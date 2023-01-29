“Rest in peace.”

We’ve all heard it. Possibly the most famous English saying relating to death, “rest in peace” leaves its mark on every tombstone, funeral service and sympathy card around, proving how highly we as a society value everlasting tranquility for the departed.

Unless, of course, you’re a creator of Discovery+’s new docuseries, “The Price of Glee,” in which case that all goes out the window. “The Price of Glee” recounts the tragic deaths of three former cast members of FOX’s hit musical comedy, “Glee,” as well as those of several crew members on the show. If you’ve been on Twitter, online or outside in the last 10 years, chances are you’ve heard something about the shortened lives of these former stars. So why is Discovery+ dragging it all back to the surface years later? Well, in the words of head cheerleader Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron, “The Family”), “when your bank account is full, you can get away with doing just about anything.”

The first red flag in “The Price of Glee” has to be the people interviewed in the series. It’s got multiple body doubles, a director of photography and the season one hair stylist — yet zero leading or featured cast members from the show. The closest “The Price of Glee” gets to a relevant interviewee is either Cory Monteith’s (“Monte Carlo”) former roommate or Naya Rivera’s (“Step Up”) father, but again, no one who actually acted in a speaking role alongside the departed cast. Considering the critical stance many former cast members took on the docuseries’ announcement last year, this isn’t all that surprising. These interviewees recount their experiences working with the “Glee” cast during its six-year run, relying heavily on speculation and small, likely insignificant moments they noticed from afar. For example, the quiet, detached nature of Noah Puckerman actor Mark Salling (“Rocky Road”) is mentioned by multiple interviewees in a rather suspicious manner. Salling, who was convicted in 2017 for possession of child pornography, is clearly not someone who should be remembered fondly. But does his standing quietly on set directly relate to his pedophilia, or is this a clear example of hindsight bias and an “I knew it all along” attitude? The series works overtime to fill the gaps in its own stories, even attempting to tie Rivera’s fame and fortune to the reason she took a boat out on the day she died. In short, “The Price of Glee” hopelessly strings together pieces of nothing in the name of scandal and conspiracy.

“The Price of Glee” also brings a disrespectful attitude to the table in other manners, including trashing the relationship of Cory Monteith and Lea Michele (“Scream Queens”). It’s no secret that Michele has earned herself a name as the real-life Rachel Berry, and there’s no shortage of statements from her former co-stars to back this up. I’m not defending Michele or her attitudes on set. But I am defending her right to not hear tabloid gossip about her relationship with her late fiance nearly a decade after his tragic death. “The Price of Glee” includes multiple crew members’ judgments on the nature of Michele and Monteith’s relationship and whether or not they were right for one another. Maybe they were, maybe they weren’t. But if Monteith could look down and see this monstrosity of a docuseries, I’m sure he wouldn’t appreciate the unprompted criticism of his relationship with the woman he planned to marry, especially when he’s not even around to defend it. “The Price of Glee” isn’t just at a loss for principle cast members and relevant interviewees, but for taste and class as well.

Finally, “The Price of Glee” earns its rightful name via actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) as “trash” by not even getting a clear point across. I spent about two hours watching this docuseries, and I feel just as skeptical of the frequently mentioned “curse” behind “Glee” as I was before I started it. Most interviewees even mentioned their skepticism about a so-called “curse” and believe that these were all completely coincidental events in the final episode, leading me to my next question: Wasn’t that the whole reason this docuseries was made? To convince viewers that some evil force tied all of these tragic events together? Well, let me save you the trouble and two hours of your life (I lost them, but there’s still hope for you). In the end, most interviewees came to the conclusion that these untimely deaths were a result of teen fame, the stress of the entertainment industry and in Salling’s case, a reaction to the possibility of life in prison. These actors and crew members may have all worked on the same show, but little ties these events together beyond that, making this docuseries not only a taint on the reputations and relationships of people who aren’t around to defend themselves, but a colossal waste of its viewers’ time.

“The Price of Glee” is nothing more than an attempt to make a connection where there isn’t one and fill the pockets of some lucky Discovery+ employees. Next time, let’s make a docuseries focused on the effects of teen drug addiction or mothers losing their lives to save their children without branding it as the aftermath of a “curse” or the price they’re paying for acting in a teen musical-comedy. As for those who lost their lives after working on the set of “Glee,” I hope you can all rest in peace. For real, this time.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.