. Despite Liv’s brief dalliances with these approaches, in actuality, going to the gym daily, eating more fruits and vegetables, and drinking less wine is what returns her vitals to an adequate level.

It is worth noting that we have gotten to a point in society where we are no longer making only reality TV shows touting weight as an issue, but are also making drama series to promote the notion. In the past we’ve seen series like “Too Large,” “Extreme Makeover” and “1000-Lb. Sisters” that all intentionally use weight loss as focal points. Other than being non-reality TV, “Wellmania” adds to the category egregiously and seems like more of an insult to both those who struggle with and accept their weight. In a society plagued with high levels of anxiety and depression, as well as fake social media standards that revolve around appearance and other superficialities, is a show promoting these ideals worth the time and money?

One of Liv’s challenging anxieties is “fucking up.” Most of that fear comes from her traumatic teen years when her father heartbreakingly passed away — something that she blames herself for. This feeds into her insatiable need for acceptance from her family and friends. While this makes for some character flaws that other people don’t see through, it is inspiring to watch Liv elevate her health like never before. Liv breaches her health issues in one month — defying the odds that her doctor bound her to. When she returns to the Big Apple and starts her show, the viewers see her new character in contrast to her past selves. She’s no longer regularly exhausted, she goes to the gym in the morning to energize herself, eats healthy, doesn’t do drugs and drinks a healthier amount of alcohol. It is deeply motivational to see someone like Liv — who appears to hit rock bottom, ruin her friendships, family relationships, work and social life — climb out of her cave and get better.

It does beg the question though: Is she doing it all for herself, or is she doing it for the people she has negatively affected and because other people want to see her improve and for the lives she’s hurt? If she is doing this for her own self-benefit of returning to New York, she might be making progress in weight loss and health, but by doing this she threatens her relationships with her family and friends. If her friends and family are what motivate her, repairing herself first before making amends with them would be the more selfless act. The confusing intentions of Liv herself are well-suited to a show with its own questionable intentions and themes.

No matter how self-unaware she is (by God, it bothers me), Liv Healy gets to return to America with a renewed feeling of accomplishment. She may have some troubling personality quirks, but she is deeply sensitive, with an ocean of emotional trauma, which makes it hard not to sympathize with her even when she’s being pesky. Overall, “Wellmania” is a whirlwind show that encourages a story of self-discipline — though it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.