We’ve all had that moment when we turn on our televisions — or more accurately, open our laptops to our favorite streaming service — put on a show and watch a character behave in the most malicious, out-of-pocket, woke-up-this-morning-and-chose-violence way, leaving a trail of victims in their wake. Sometimes intentionally and sometimes not, some characters have a way of leaving their emotional intelligence at the door, or worse, using their emotional intelligence to deal even more devastating blows, to completely annihilate those around them. Worse still, they sometimes evade accountability by feigning innocence and playing the victim themselves.

These characters can be categorized as villains, but most often, are simply humans reflecting what we can become when our worst intentions materialize. They’re fascinating creatures, and here at the TV beat, we have donned them with the title of “TV’s Emotional Terrorists.” Join us as we unpack our favorite characters that have terrorized our screens, because for better or for worse, people like these walk among us, and we might even notice pieces of them in ourselves.

Sarah Rahman, Senior Arts Editor and Emmy Snyder, TV Beat Editor Emmy Snyder

Piper Chapman

All respect to the real Piper, “Orange is the New Black” did you so dirty. I’m sure you’re a perfectly normal, even kind human being in real life, but Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling, “Family”) is truly insufferable, and an emotional terrorist for the ages. For those of you unfamiliar with “Orange is the New Black,” the gist is that we meet this blonde white lady, Piper Chapman (a hopefully poor representation of Piper Kerman, author of the memoir from which the show is adapted) whose life is turned upside down when she’s imprisoned for smuggling drugs for her ex-girlfriend Alex Vause (Laura Prepon, “That 70’s Show”). As a main character with the worst Main Character Syndrome, from the moment she arrives, Piper manipulates the other women and behaves as if her life is much harder than anybody else’s. In season two, after Piper and Alex have gotten back together and Alex is released early, Piper tattles on Alex to her parole officer to get Alex sent back to prison so they can be together. And then lies about it, then ditches her to hook up with Ruby Rose’s character (which … I almost get). In season three, Piper begins running a covert business and, just to show her dominance, fires Flaca (Jackie Cruz, “A Nice Girl Like You”), who was only doing the job to help her ill mother. When the business is in jeopardy, she encourages prison staff to racially profile her Latine competitors and aligns herself with a white power group to save her own ass. So, she’s manipulative and racist whenever it serves her (which, when you think about it, is always).

In season six, Piper has the goddamn nerve to complain to Taystee (Danielle Brooks, “Instant Dream Home”), who received a life sentence for a murder she didn’t commit and has had to face a lifetime of racism as a Black woman. Piper asks, “What is it about me that makes people want to fuck with me?” I am forever thankful for Taystee’s reply: “It’s cause what they see when they look at you. … They see the shit they never had. Money, education, opportunity. … But at least that’s only in here. People out there been fuckin’ with me my entire fucking life. They see dangerous, poor, ghetto Black girl that should be locked up in here forever. So like, if you want to trade places, I’m game.” The fact that even after a year in prison, Piper doesn’t understand her privilege and has the gall to feel sorry for herself out loud, is emotional terrorism in itself. But what makes Piper so insufferable is sort of what makes “Orange is the New Black” brilliant — creator Jenji Kohan admitted that Piper was the “Trojan horse” that allowed her to tell “fascinating tales of black women and Latino women and old women and criminals.” Here’s to you, Jenji, you beautiful mind.

TV Beat Editor Emmy Snyder can be reached at emmys@umich.edu.

Cersei Lannister

When it comes to the mantra of “gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss,” Cersei Lannister is the queen — literally. Played by Lena Headey (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) on “Game of Thrones,” Cersei has been terrorizing the land of Westeros for as long as she could speak, and probably a little bit before that. Malicious and power-hungry at heart, she knows the rules of politics well, and she uses them to emotionally manipulate and destroy any poor soul in King’s Landing who gets in between her and the Iron Throne. (Or who threatens the livelihood of her family — because she really loves her family.) This woman has burnt down churches, slaughtered families, assisted in regicide and worked her hardest to emotionally — and occasionally physically — torture every single person who ever dares to piss her off. She relentlessly abused her brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”), publicly humiliating him at every turn. She psychologically tormented Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner, “Do Revenge”), forcing her to first watch the murder of her pet and then her father. She exacted revenge on the royals of Dorne, forcing Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma, “Human Target”) to watch as her daughter slowly and painfully died. Iconic? Perhaps. Terrifying? Absolutely. In the general game of thrones, this is a woman you would not want to cross, lest you be emotionally traumatized for the rest of your life.

Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran can be reached at currana@umich.edu.

Dan Humphrey

“Gossip Girl” is a show that boils down to rich people being mean to each other, but damn do they do it in entertaining ways. Out of all the Upper East Siders, only one truly reigns as the most manipulative, back-stabbing and self-serving: and no, it’s not queen bee Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester, “The Weekend Away”). It’s Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley, “You”).

Blair might have the most savage one-liners, but at least underneath it all, she knows who she is. She engages in a toxic, on-again off-again friendship with her best friend, Serena (Blake Lively, “A Simple Favor”). Yet in season one, when Serena’s former friend Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg, “17 Again”) returns to town and blackmails Serena into returning to her old, destructive habits, Blair uses her scheming for good to banish Georgina from the city. No, she’s not perfect, and yes, she’s certainly mean, but when push comes to shove, Blair takes care of the people around her.

Dan, on the other hand, is the opposite. Though he presents as kind and thoughtful, we come to learn his initial kindness is a means to self-righteousness as he judges the poor behavior of those around him while participating in the very same behaviors. As his sister Jenny (Taylor Momsen, “Underdog”) tells him, “You think you’re so different and so good. Well guess what, Dan. The minute you start sending tips to Gossip Girl you’re in the game with the rest of us.”

Truer words have never been spoken. Not to mention in this context, Dan had just confronted Jenny about a post on Gossip Girl revealing she lost her virginity. And, spoiler alert, Dan is Gossip Girl, meaning he complains about the contents of a post he posted himself. Gossip Girl torments Jenny as well as all of Dan’s friends throughout the show, proving that beneath Dan’s kind exterior lies a ruthless center. Dan may be outwardly empathetic, even self-identifying as such, but he creates a beast — Gossip Girl — for his own benefit, and lets it abuse the people he loves to maintain the ruse. Everyone on “Gossip Girl” may manipulate and scheme, but at least they’re not hypocrites. For that, I deem Dan one of TV’s emotional terrorists.

Senior Arts Editor Sarah Rahman can be reached at srah@umich.edu.

Penelope Featherington

I have a notoriously bad memory when it comes to shows I have previously watched, so when searching for an emotional terrorist to examine I was initially at a loss. Soon big names came to mind, like Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen, “That Dirty Black Bag”) from “Game of Thrones,” or Thomas (Robert James-Collier, “Fate: The Winx Saga”) from “Downton Abbey.” In the end, however, it was an unassuming, fan-favorite that I settled on: sweet and intuitive Penelope (Nicola Coughlan, “Derry Girls”) from “Bridgerton” — who may just be more of an emotional terrorist than the other, more notorious names on the list.

At the outset, viewers want to root for Penelope. She hails from the atrociously vain and annoying family Featherington, yet unlike her kin she is mild-mannered and supportive. Penelope is meant to be the Cinderella of the Featherington family, leaping ahead of her sisters in terms of character, yet she’s the one with the least power and means for action. That is, until it is revealed that Penelope is the source of the women’s gossip pamphlet taking the town by storm. Writing under the pen name Lady Whistledown, Penelope uses her position on the sidelines of society to learn the secrets of the leading players, even if that means manipulating her friends and her family.

In season one, Penelope falls into a fit of jealousy over a boy and lets it push her into revealing devastating information about her distant relative, Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker, “How to Stop a Recurring Dream”), in her pamphlet. In season two, Penelope, in one of those toxic “I know what’s good for you” savior moments, ruins her best friend Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie, “Bali 2002”) relationship with her family by revealing that Eloise has been attending political events unfit for a young lady of her stature.

In the name of Lady Whistledown advancing women’s agency, viewers are supposed to forgive all the harm her column causes. Just because writing is Penelope’s way of finding her power, doesn’t mean that she has the right to reveal the most private information about others’ lives. In the end, she is just as manipulative as the rest of her family, utilizing information when it profits her. What gives Penelope the right to decide if or when this private information gets leaked? And will she continue to immaturely let her emotions lead to poor judgment? I’ll be curious to see as she becomes the leading character in season three.

Daily Arts Writer Mallory Edgell can be reached at @medgell@umich.edu.

Emily Gilmore

As the matriarch of the Gilmore household, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop, “Dirty Dancing”) may have been an iconic 2000s girlboss. But it’s her ability to flawlessly gaslight that earns her a place on this list.

Over seven fast-paced seasons of “Gilmore Girls,” Emily proves that she cares deeply about her family and is always willing to go the extra mile to protect them. But her tendency to put those around her down to maintain a position of power lifts her to “emotional terrorist” status.

I’ve heard countless opinions online about how Lorelai (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”) was ungrateful and stubborn for not asking her wealthy parents for the money she so clearly needed. But to be honest, I completely understand why she didn’t. Accepting money from Emily Gilmore was never just accepting money. For Lorelai, borrowing from her mother was accepting a position of indebtedness and inferiority that Emily, despite often playing the victim, had clearly orchestrated.

From redecorating Rory’s dorm without her permission to criticizing Lorelai’s parenting style, Emily frequently disrespects her family but becomes upset when they disrespect her in turn. In one episode, Emily even sets up a banking appointment for her daughter (which Lorelai specifically asks her not to do), shows up to the appointment (which Lorelai specifically asks her not to do) and speaks for Lorelai throughout the entire meeting (which Lorelai specifically asks her not to do). Emily enjoys feeling like the head honcho of the Gilmore household and doesn’t care whose freedom and pride she needs to knock to maintain her status.

I don’t think Emily Gilmore is a bad person at all. But in her twisted ways of expressing love, Emily kept her family as close to her as possible, even if it meant shortening their reins and violating their freedom — earning her a spot as a certified TV emotional terrorist.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.