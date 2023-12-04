I’m not sure if I’ll ever shut up about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Although it’s one of my favorite pieces of television, I am well aware that there is little left about the show that hasn’t been said already. For more than two decades, critics and scholars alike have analyzed the show to death; everything from its overtly feminist themes to its long-lasting cultural impact to its creative controversies have been fair game. It’s like catnip for female TV critics. I am hardly the first person to wax poetic about the greatness of this show, nor will I likely be the last, but I’d like to dig into an oft-overlooked aspect of the “Buffy” canon: fashion.

Of all of the characters in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Willow (Alyson Hannigan, “How I Met Your Mother”) has the most compelling character arc on the show by far, undergoing some dramatic shifts in style across all seven seasons. It’s a long journey from nerdy high schooler to lesbian witch, and Willow’s outfits are a rollercoaster of highs and lows, so I’d advise you to buckle up and brace yourself for what’s to come.

At the start of the show, Willow is a fairly shy, sheltered sophomore in high school. She’s a bit of a geek, to put it nicely, and dresses as if she were not paying much attention to the combination of clothing articles she puts on every morning. Just some truly bewildering choices for you to ponder as we start out here (I promise none of these were the result of some latent fashion trend of the ’90s that you’ve never heard of. This is all just Willow). Willow doesn’t seem to care much about her clothing at this point and possesses no discernible sense of individual taste or style. Her early color palette consists of a wide range of bright colors but relies mostly on oranges, yellows and greens. She wears quite a few pieces that veer on the side of adorable, with a softness to her surplus of cardigans and beanies. Her style was also notably less girlish than Buffy’s (Sarah Michelle Gellar, “Scooby-Doo”) and even a bit androgynous at times, often obscuring much of her figure.

With her more reserved personality, it’s evident that Willow had little interest in calling attention to herself or her body, preferring to hide under layers of clothing. Some classic high school Willow looks include oversized fuzzy sweaters, overalls over long-sleeve tops (enough to give Chucky a run for his money), schoolgirl-style colored tights under skirts and dresses with sneakers. For reasons unknown, she also wore a lot of hats that did not do her any favors and usually left her long, pin-straight hair un-styled.

Unlike Buffy’s hip, and somewhat flirty, sense of style, Willow’s clothes felt decidedly untrendy, and rather conservative, in comparison. They were more akin to what an early teen or tween might wear, uncertain of their taste in fashion or how they wanted to express themselves to others. Though Willow was easily the smartest of the Scooby gang, she wasn’t as emotionally mature as her peers, and her outfits reflected that youthful sort of insecurity and haphazard experimentation with clothing.

In the season two Halloween episode, Buffy picks out a costume for Willow that is most definitely outside of her comfort zone. She is extremely reluctant to step out in fishnet tights, a black miniskirt and a tight burgundy crop top, and she ends up covering the outfit with a “ghost” costume at the last minute. After a spell gone awry, Willow spends the entire episode rendered invisible because of that choice. By the end, she finds the courage to step out in the original ensemble Buffy chose for her, less burdened by the perceptions of others and comfortable enough in her own skin to dress like someone else, even for just one night.

After that Halloween episode, Willow meets, and eventually starts dating, Oz (Seth Green, “Robot Chicken”), which is when she first begins to open up as a character and builds confidence in two pivotal aspects of her identity: her burgeoning powers as a witch and her romantic life. She gets a shoulder-length haircut, ditches (some of) the hats and starts to wear slightly more form-fitting, less childish outfits throughout season three. This shift is certainly gradual, and there is some backsliding at points when Willow retreats into overly long-sleeved sweaters, but overall, a vast improvement from season one.

Her season three prom dress is one of the best examples of just how far Willow has progressed in her confidence. She wears a gorgeous, rose-gold embroidered gown that is far more daring than her previous formal wear and even pins her hair into an updo, leaving her shoulders bare and her face visibly bright. She does keep a velvet shawl on over the dress, which indicates that she is maybe not quite ready to fully step out of her shell and into the limelight, but this is a look that season one Willow would not have been caught dead in and displays much of her growth and development as a character.

Now, sorry to Oz, but the most substantial change in Willow’s fashion coincides with the introduction of Tara (Amber Benson, “The Killing Jar”) in season four. The best way I can describe Tara’s sense of fashion is hot art teacher meets grunge witchy girl that’s a little too into crystals. Lots of beaded jewelry, maxi skirts and earthy tones, rounded out with dark lipsticks and dip-dyed, zig-zag parted blonde hair. As a fellow witch, Willow’s exploration of her magic and perception of herself really surges as she spends more time trying out spells and hanging out with Tara. Her color palette shifts to varying shades of maroons and purples, which feels very witchy of her. As she falls in love with Tara, we also begin to see hints of warmer tones, with light pinks and pastels entering her wardrobe and a generally softer, sweeter side to her style.

Even aside from Tara’s influence, Willow truly starts to find herself in college — she’s still introverted but less timid, more sure of herself and her powers, and she dresses to reflect this newfound growth in her character. She cuts her hair even shorter, this time with face-framing bangs that aren’t perfectly clean-cut. Willow herself is a bit edgier and definitely looser and more experimental with her outfits, taking on more of a grunge bohemian look with long, flowy maxi skirts and eclectic multi-colored tops. She even has a short-lived poncho phase and manages to put on skirts without wearing colored tights underneath. Her clothes, at this point, are still quirky and not nearly as trendy as someone like Buffy but are noticeably well-suited to her personality and figure. Throughout seasons four and five, she dresses and appears much more at ease in her identity, and aspects of this bohemian, witchy style go on to become permanent staples of Willow’s wardrobe for the rest of the show.

Without divulging too many spoilers, the sixth season of “Buffy” dives into some darker themes centered around Willow’s vengeful descent into the use of black magic. From as early as season three, aspects of her darker powers were hinted at, albeit deeply buried within the layers of fuzzy pink sweaters. After finally reaching a point of genuine confidence and joy in both her Wiccan identity and her sexual identity, it’s all seemingly ripped away from her. Her venture into using dark magic for revenge begins to dominate her character, as she wears nothing but black, shapeless clothing, stripped of all of the bright colors and quirky fashion choices that once made Willow who she was.

In the final season of “Buffy,” Willow experiences a more mature return to herself. After the darkness of the prior season, her relationship with her magic isn’t fully dark, yet isn’t completely light anymore, either. She grapples with using her magic more neutrally and becoming a more neutral version of herself. Color gradually slips back into her wardrobe, in reds and purples, but in darker hues this time, without the bright and passionate youthfulness of teen Willow’s clothes. There’s a lot more muted tones of beige and light grays to fit her simpler, more pragmatic style of denim jackets and corduroy pants. These outfits illustrate the fact that Willow will never be able to slip back into the girl she once was, unencumbered by love and loss, but that she is working toward a clean slate, to ground her magic and her sense of self by starting anew.

