Anyone who has ever met me can tell you one thing for certain: I love sitcoms. I love them so deeply that people who know about my passion for comedy TV often ask me for recommendations. But once I find out they’ve seen “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and basically everything Michael Schur has ever touched, I start to lose ideas. So I sat down and made a list. If you’re looking for a new TV comedy to binge, I have just the three high-quality, super random recommendations for you.

“Zach Stone is Gonna be Famous”

“Zach Stone is Gonna be Famous” is the story, told mockumentary-style, of recent high school graduate Zach (Bo Burnham, “Inside”), whose sole ambition in life is to become famous. The catch? He has absolutely no idea how he’s going to do this.

Zach does not sing, act, dance or anything of the sort, but he considers himself a “pre-celebrity.” He is determined to become famous despite an obvious lack of both talent and work ethic. In each episode, Zach experiments with a different kind of fame, becoming funnier as he grows more and more desperate for the spotlight and tries everything from recording terrible music to purposefully going missing.

Burnham’s ability to capture introspective, heartfelt ideas with intentionally cringeworthy comedy shines in “Zach Stone,” as the title character slowly recognizes the neglect with which he treats his friends and family while chasing a fantasy that may not exist.

So if you have finished every episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and are looking for another series featuring awful people doing awful things for personal benefit, please, look no further. “Zach Stone is Gonna be Famous” uses Burnham’s signature satirical tone to highlight the ridiculousness of the illusion of fame, while featuring brilliant and cringeworthy dialogue only rivaled by that of the Paddy’s Gang.

“Zach Stone is Gonna be Famous” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Crashing”

If you haven’t watched “Fleabag” yet, I’m not really sure what you’re doing. But if, like me, you’ve watched the whole thing multiple times and are suffering withdrawals from the comedic and dramatic genius of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, I have a one-season masterpiece for you.

“Crashing,” also directed by and starring Waller-Bridge, follows a group of 20-somethings living frugally in an old hospital building — an artist, a hardcore type-A and hardcore type-B with serious sexual tension and an engaged couple, to name a few. But when an old school friend (Waller-Bridge) of one of the fiancés unexpectedly shows up, tension reaches an all-time high.

The series explores the life of the ragtag group while also delving into the friendships and romances found in certain pairings and trios. Waller-Bridge brings her awkward but emotional writing style to the table throughout “Crashing.” And she’s got some serious on-screen help, including one of my all-time favorite actors and a talent for the ages, Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”).

“Crashing” is “Friends” for fans of “Fleabag” — and your next hilarious binge.

“Crashing” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Cuckoo”

Bear with me on this one.

“Cuckoo” is a complicated story but one entirely worth the confusion. After spending some time traveling, Rachel (Tamla Kari, “The Musketeers”) returns home to her loving parents in the U.K. along with a complete surprise — a new husband, Cuckoo (Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Not only do Rachel’s parents have no idea who this man is or that their daughter is marrying him, they quickly realize that Cuckoo has a questionable personality, to say the least.

Due to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”–related scheduling conflicts, Samberg is killed off the show relatively early, allowing Taylor Lautner (“Twilight”) — you read me right — to make an entrance as Cuckoo’s long lost son, Dale, who shows up on the family doorstep, having been raised as part of a cult.

I know this seems convoluted, strange and timeline-wise, pretty questionable. But between Greg Davies’ (“The Inbetweeners”) blunt performance as Rachel’s father and the comedic genius of Taylor Lautner (this man was wasted in “Twilight,” I tell you), “Cuckoo” proves to be a bizarre, yet hilarious and heartwarming story, and a stellar sitcom.

“Cuckoo” is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Whether you’re new to the world of sitcoms or an expert looking for new material, “Zach Stone is Gonna be Famous,” “Crashing” and “Cuckoo” are bound to give you the laugh you’re looking for.

Happy viewing!

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.