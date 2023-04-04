That molded imprint of a sunken mattress, the jittery sigh expressed when a shoe perfectly squeezes a foot, the press of a coat clasping tight around a waist — it’s all the same feeling: comfort. In the opening scenes of “Up Here,” Lindsay (Mae Whitman, “The DUFF”) confronts her comfortable relationship with her current boyfriend and decides that she’s bored. Looking for a new shot at her upcoming writing career, she takes off, Broadway-style, in a taxi, leaving her boyfriend and their “cookie-cutter” lifestyle behind. “Up Here” is similar to that mattress, that shoe and that coat. It’s a comfortable, eight-episode romcom set in 1999, but with a twist: It’s also a musical.

Aside from the main characters, the supporting actors of “Up Here” are voices in Lindsay’s head that she can’t seem to get away from, consisting of her mom, dad and middle school best friend that betrayed her. The voices are encompassed physically by three different actors that follow Lindsay around wherever she goes. They act in constant judgment, like a devil and an angel on her shoulder, pulling Lindsay’s decisions one way or the other. Lindsay’s voices aren’t just her emotions, as in the movie “Inside Out,” but manifest as real people that have had a traumatic impact on her life. Her middle school best friend Celeste, (Sophia Hammons, “Under Wraps 2”) leaked her wildest sexual fantasy (sex with a librarian … ) to her entire grade, devastating Lindsay’s social life, while her mom (Katie Finneran, “The Gilded Age”) and dad (John Hodgman, “Class Action Park”) shoved her personality into a closet throughout her entire youth. The same goes for the first man Lindsey meets in New York, Miguel (Carlos Valdes, “Gaslit”). While neither of them immediately knows it, they both have these voices, and Lindsey slowly comes to recognize them in Miguel, inevitably bringing them closer together. Thus, “Up Here” takes an already novel character concept and turns it into something that’s truly never been done before.

Other than taking a new approach to characterization, the voices that follow Lindsay and Miguel work to connect the viewer to their life histories. The series would have to be much longer than eight episodes to understand their full intent with every decision they make, but the voices cover those bases. In most romcoms, the viewer doesn’t get to know the characters — their anxieties, likes and dislikes — well enough, only seeing the story unfolding in front of them at that time and place. This occurs even more so in movies where there is less room to lengthen the plot. Hence, “Up Here” takes a creative technique to dive into each character’s perspective.

Being a musical TV series, “Up Here” has a slightly disappointing start with cheesy and childish lyrics coupled with awkward dancing. The initial premise of the series taints the glory of the musical numbers, but as it progresses with a richer, denser plot, the lyrics become increasingly mature and better suited for the people they’re playing. This change in quality mirrors the shift in the character of Lindsey herself. In her old relationship, she’s like a well-worn robe, warm and fuzzy, but lacking any mystery. When she moves to New York and becomes a woman confident in herself, the musical numbers change accordingly. Musicals are fun and exhilarating, lighthearted and playful, so for anyone who doesn’t really enjoy musicals, it can be hard to fully connect with the show. If that’s you, I implore you to watch more than one episode.

With that said, the plot of “Up Here” is very predictable. Just like any other romance series, the viewer knows the beginning, middle and end. It starts when a girl meets a boy. The boy is interested but hesitant to be in a committed relationship. The girl pushes the boundaries of any love the boy thought he could have and he begins to think she’s different from the rest. What are these feelings brewing in the depths of his stomach? But wait, the girl might be interested in someone else? They realize they can’t live without each other and the boy and girl run swiftly back into each other’s arms. They kiss and make up. If it wasn’t for the musical numbers and ’90s fashion trends, “Up Here” just wouldn’t be as attractive. At its surface level, it’s a basic, tired story of a boy and a girl falling in love. It was simply more original in its delivery so that the viewers wouldn’t get bored.

Fans are already abuzz with suspense for a possible season two of “Up Here.” Will Lindsay and Miguel’s push-and-tug romance fizzle out or grow even stronger? Will the series itself produce enough attention to earn a second season? That’s something I couldn’t answer, but as a romance enthusiast (let’s be honest, an addict is a more apt way of putting it) and a musical enjoyer, season one was worth the watch. While the series is dull at its base level, the musical numbers, flashy clothes and Y2K frenzy keep the viewer craving for Miguel and Lindsay to finally say those three special words.

