I’m not sure if I’ll ever shut up about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Although it’s one of my favorite pieces of television, I am well aware that there is little left about the show that hasn’t been said already by other critics. For over two decades, critics and scholars alike have analyzed the show to death; everything from its overtly feminist themes to its long-lasting cultural impact to its creative controversies have been fair game. It’s like catnip for female TV critics. I am hardly the first person to wax poetic about the greatness of this show, nor will I likely be the last, but I’d like to dig into an oft-overlooked aspect of the “Buffy” canon: fashion.

On “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” there is no doubt that Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar, “Scooby Doo”) is the star of the show, and, as such, her outfits were nothing short of incredible. Yet the remarkability of the show’s costume design extended well beyond its titular character. These supporting roles may not have had seven seasons worth of overarching character development like Buffy or Willow (Alyson Hannigan, “How I Met Your Mother”) to work with, but in the limited screen time they did have, their fashion certainly made its mark.

Cordelia

Even though Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter, “Angel”) was only on “Buffy” for three seasons before heading off to “Angel,” her impact on the fashion realm of this show is undeniable. In a lesser teen show, Cordelia would easily have been the best-dressed of the group, and I’d argue that she certainly gives Buffy a run for her money. More of an adult evolution to Cordelia’s style is apparent in “Angel,” but because her character is constricted to the early high-school seasons of “Buffy,” she doesn’t undergo very many changes within her teen sense of style. From a quintessential popular mean girl in season one to a bonafide member of the Scooby Gang in season three, Cordelia dresses like someone who is hardly ever in doubt of herself or her choices. She exudes confidence and is well aware of the importance of her appearance as well as making the effort to impress upon others the very best version of herself. Her outfits feel very intentionally put together with their precise pairings and monochromatic color schemes, like her red-on-red “revenge dress” or this blue-on-blue slip dress and sweater moment in season three: never a hair out of place or an ill-fitting accessory to be seen.

Cordelia’s style can be categorized as preppy chic, which essentially means almost all of her outfits could be worn by Cher from “Clueless” without missing a beat. She looks polished and classy at all times, with a clear eye for trendy, yet timeless outfit choices. A classic Cordelia fit consists of a sweater-top and mini-skirt combo, heeled boots as well as sunglasses. If seasonally appropriate, there’s usually some variation of a plaid print involved and an overall California versatility in her wardrobe from summer to fall. Bonus points if she ties a matching sweater over her shoulders or perfectly matches the shade of her handbag to a color in her outfit. Of all the “Buffy” characters, Cordelia’s outfits have easily aged the best in recent years. She’s able to balance such a fine line between looking effortlessly cool and impeccably well put together. In all of my research, I could not find a single outfit of hers that could even possibly be construed as a flop. When it comes to fashion, Cordelia simply does not miss.

Angel

In terms of the general aesthetic of “vampire fashion,” the bar is kind of low. They either try too hard with the anachronism, then end up looking stuffy in puffy shirts and old dress coats or overcompensate with the modernity à la “Twilight” (Edward Cullen looked so washed-out in those grayscale outfits it was kind of pathetic). One thing I appreciate about “Buffy” is that the vamps had an even balance between looking old and out-of-place, yet cool and intimidating. Angel (David Boreanaz, “Bones”) has a fairly consistent presence in “Buffy,” and is often in all black-on-black outfits — long, black leather trench coats, black long-sleeve shirts, black slacks and black dress shoes. He’s found his color, and he sticks with it. Unlike a lot of teen vampire media, they didn’t make Angel attend high school as an “immortal teenager,” so he gets to dress like an actual adult character. His outfits are effective in establishing the dark, alluring nature that draws Buffy to him, a perfect mix of cool and aloof. The sweeping, powerful coats make him a formidable figure in fight sequences, and because the vast majority of his scenes take place at night or in dimly lit surroundings, his monochromatic style also allows him to blend into the shadows, offsetting Buffy’s lighter, more brightly colored clothing in their scenes together.

On the occasions that Angel did delve into color, his dressier outfits managed to convey an old-world European feel without busting out the breeches and waistcoats. His dress shirts are made of rich velvets and satin, with hues of burgundy, plum or lilac. While his general state of dress is more on the formal side, his slightly out-of-touch style delineates him from both Buffy and the other vampires. An important aspect to Angel’s character is that, unlike most vampires, he has a soul. He’s like a more fashionable blueprint for Stefan from “The Vampire Diaries” (perpetually brooding vegetarian, blood-aholic vamp with a heart of gold), which means that when his humanity is absent he is snarky and terrifying in his loose button-up dress shirts and leather pants. However, he spends most of the time in more muted tones, classic blazers and white tees, brooding in the corner over his past transgressions. The trendy leather-clad looks of the younger vamps offer an absolute outward sleekness that Angel dips into at times, but more often balances out with softer, more sensuous fabrics, reflecting the inner depths of his character.

Anya

Maybe it’s because Anya (Emma Caulfield, “WandaVision”) doesn’t show up until season three, but I think both she and her costume work are seriously underrated in the Buffyverse. Although Anya starts out as a minor monster-of-the-week demon, after being stripped of her powers and turned mortal, she eventually becomes a key member of the Scooby Gang. And in terms of style, Anya is easily one of the most dynamic characters on the show.

Early on, when Anya is still fairly new to being a human, she rapidly absorbs the norms and trends of her surroundings like a sponge. Her efforts to fit in are evidenced through her copycat outfits of the popular girls at school, with matching sweaters and skirts as well as light floral dresses. After high school, Anya’s style broadens its horizons as she repeatedly changes up her hair and dyes it different shades, trying out new fits and styles to figure out what she likes. Her experimentation with fashion results in some questionable choices at times but is what allows her to venture into the bolder, trendier clothing that truly suits her. Anya sticks to bright colors and has more fun by far with prints than anyone else on the show. Nothing she wears could ever be called plain or drab in the least — she favors open-toe platform sandals, embroidered pants and backless-tie sweaters. And when it works, it works well, like this floral satin blouse paired with pants that have a matching satin trim and a beaded headband that is to die for. As a character, I love that Anya has not one shred of self-awareness: Outgoing and unapologetically candid, her unabashed boldness translates so well to her sense of style.

Xander

Xander (Nicholas Brendon, “Criminal Minds”) is maybe the only core member of the Scooby Gang who underwent very few changes in his wardrobe over all seven seasons of the show. His clothing isn’t as reflective of any interesting changes in his character arc, because to be fair, he doesn’t have an all-too-interesting character arc. During the high school seasons, he just wears a lot of neutral tones and plaid shirts thrown over graphic tees. There’s nothing wrong with these outfits per se, it’s just that standing directly next to Buffy in all of these scenes is not doing him any favors. His nicest-looking outfits tend to consist of either outright formal wear or blue- and grey-tone sweaters, like this surprisingly solid sweater vest and shirt combo from season four. Unfortunately, these outfits are few and far between, and much of what he wore was simply unremarkable and underwhelming, much like Xander himself.

The worst of Xander’s early style can be attributed to a category of outfits that I like to call “the Pacey.” For those unfamiliar with the show “Dawson’s Creek” (which aired around the same time as “Buffy”), one of the main characters named Pacey wore variations of the same heinous outfit in almost every episode of the early seasons. Imagine a big, oversized button-up shirt that swallows your entire frame. Now picture the most weird, yet boring print you can think of — tropical, animal, chevron — and plaster that on the shirt. Then add a plain pair of khaki pants or slacks, and there you have it, that’s “the Pacey,” dressing 15-year-olds like 50-year-olds since 1998. Some highlights of Xander’s renditions of this outfit include a blueish-yellow-brown top that gets worse the longer you look at it, this barfy polka-dot number and a green mushroom print that haunts me just thinking about it. Rest assured, Xander’s boring outfits are the worst that “Buffy” has to offer, and practically everyone else is a style icon standing next to him.

All in all, the Scooby Gang was one fashionable bunch. The costume design of “Buffy” simply offered so much more than every other supernatural teen show. It was so ahead of its time. It had a story, and they worked hard to figure it out, and it wasn’t gender-specific — it wasn’t a boy’s show or a girl’s show, or any of those things. It was a fashion-forward vampire slayer, you know what I mean? There wasn’t anything cooler than that.

Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.