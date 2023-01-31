True crime has taken the world by storm. Be it podcasts or discussion forums, the world’s obsession with the genre has undoubtedly grown in recent years. It seems as though every streaming service has jumped onto the true-crime train, and Hulu is no exception with their recent series, “Web of Death.” What sets this docuseries apart from the rest is just how self-aware it is.

In a typical true-crime series, viewers only really hear from the victim’s family and friends and those in law enforcement who worked on the cases. In the case of “Web of Death,” each episode not only focuses on a violent crime and the process of solving it, but also on the true-crime forums that assisted in the closure of the cases. For the most part, true-crime enthusiasts tend to have a bad reputation. Of course, 15 seasons (and counting) of a show like “Criminal Minds” coaxes an audience into an obsession with the crime drama genre, but those who started treating real-life cases like entertainment seem to be a little separated from reality.

In “Web of Death,” interviews are conducted with people like Tricia Griffith, creator of the true-crime discussion forum Websleuths, whose members were able to assist the police in the case of Abraham Shakespeare, a lottery winner in Florida who went missing under mysterious circumstances. Shakespeare’s disappearance seemed to baffle his closest family, friends and the police, but as “Web of Death” unveils, it was the members of the Websleuths who were able to pin the disappearance and murder on his financial advisor, Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore, who is currently serving life in prison for the crime.

The show makes a point to show just how much time and energy is spent on the “job” of true-crime sleuthing, and how Griffith works a part-time job for the sole reason of funding Websleuths and makes time for little else in her life. At the same time, “Web of Death” is careful not to villainize the true-crime community, instead intercutting interviews of law enforcement officers with those of the members in the discussion forum, leading to an unconventional mode of storytelling.

The subsequent episodes similarly focus on other real-life crimes and the people from the true-crime community who helped solve them. The second episode covers the murder of a Jane Doe in Boulder from the 1950s whose identity was discovered with the help of Silvia Pettem, a local journalist in the area. Silvia heard about Jane Doe at Boulder’s “Meet the Spirits” event where people dress up in a cemetery to give a reenactment of the people buried in the graves. Though an unusual start, the story has a heartwarming finish, with Pettem being the driving force behind the discovery of Jane Doe’s real name: Dorothy Gay Howard. Other episodes in the series include podcasters and DNA researchers who have found themselves in the middle of very real murder cases.

The tone of appreciation that “Web of Death” takes on for the true-crime community is not common. We have watched those obsessed with the genre cross the line before, and who’s to say it won’t happen again? While the use of cases that have been solved with the help of true-crime enthusiasts certainly makes for innovative storytelling, does it do more harm than good? The framing of the interviews in the show makes it seem as though people from these true-crime forums were working in tandem with law enforcement to solve these cases, and even if they really were, this method of solving crime is unheard of. Despite maintaining a tone of neutrality and remaining objective in the storytelling, the fear remains that more fans of true-crime will feel enabled to get involved with real cases, despite having no credentials or clearance from law enforcement.

The goal of “Web of Death” seemed to be to highlight the importance of social media in the process of solving crime, yet it might have opened the floodgates for unintended consequences. Even with the cases discussed in the show, producers had to be careful not to turn real peoples’ lives into another fun puzzle for others to solve. Unfortunately for victims everywhere and their families, we live in an age where that will continue to happen with every unspeakable tragedy that occurs. With a show like “Web of Death,” the question remains: Are fans of true-crime better off ignored or enabled?

