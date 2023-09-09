When I first picked up a copy of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as a high school freshman, it’s safe to say I had some strong opinions about the novel. First, I was passionately Team Jeremiah (I have since changed my tune.). Second, I thought Conrad’s only personality trait was “angry” (I wasn’t wrong about this one, but I know now that he’s also “sad”). Third and most importantly, I thought Taylor and Belly were a disappointingly written duo. And I stand by that.

For anyone who didn’t spend an embarrassing amount of time keeping up with the Cousins gang this summer: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” tells the story of teenager Belly Conklin (Lola Tung, debut), who spends every summer on Cousins Beach with her family and her two (conveniently) attractive family friends — Belly’s childhood best friend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “The Vampire Diaries”) and her first ever crush, Conrad (Christopher Briney, “Daliland”). The entirety of the book series, written by Jenny Han, was published between 2009 and 2011, while Prime Video released the show’s first and second seasons in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Throughout the book series, Belly points out traits that set her apart from the girls at her school or those on Cousins Beach. At the beginning of the second book, Belly and Taylor are invited to a summer party in their hometown, and Taylor tries to help Belly find an outfit for the party. Belly makes this an impossible task by insisting she wear a baggy T-shirt to a party everyone dresses up for. Now, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be comfortable, but the way that Belly constantly compares her preferences (in bathing suits, shoes, makeup, boys, etc.) to those of the girls around her, especially Taylor, raises concerns. Belly can have no objective qualities — they all must be qualities that makes her different: traits that makes her, for lack of a better phrase, “not like other girls.”

The original book version of Taylor is a different, yet equally problematic, story. She is known to act as though she’s above the people around her and to disrespect her best friend’s boundaries — most notably by removing all of Belly’s clothes from her suitcase and switching them without her permission. But despite her “mean girl” tendencies, the problem I have is less with Taylor as a character and more with the negative light in which Han paints her. Taylor is more feminine, and much bolder, than Belly. Although these are both positive traits, Taylor is not exactly cast in a positive light for embodying them. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” was written in a period when teenage media constantly cranked out its equivalent of the “Madonna-Whore” complex. There were the “nice girls” (smart, clumsy and pretty despite putting zero effort into their appearances) and “mean girls” (judgemental, hyper-feminine and overly concerned with the way they looked). The Gabriellas and the Sharpays. The Serenas and the Blairs. By writing a character with a strong passion for clothes, makeup and boys; a judgmental attitude and a tendency to ignore Belly’s clear boundaries, Han created Taylor Jewel: a character who completely resembled the 2000s “mean girl” archetype.

When it comes to their book personalities, Belly and Taylor have always reminded me of “Gossip Girl’s” Serena (Blake Lively, “Green Lantern”) and Blair (Leighton Meester, “Monte Carlo”) — a TV friendship that has never ceased to baffle me. Despite spending an incredible amount of time together, Serena and Blair lack one key quality necessary for a best friendship: They don’t like each other. You can call someone your “sister” all you want, but if you find yourself screwing that person over time and time again for personal benefit, chances are she’s not your platonic soulmate. As I read Han’s book series, I never understood the friendship between Taylor and Belly, especially when I noticed their “B and S”-like tendencies. The “nice girl” / “mean girl” agenda peaked around 2009, when female characters and their individual personalities were stereotyped to an extreme, but this was also a time when fictional women weren’t done justice in their friendships. The social climate of the 2000s did not give Taylor and Belly the proper environment to thrive as individual characters, and neither was their friendship, reliant on boys and underlying competition, given room to succeed.

When I first started Amazon’s TV adaptation of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (which credits Han as creator and executive director), I was impressed — yes, by the “O.C.”-level summer vibes and the phenomenal soundtrack (Queen Taylor Swift strikes again. And again, and again), but also by the monumental changes made to the female characters.

From Taylor’s first scene, I could tell that the show intended to portray her completely differently from Han’s original version. While Belly packs for her summer in Cousins Beach, she talks to Taylor about their shared time on the volleyball team (something that doesn’t exist in the books). Taylor says that she would “never let a boy beat (her) at anything.” While book Taylor would likely have acted incapable of a sport if it meant gaining the attention of a boy, TV Taylor keeps her book counterpart’s straight-to-the-point attitude without compromising her personality and beliefs. Taylor’s judgmental and arrogant attitude is replaced with an air of emotional security and genuine confidence.

TV Taylor is also selfless when it comes to her best friend. Belly has a lot on her plate throughout the show, whether she’s navigating the messy highs and lows of a teen love triangle, dealing with the grief of losing a mother figure or fighting to keep the magic of her favorite place alive. From answering the phone to pep-talk a tearful Belly, standing by her side throughout an entire grieving process or dropping everything and driving to Cousins as emotional support, Taylor does everything in her power to earn the title of Belly’s “best friend.”

Although “The Summer I Turned Pretty” isn’t a flawless show, I can’t help but applaud the ways Han has changed her story to fit the expectations of more modern times. The book may have been written during an era of two-dimensional female characters in YA fiction, hyper-polarized personalities and negative perceptions of femininity, the TV series has made the mature choice to allow its female main characters to exist in their own space — free of cliche backstabbing and unnecessary competition.

