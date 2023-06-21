Italian cartoonist Michele Rech, otherwise known as Zerocalcare, is a household name in Italy as the country’s most prominent cartoonist. From casting the first eyes on his comics on documenting the bloody 2001 Genoa G8 protest rights violations to his most recent graphic novels discussing his experiences with ISIS-combatted territories, his work has always blended leftist ideology and pushing for progress with a much lighter, personal humor and heart-rending autobiographical observations.

His first animated series — an amalgamation of his graphic novels “Tear Along the Dotted Line” — was like having a transplant done by the Kali cultists in “Temple of Doom”: Before I knew it, it had stolen my heart, crushed it and left something stronger in its place. While seamlessly switching between the mundane life of Rech’s stand-in protagonist Zero and anxiety-fueled comedic tangents with pop culture references galore, the series never stopped employing animation to its fullest potential. What topped off its perfect visual presentation were its unique narrative choices that started off humorous but became heartbreaking when recontextualized. The show expertly asserted themes of aging and loss by representing life as a piece of paper, being steadily torn along a dotted line into the person one wants to be. If you haven’t seen it yet, go do that; it’s only six episodes, some of them not even breaking 20 minutes. If you’re not convinced to watch Rech’s second Netflix original by then, come back here.

As chaotic and pleasingly overstimulating as Zero’s tangents are, what stands out more in “This World Can’t Tear Me Down” are its quieter moments, both in script and animation. Rech’s writing encompasses his neurotic frenzies and these little bits of nuanced, wise serenity scattered throughout its story, where the masterfully managed soundtrack of Italian and American anthems ring out, coupled with the few original exceptional compositions by returning Roman singer-songwriter Giancane (“Tear Along the Dotted Line”). The animated camerawork soars across Roman slums, rendering them still scenic, not only revealing Rech’s directorial intentionality in his animation but characterizing Zero’s neighborhood with a certain animus — the Latin word for soul that animation originates from — that only animation can capture. It’s what forced me to watch with the English dub, to not miss a second of the visuals while having to rely on captions.

The English cast does a remarkable job of replicating Rech’s extensive voiceover; for the purposes of Zero being the one telling the story, Rech narrates and does impressions of the people in his life to give them a voice. His dub actor Adam Rhys Dee (“F1 2021”) shoulders this task in stride, capturing not only Zero’s neurotic, numb baritone but his best friends Sarah’s impassioned yet vulnerable inflection and Secco’s carefree, almost callous elocution. Zero’s conscience — represented by an armadillo (Valerio Mastandrea, “The First Day of My Life” and James Acaster, “Repertoire”) — is the only one not given a voice by the narrator. Just as in the original series, the decision to center Zero’s voice and perspective in the story carries much more weight than just the comedic implications, especially with the aim of this series to give a voice to the voiceless.

If “Tear Along the Dotted Line” focused mostly on inner demons and armadillo consciences in the effort to tear the perfect version of yourself, “This World Can’t Tear Me Down” blends external enemies and internal conflicts as Zero comes face-to-face with Nazis, lost friends and the privilege of his perspective. When refugee housing is set up in Zero’s struggling neighborhood after being shuffled around progressively less and less well-to-do areas, Italian fascist groups move to evict them once again. Tensions escalate as Zero realizes his childhood friend, who has just returned from rehab, has changed even more than he once thought, tensions rising still through city council meetings and reaching a boiling point at the inevitable conclusion of clashing ideologies and fists.

It makes for a story much less externally mundane than the journey of “Tear Along the Dotted Line,” and just as dramatically heart-wrenching as the original; for when every bomb is thrown and every head is smashed in, what will we be able to do but finally just talk? And when we have nothing left to say, what else can we do but simply act on what will speak louder than words? Unlike “Tear Along the Dotted Line,” “This World Can’t Tear Me Down” doesn’t write out its answers for us, because all we can do is continue to ask them — to ask what kind of animus we want ourselves and our homes to possess.

