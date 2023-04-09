From cheesy family sitcoms to Emmy-award-winning series, streaming giant Netflix produces a few hundred original movies and TV shows every single year, and the number is only growing. To sustain this momentum, Netflix has canceled nearly 100 of its original series, and most never make it past the season one benchmark. It is simply more profitable for Netflix to keep funding new projects rather than renew a show that is underperforming in any way. The heinous regard of art as “content” and algorithmic commodification of the television medium aside, this means that more likely than not, every time you get a new favorite Netflix original show to binge, you’re setting yourself up for heartbreak. Time to brace yourself, and prepare for the worst because these are eight of the Daily Arts TV Beat’s most devastating Netflix cancellations. May they rest in peace.

— Annabel Curran, Senior Arts Editor, and Serena Irani, TV Beat Editor

“The Society”

Before I start, I need to share this tweet with you, because it pretty much sums up how I feel.

In August 2020, Netflix made the decision to cancel “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” in one fell swoop. We can make three “Kissing Booth” movies, but who cares about strong female leads and accurate LGBTQ+ representation, I guess?

“The Society” tells the story of the students of West Ham High School, who leave for an overnight trip on a school bus and wake up back in their hometown of New Ham, Conn. The problem? New Ham is empty, their families are missing and a mysterious forest suddenly blocks all exits to the outside world. With no one to help them, the teens have no choice but to go full “Lord of the Flies”: creating their own society, appointing leaders and dealing with the deadly repercussions of individual ambitions.

Did I like leading lady Allie’s (Kathryn Newton, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania”) character? Nope. Did I like Harry (Alex Fitzalan, “Slender Man”), Luke (Alex MacNicoll, “Transparent”) or Campbell (Toby Wallace, “Babyteeth”)? Literally not at all. But would I be willing to sit through another season of all of them just to find out what happened to Elle (Olivia DeJonge, “Elvis”) or Becca and her newborn baby (Gideon Adlon, “Blockers”)? Or what happened to Grizz (Jack Mulhern, “Mare of Easttown”) and Sam (Sean Berdy, “Switched at Birth”) and their newfound romance? In a heartbeat.

“The Society’s” run may have been short-lived. But its impact is still felt by a select group of 2020 teenagers with too much Netflix time on their hands.

We miss you, “The Society.” We’ll “see you soon” — well, maybe not.

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Drew Barrymore (“Ever After”) brought life back to the undead in “Santa Clarita Diet.” After her character, Sheila, has some bad clam chowder on a date night with her husband, she dies of puke-related exhaustion and wakes up with a thirst for human flesh. Instead of becoming a slow-walking, silent corpse, she becomes the confident, impulsive woman she’d always wanted to be. She doesn’t want to give all this up just because a few strangers will have to give up their limbs, and who is her family to stop her? When her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant, “Justified”) and her daughter Abby (Liv Hewson, “Yellowjackets”) find out about her newfound cannibalistic tendencies, they bend over backward to make sure she doesn’t go hungry or let her secret loose.

From petty fights with their day-job realtor rivals to extracurricular activities of killing people for Sheila’s dinner and covering their tracks, the Hammonds are always up to some goofy antics. The show’s humor managed to be simultaneously deeply morbid and airily light with incredible performances from the ensemble cast. It was great in every way. That is until — true to Sheila’s increasing body count — Netflix decided to gut it before its time. The Hammonds’ convoluted “murder-is-my-love-language” dynamic deserved more than its three seasons and cliffhanger ending. We may never know if Joel actually becomes a zombie after being bitten in the finale, or if Abby ends up with the awkward neighbor boy. Since it’s up to the audience to fill in the gaps, I know they’re all living out their cannibalistic happily ever after in sunny Santa Clarita.

“Anne with an E”

“Anne with an E” got everything right, and its cancellation in 2019 ripped a hole in my heart. Not just my heart, but the country’s, because before there was #SaveWarriorNun, there was #RenewAnnewithanE.

Based on the classic novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the series followed Anne (Amybeth McNulty, “Stranger Things”) as she is adopted by the Cuthberts, a brother and sister in need of an extra pair of hands to help on their farm. Anne adjusts to life in her new home on Prince Edward Island, quickly winning over the Cuthberts and the town of Avonlea with her inquisitive and playful manner.

Just as Anne sneaks her way into the hearts of those around her, “Anne with an E,” at first unassuming, will instantly win you over. It is simply the epitome of a comfort show: the embodiment of coziness on a sunny winter day, the feeling of a reassuring hug and a flutter of pure joy. Just thinking of the show puts a smile on my face now, making me wish I was sitting with a cup of lemon-ginger tea and knitting while watching an episode. What made “Anne with an E” so special was its perfect encapsulation of a young girl’s meaningful and relatable story. McNulty brings Anne’s curious soul and head-in-the-clouds demeanor to life in a way that appears effortless. I have never seen anyone else meant for a role the way McNulty is meant to be Anne. We see Anne struggle and grow while facing the challenges of girlhood in the late 1800s, but we also see a story that anyone can be affected by. The show’s stunning production design will draw anyone in, but it is the heartfelt stories that make people of all ages keep watching.

“One Day at a Time”

I have always said that I’m not a sitcom person. “The Office” and “The Big Bang Theory” render me so uncomfortable and rife with second-hand embarrassment that I physically cannot occupy a space in which either of them is playing on the television. Although they’re TV classics, shows like “Friends” and “Parks and Recreation” have never made me crack a smile (sorry). Maybe I’m just an unfeeling, cold-hearted person with no sense of humor — that’s what I thought, anyway, until I watched “One Day at a Time.” The series follows the trials and tribulations of single motherhood, sexuality and the struggles of immigrant families in one tasteful and touching swoop, and with strong, lovable characters and a heartwarming family dynamic (and Rita Moreno), it seems like “One Day at a Time” should have done no wrong. Right? Nope. The evil, fun-hating entity that is Netflix swooped in and stole the only sitcom I have ever loved right out of my grasp after only four (perfect) seasons, a crime that I will never forgive. Until someone decides to revive the tear-jerking and gut-wrenching yet hilarious brilliance that was “One Day at a Time,” I will be waiting patiently for a show that will once again make me a “sitcom person.”

“Everything Sucks!”

To be honest, “Everything Sucks!” feels like Netflix funded it on a whim because, for a time, everyone couldn’t shut up about how “the ’90s were back” and they wanted to give Gen Z teens a ’90s-style show to emulate, à la ’80s-style Stranger Things. But for the single season it made before getting the boot, it was actually pretty good. The series follows a group of social misfits in Boring, Ore. (a real place, unfortunately), but it’s 1996, so Oasis and Tori Amos score every dramatic scene and grungy layered clothing is all the rage. The A/V club and the theater kids have banded together to make a movie — hijinks and interrelational drama ensue. You get the picture. Think new-age, same-era “Freaks and Geeks” (another series canceled too soon).

But what makes this series truly stand out is its genuine and un-sensationalized treatment of teen storylines. It’s not the overly-idealized PG high school of Disney Channel nor the hellscape of “Euphoria,” but rather, somewhere in between. It is a happy medium that doesn’t sugarcoat teen tribulations, but doesn’t set out to glorify them either. With everything from coming to terms with one’s identity to navigating unrequited crushes, there’s such clear care put into their portrayal of teen melodrama. It sustains a light-hearted tone with relatively trivial conflicts, but never at the expense of the characters’ perceived gravity of their high school lives. The show understands that everything can feel like it sucks as a teenager, but it reassures that not everything will suck. It wasn’t groundbreaking teen television, but it was a heartfelt, nostalgic testament to a time of our lives that we couldn’t wait to be over, but can’t seem to let go of either.

“Warrior Nun”

I am one of the thousands of die-hard fans who will never get over the cancellation of “Warrior Nun.” After Netflix announced that the supernatural series wouldn’t be getting a third season despite having higher ratings than other shows slated for renewal, the #SaveWarriorNun began trending all over social media. Nearly five months later, the movement shows no signs of stopping. The fans even have a website dedicated to their noble cause. It’s gotten to the point of billboards being put up to try to persuade Netflix, but even these efforts are met with radio silence. It’s such a strange way to treat one of the most creative shows on the platform and a fan base that has tirelessly proven its dedication to the production.

The series centers around The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a cadre of martial arts-trained catholic nuns sworn to protect the mortal realm from bloodthirsty demons escaping hell. Their leader, the Warrior Nun, is blessed with an angel’s halo that essentially grants her superpowers. When the halo brings Ava (Alba Baptista, “Leviano”) back from the dead to become its bearer, she runs from the responsibility. That is, until, she can’t run anymore. Once she finally accepts her destiny, she forges strong bonds with the other nuns and even falls in love with the devout Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young, “Outside the Wire”). Their endearing on-screen romance is one of the few sapphic love stories that hasn’t punished the characters for their queerness, which is especially refreshing in the context of the show’s Catholic influence. The love stories and the incredible action sequences blend beautifully with the lore to create a symphony of well-executed YA fantasy. It may have gone too soon, but I will die on the #SaveWarriorNun hill.

“Jessica Jones”

Words cannot describe the absolute thrill and delight 13-year-old me felt at Netflix’s announcement of the first season of “Jessica Jones.” A Marvel television series with David Tennant of “Dr. Who” fame? Yes-frickin’-please. Based on the comics of the same name, “Jessica Jones” is a dark and thrilling series that explores the depravities of the human mind and the power dynamics of abusive relationships, as well as many other dark themes such as rape, PTSD and violence against women. With much more sinister storylines and a psychologically thrilling cinematographic style, “Jessica Jones” is well ahead of its time, far outpacing and outperforming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase Four” that brought shows and movies with similarly dark and twisted tones. Clearly “Jessica Jones” is just too much too soon for both Marvel and Netflix alike, as the streaming service brought a swift end to the series after its third season. But even as the MCU continues to grow, the heavy themes and beautiful characters that “Jessica Jones” brought to life will always have a special place in my heart. Screw you, Netflix.

“Girlboss”

Today it’s all “gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss,” but learn your feminist history, folks! Sophia Amoruso, the founder of fashion retailer Nasty Gal, unironically coined the term as the title of her (highly premature) 2014 biography. The Netflix series “Girlboss” is loosely adapted from that book, detailing her surge to brief critical success before, of course, the show got nixed and Nasty Gal went bankrupt. If you were to treat this show as satire, it was ridiculously ahead of its time. The terribly fun part is that it is extremely genuine.

For all intents and purposes, the superficial feminism of “Girlboss” is limited to the title itself: a lazily strewn together platitude that “girls can lead… too,” without much else to say beyond that. Let me preface this by saying that if “Girlboss” was even the slightest bit self-aware, this would be the work of a satirical genius. Sophia (Britt Robertson, “Tomorrowland”) is a thoroughly selfish, unlikable protagonist with an ambitious, impulsive nature that transforms her eBay side hustle of reselling clothes into a fashion empire. The costume design is fantastic and Robertson’s sharp, unflinchingly defiant performance is a sight to behold. The problem is that this series ends on a high note —with Sophia just at the dawn of her rise to fame — without any of the chaos of her downfall. It insistently treats her story as an aspirational one, ignoring the possibilities of delving into Amoruso’s post-Girlboss reality. Her lack of executive experience, toxic workplace culture and the fact that she single-handedly built and “mismanaged Nasty Gal into bankruptcy” is far messier and far more interesting than anything this show actually offers. Now, that’s a season two I definitely would’ve tuned in for.

