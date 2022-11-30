As winter approaches and it becomes too cold to leave our homes, it’s officially the perfect time to binge as many television series as possible. Fortunately for us, we can receive adequate doses of drama and action without ever having to leave our couches. This is certainly the case when it comes to Apple TV+’s “Echo 3.” Between black op missions, hostage crises and complicated romances, this new military thriller is sure to supply viewers with all the entertainment they need while keeping warm during these chilly months.

The pilot opens up with brilliant scientist Amber Chesbrough (Jessie Collins, “Clickbait”) being violently pulled through the wilderness where she and a few others are forced to their knees and held at gunpoint. After the trigger is pulled, the audience is transported back in time to the day of Amber’s wedding. She is marrying Prince (Michiel Huisman, “The Flight Attendant”), an extremely wealthy man who happens to be in the same black ops special forces unit as Amber’s brother Bambi (Luke Evans, “Pinocchio”).

From the very beginning of the episode, we get a glimpse into the siblings’ relationship. The two share a very close bond. When Amber is experiencing some pre-wedding jitters, the only person she wants to talk to is her brother. She makes Bambi promise he will watch out for Prince, telling him, “He’s not just another guy in your unit. He needs to come back to me.” Inevitably, it becomes clear to the audience that this promise will be a difficult one to keep while on dangerous missions, as well as a potential point of contention between Amber, her brother and her soon-to-be-husband. Thus, we cannot help but worry that Bambi’s commitment to keeping his sister happy may cause him to make rash decisions, which could create problems while on the job.

The show does a great job of explaining the character dynamics and relationships by highlighting the significance of the important characters, making sure to include who they are, their connection to the main characters and their relevance to the storyline. In fact, it almost feels as if we are guests at Amber and Prince’s wedding, being introduced to all the important people. This includes unit commander Drifter (Dominic Fumusa, “Human Affairs”) as well as Amber and Bambi’s mother (Valerie Mahaffey, “Dead to Me”), who suffers from drug addiction and is high at her daughter’s reception.

It is Amber’s research on drug addiction that takes her to Columbia, the site of the kidnapping. Who the captors are and why they targeted an American scientist still remains a question, leaving the viewer as well as Bambi and Prince wanting answers.

While “Echo 3” may seem like just another over-the-top action series, within just the first episode it proves that it is much more than violence, war and military men with unwavering loyalty to those they love. The characters are well-developed and yet, there is still so much more to learn about them. Additionally, the pilot introduces conflicts between these characters, such as the tension between Bambi and Prince as members of the same unit, both with individual devotion to Amber. With her taken hostage, the audience can only imagine what lengths the two will take to find her and bring her home. For us, we get to experience all the action and drama without ever leaving the comfort of our homes.

