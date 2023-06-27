Look, I’ve been somewhat of a superhero/Marvel advocate for a while, and it’s in large part because of the vastly under-appreciated artistic merit of their source material. Brian Michael Bendis’s Secret Invasion event is one such storytelling feat in comics, capitalizing on four years of setup and steady build-up, making fans question nearly half a decade of what they had read after it was revealed that a large portion of their heroes had been replaced by shape-shifting aliens named Skrulls for years. It was a recontextualizing conspiracy: Every out-of-character moment and every strange story choice was thought to be the work of Skrulls, like the Marvel Comics Universe’s version of Dinkleberg. While not as critically received as other arcs, it was a landmark in the long-form potential of Marvel’s storylines — coming out just one month before “Iron Man” and the start of the MCU, which would follow Secret Invasion’s intricate example all the way to the reveal in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” that S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury’s Skrull friends had replaced him. Now, Nick Fury returns to stop the Skrull infiltration and their plans for terror. Those kinds of setups, stakes and long-term consequences are what make the start of “Secret Invasion” so underwhelming in their absence.

To the show’s credit, it does capitalize on the opportunity of an audiovisual adaptation in some places. While the rest of the cast’s performances were serviceable, there were some stand-outs in Agent Prescod’s (Richard Dormer, “Game of Thrones”) Pepe Silviesque Skrull “conspiracy” rant as well as the comedic and heartfelt chemistry between Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur“), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn, “To Catch a Killer”) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, “Pulp Fiction”). Jackson in particular carries every scene he’s in, weaving his delivery with the air of an actor who can do or say anything he wants to. Their dialogue is much more snappy and smart than quippy and cringey (something that’s become a tired trope in recent Marvel works).

Even though it caused issues for me watching the premiere in broad daylight, “Secret Invasion” — as perhaps the least lit MCU entry — purposefully cloaks its characters in darkness that feels like their faces could shift at almost any second. However, that’s where the suspense stops, as just in the opening credits, maybe the only things meaningful about it are disclosed. Machine learning-generated imagery — more popularly known as “artificial intelligence (AI) art” — was used to create the series’s introduction. While the theme of “shape-shifting, Skrull world identity” (as identified by director Ali Selim (“The Calling”)) comes across in the ephemeral, alien faces generated by their AI art vendors, it not only sets an obviously exploitative precedent in the midst of writers’ and artists’ strikes, but also speaks to how alienating this series and the MCU as a whole has become.

The recent phases of the MCU have been an exercise in experimentation, in giving the Marvel spin on a broad variety of genres — ones that fall between a spectrum from almost completely self-contained to wildly interconnected. “Secret Invasion” is looking to be an adequate tribute to the spy genre of the former variety, with just five episodes to go to prove that inclination wrong, to have meaningful consequences for the MCU. The only Skrull replacements in this show could very well be the few agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. we’ve gotten to know because the rest of the MCU’s characters are also contract-signed supercelebrities whose merchandise needs to sell; revealing that they’ve been shape-shifting reptilian aliens for some time could hurt their brand appeal. And on that note, the Skrulls being revealed as alien refugees in “Captain Marvel” was a welcome subversion (if not laced with Air Force propaganda), but then what’s implied when that storyline is tied the original Secret Invasion event — that these refugees also have camps of them that want to commit terrorist attacks? Or should we discuss the antisemitic implications of shape-shifting diasporic peoples infiltrating the highest levels of government? Is this the legacy of the progressive Jewish creators — including Bendis himself — that gave us these comics?

“Secret Invasion” plays its hand in its opening sequence, and it’s unclear if it can stack up. Once again Marvel holds up a cloudy mirror to our unsuperpowered reality, tying “Secret Invasion” to modern conspiracy and “fake news” paranoia with no anticipation of an actual assertion on those themes — opting instead for troubling allegory which flies in the face of its own efforts to experiment with and empower the MCU. Evaluating its artistic aspects holistically, it is a decent premiere — but shouldn’t our expectations be higher? Should we not want something that elevates the source material without falling into its harmful trappings? Something that seems artistically inspired instead of artificial? But in that sense, its AI intro fits perfectly: oriented algorithmically for audience and aesthetic appeal as a shape-shifted impostor of the art it assimilates — no matter who it hurts.

