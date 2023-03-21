My toxic trait might just be thinking I could survive “Outer Banks.” For whatever reason, patterned swimsuits and beach-y music are enough to convince me that I could totally handle the “Pogue Life,” even if that means spending my days running from the police or being hunted by bloodthirsty millionaires. But despite the life-threatening danger the show’s characters always seem to be in, something about their lifestyle has always made me intensely jealous. In fact, I still remember the exact words I texted my best friend after I finished the first season three years ago: “I want to be a pogue so bad.” And if I’ve learned anything through the appalling amount of time I spend online, it’s that I’m not alone in that wish.

Released in April 2020, “Outer Banks” gained a cult following during the early stages of the pandemic, specifically with the teen demographic. For those unfamiliar, the show tells the story of the “Pogues,” a group of friends from the Outer Banks of North Carolina who spend their days boating, fishing and searching for the lost treasure of a famed shipwreck. After a hurricane hits the Carolina coast, the teens are left without power or working cell phones for almost the entirety of the first season. And, in my opinion, it’s this aspect that has helped elevate the series and lead it to popularity amongst a younger demographic.

It’s not that Gen Z is lacking in teenage content and media — we’re definitely not. But we are lacking in teenage content that isn’t completely intertwined with our generation’s affiliation with technology. With other Netflix shows directed at teen audiences (“Sex Education” or “Ginny and Georgia,” for example), the internet and social media are integral to the plot of the show and regularly make their way into the characters’ everyday lives (if I had to watch this scene, so do you). And honestly, with the amount of time modern teens spend online, these may not be entirely inaccurate depictions of the way we live. But “Outer Banks’ ” noticeable lack of technology helps to show us a new perspective: not the life we do live, but the life we wish we could.

Personally, I feel like I got through high school. But I didn’t really live it. I never snuck out or even attended a high school party until spring of my senior year. What was the point? Had I decided to leave, our high-tech security system would have alerted my parents immediately, and even if it didn’t, Life360 would have incriminated me by the next morning anyways. I’m not implying that my secret high school longing was to sneak out a window and go hang in some rando’s basement, or that I would have even made the choice to do these things in the first place. But, I am saying that it’s easy to feel trapped when you don’t have the opportunity to make truly autonomous choices. Not without knowing that your technology will expose you for making the same decisions teenagers have always had the freedom to make in previous generations.

Before I became a teenager, I was told that it would bring me a newfound sense of freedom that I hadn’t felt as a child. But to be honest, I think the most independent I’ve ever felt was during my elementary school years — before I even thought about touching a cell phone. Before I could no longer go on a walk to clear my head without my location being tracked, without constant streams of text messages and follow-up question marks when my replies weren’t prompt enough. Before I lost the feeling of freedom previous generations of teens have always had, all in the name of — well, having technology.

This is obviously not all to say that I think that tech is a bad thing — I don’t. But I do think that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when every attempt you make to get away from it all is met with excessive information from the internet or the perpetual obligation to reply to messages, all contributing to the mental white noise of constantly consuming media. It’s easy to feel a little like a lab rat: given an illusion of autonomy, but constantly feeling as though you’re under surveillance.

As a generation unhappily addicted to media and digital content, “Outer Banks” gives us a taste of the teenage freedom we’ve never truly known. The show doesn’t leave us with the same feeling as typical TV shows marketed at teens. “Outer Banks’ ” refusal to heavily integrate technology into its storylines helps it transcend most modern teen stories and act as our generation’s “Goonies” or “Stand by Me” — a story that allows us a sense of adventure and an opportunity to disconnect from the realities of the world: realities our generation is constantly bound to by the weight of our technology.

Although the plotlines, outfits and aesthetics of “Outer Banks” never disappoint, it’s the modern teenagers experiencing true adventure, free of technological obligations, that makes it my comfort rewatch. Sometimes, “Outer Banks” makes me think I want to move to a small fishing town and sit on the beach everyday, and maybe that’s true. But I think what the show really makes me want is a teenage life more disconnected from reality. One where adventure happens naturally and without the pressures that come with a constant technological presence. Either way, if I could pull a Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline, “Glass Onion”) and leave it all behind for an unplugged adventure, I probably would. Long live the “Pogue Life.”

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.