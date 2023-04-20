Clare (Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”) is a mess.

After watching her break into her own home in the middle of the night, interact with her husband who recently kicked her out, talk with a daughter who wants nothing to do with her and Uber back to her workplace where she illegally sleeps on the floor of one of her patients’ rooms — this much is made perfectly clear. Suffering the damages made to her family’s dynamic after using her daughter’s college money to support her struggling brother, Clare is 49 (not 50) years old and feeling like a “shell of a person.” I won’t tell you that “Tiny Beautiful Things” is always an easy watch. But I will tell you that, in a society that loves Hollywood media and glamorizes serious topics to fit the flashiness, a show as real and raw as “Tiny Beautiful Things” is nothing if not refreshing.

The Hulu drama is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, a former advice columnist known for her “Dear Sugar” collection. “Tiny Beautiful Things” fictionalizes the autobiographical content of Strayed’s book and tells the story of her life and family in flashbacks and flashforwards: specifically, before, during and after the tragic loss of her mother to cancer.

To be honest, there’s something about portraying a real-life person on screen that makes me nervous, especially if the story is based on that exact person’s words and perspective. Most people are the hero in their own story; why wouldn’t you paint yourself that way? But what truly sticks out to me is that this isn’t the case in this show. Clare, though heavily based on Strayed’s life and experiences, is an entirely morally gray character. She wants the best for her daughter but isn’t immune to putting her own needs first. She loves her husband but often puts him in difficult situations due to her impulsive and occasionally irrational nature. She wants to be good for herself and for the people around her but has absolutely no clue where to start. Clare is undoubtedly what most creators are too scared to portray themselves as: a real human being.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is not only successful in its portrayal of its protagonist, but in all of its characters. Clare’s kind but self-respecting husband, Danny (Quentin Plair, “Welcome to Chippendale’s”) wants the best for Clare but refuses to let her walk all over him and their daughter. Clare’s daughter, Rae (Tanzyn Crawford, “Servant”), desperately needs freedom and independence — but is also in desperate need of comfort and reassurance. “Tiny Beautiful Things” finds its strength not just in plot, writing or characters, but in its ability to see the gray in the world, leaving us with the message that what matters isn’t if you’re perfect. It’s if you’re trying.

I couldn’t wrap this review up, however, without mentioning the acting that takes an already raw and beautiful show to the next level. In a completely unsurprising turn of events, Kathryn Hahn continues her streak as one of the most consistent and reliable performers working today. Throughout the series, Hahn brings drama to the screen without ever sacrificing the iconic comedic charm that built her career.

In a world that loves media filled with glamor and over-the-top portrayals of unrealistic situations, “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a breath of fresh air. With raw and honest storylines and character decisions, this new series is interesting, thought-provoking and real. Congratulations Cheryl Strayed — you’ve created one more tiny, beautiful thing.

