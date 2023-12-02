I’m not sure I’ll ever shut up about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Although it’s one of my favorite pieces of television, I am well aware that there is little left about the show that hasn’t been said. For more than two decades, critics and scholars alike have analyzed the show to death; everything from its overtly feminist themes to its long-lasting cultural impact to its creative controversies has been fair game. It’s like catnip for female TV critics. I am hardly the first person to wax poetic about the greatness of this show, nor will I likely be the last, but I’d like to dig into an oft-overlooked aspect of the “Buffy” canon: fashion.

For modern TV audiences, it can be difficult to distinguish the aesthetics of an older piece of media from the era in which it was created. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) from “Friends” and Cher (Alicia Silverstone) from “Clueless” are the extent of much of my generation’s conception of ’90s style personified; John Hughes films are our window into the teen trends of the ’80s. But what made the fashion of “Buffy” so special is that it was more than just late nineties and early aughts fits against a supernatural backdrop. Although the outfits in the show reflected the ever-evolving trends of the time, they more closely aligned with the evolution of its characters and their respective senses of self and style.

For everything from the vampires’ sleek, leather-clad ensembles to the Sunnydale high schoolers’ everyday fits, we have costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom to thank for most of the characters’ signature looks. I’ll be taking a deep dive into several of the show’s fashion icons, and who other than our titular it-girl heroine to kick things off, in platform boots, no less?

In the show’s earliest seasons, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar, “Scooby-Doo”) is the epitome of a California cool girl. The outfits she wears to school are ultra feminine and girly, from miniskirts to tank-tops and pastel dresses, all adorned with matching flower hair barrettes. She may not be the most popular girl at Sunnydale High, but she dresses like she is. At this point in the show, Buffy is still reluctant to step into her role as the Slayer, adamantly clinging to the “normal teen girl” aspects of her life. She keeps a clear boundary between her responsibilities as the Slayer and her social life, and makes an effort to keep up with trends and emulate the Valley girl aesthetic of her pre-Slayer self. She dresses to fit in: sunglasses at all times, bold and trendy prints, heeled boots and perfectly styled jackets in every shade imaginable. As her hairstyles vary from fringe bangs to pigtails to the “Rachel,” Buffy is always ahead of the curve.

When the two opposing forces dictating her life finally coalesce in the season one finale, Buffy is dressed for the occasion (when is she not?). In this episode, Buffy is prophesied to die (for the first time), and even though all she wants is to go to the school dance with her friends, she doesn’t run from her fate. Instead, she steps up as the Slayer, ready to take down the forces of evil in a full-length flowy white gown and a black leather jacket, an outfit that perfectly mirrors both aspects of her life: 16-year-old and superheroine, all rolled into one. Buffy is coming to terms with the fact that she’s going to have to make some sacrifices in the “normal high-school experience” department, but that doesn’t mean that she has to give up her identity or teen girlhood. She’ll always be there to save the world when need be, and there’s no reason she can’t look and feel like herself as she plays the part of the savior.

Over time, Buffy learns to balance the dual nature of her life as both the Slayer and a teen girl, and her fashion choices reflect that gradual evolution. While her first season miniskirts and slip dresses may have slayed in Teen Vogue, they were a bit impractical for slaying demons. As she starts to embrace her role as the Slayer, Buffy picks more practical choices for fighting sequences without compensating for style — think Sporty meets Posh Spice. We see more of an emphasis on Buffy’s training at the library and her patrols at the cemetery as cute yet functional athleisure becomes a more routine part of her wardrobe; she wears the occasional pair of running shoes over platform sandals, hoodies instead of chic trench coats. Basically anything an off-duty model would wear to run errands, Buffy has worn to stake vampires at the graveyard.

What marks perhaps the biggest shift in Buffy’s style is the arrival of Faith (Eliza Dushku, “Bring It On”) in season three. For the most part, Faith acts as the anti-heroine Slayer, a direct foil to Buffy. She represents how Buffy could have easily turned out without the support system of her friends and family. Where Buffy’s friends keep her grounded, Faith is fiercely independent, a lone wolf hardened by the world. There’s a sharpness to her that Buffy lacks and a confident, tough-as-nails persona that shines through her bold outfit choices. She dresses almost exclusively in intense shades of red, black and white (like a third member of The White Stripes), and did I mention leather? So. Much. Leather. Leather galore.

Faith’s morals were always a little too gray to truly influence Buffy, but she showed her what a different path to being the Slayer could be like — a path of self-assuredness and joy in her powers without the weight of the world bearing down on her shoulders. Even long after Faith left, aspects of her style lingered in Buffy’s closet as she grew more comfortable with her role as Slayer. The infamous red leather pants and black leather jacket ensemble that Buffy became known for was a total Faith look. Leather never went out of vogue again for Buffy, and we might have Faith to thank for that.

Season four, the “college season,” features some of Buffy’s most experimental looks by far. This season is characterized by the changes occurring in the characters’ lives, as we leave the familiar setting of Sunnydale High and are introduced to new additions to the Scooby gang. This might explain why Buffy briefly delves into a bit of a boho chic style — she dabbles with bandanas and print skirts, peasant blouses and earthier tones. College is all about finding yourself and figuring out what you want out of life, and Buffy is trying on some different bandanas, so to speak. A fun aspect of this season is that after Buffy and Willow (Alyson Hannigan, “How I Met Your Mother”) become roommates, they begin to share clothes. Buffy starts to casually wear long, flowy maxi skirts, a signature of Willow’s, as if she borrowed them right from her closet.

By the later seasons, Buffy’s action heroine fits are pretty set in stone with her classic leather jackets and black platform boots, but her casual style undergoes some notable changes as she loses much of the naivete of her teen self. We start to see more sensible clothing choices for a Buffy who has steadied over the years. She’s not running from her responsibilities or concerned about the social pressure of fitting in with her peers anymore. And so she begins to favor more timeless, pragmatic outfits over the trendier clothes of her youth. Adult Buffy often has on a pair of jeans or slacks, paired with a nice top or a classic sweater. She looks put together, yet ready to fight at a moment’s notice. For better or worse, she’s not the 16-year-old Valley girl we started out with, and her outfits reflect that shift in maturity.

Throughout the show, a key aspect of Buffy’s personality was always her keen attention to her outfits and appearance. She never had to forgo style for the sake of emphasizing her strength or credibility as a superheroine. Audiences took her seriously and, if anything, she felt far more authentic for still wanting to dress and act like a teenager in the midst of so much upheaval and change in her life. She had a lot of fun using fashion to express herself and wasn’t afraid to take risks, like with the inexplicable amount of neck scarves she wears in season two. I also appreciate that, though her outfits were strategically curated and meaningful to the overarching costume design, they still feel like they could reasonably come from a SoCal teenager’s closet.

Buffy had far more hits than misses in the wardrobe department and a killer sense of style. Case in point, my favorite outfit of Buffy’s: a flowery pink top and a black beanie with the word “bomb” bedazzled on it. Not everyone can rock a bedazzled beanie and not everyone should try. But Buffy is not just anybody, and that’s what makes this fit ideal for staking vampires at the cemetery right before hanging out with friends at The Bronze. One look and you know she’s silly, she’s fun and she’s going to kick some ass (and look cute doing it)!

