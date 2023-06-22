{OPENING STATEMENT}

The screenwriter for “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” James Gunn (“Peacemaker”), has personally testified as to why Scooby’s nephew Scrappy-Doo was cast as the villain for the movie: “Because Scrappy is just a completely awful fucking person.” He would later double down despite children’s reactions: “He’s just a little piece of shit. I have had a few little kids who were very, very upset. Sorry kids?” A pre-release interview reveals this motive as completely personal to Gunn: “I can tell you I hate the little motherfucker with all my heart and soul.” His assassination proved fruitful: Scrappy-Doo would never appear in the Scooby-Doo franchise ever again, save the odd Easter Egg. He was dead to the world (possibly in Miami), and the murder weapon was mightier than the sword, blood and ink still dripping from Gunn’s pen. This same kind of deep-rooted, hateful character assassination feels like it was pointed towards the rest of the Scooby gang in Charlie Grandy’s unequivocally awful HBO show “Velma.”

Yes, Charlie Grandy. Note that I didn’t say “Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma;’” despite the way HBO promoted the show, how nearly every article on the subject lists Grandy’s name second and how I myself have used her name in this piece’s title, the showrunner and writer of “Velma” is not Kaling, but Charlie Grandy and his colleagues. Kaling does voice the lead eponymous character and is also listed as an executive producer — a very managerial role in the running of a show, but it was still not entirely created by her. Yet virtually all the blame for the universally hated product is directed toward Kaling. The way her name is used in the promotions and press does make some sense; Kaling is a much bigger name then Grandy, and using her undoubtedly drew in more viewers and clicks. Mindy Kaling is a mask for some other monster. However, when I set out to “stream” the entire show in my ongoing fascination with artistic corporate failures, Kaling’s influence kept popping up. Intrigued, I kept watching and my questions — these holes in the mask — kept growing. Was this show really always doomed from “wokeness?” What makes the show so hateable? Who really killed “Velma?” There’s a murder afoot, and I’ve found clues for these questions across all the show’s ten episodes, all in order to get to the core of this whodunit and unmask the monster behind “Velma.” As the last season of Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” dropped, I was thrown back into this rabbit hole again. So, c’mon gang: We’ve got a mystery to solve (spoilers for “Velma,” by the way, if you somehow care).

{TESTIMONY}

First off, “Velma” isn’t “woke,” although that w-word has been so nebulously defined that it can encompass anything from actual progressive ideology to the mere existence of marginalized people in media, depending on who’s wielding it. While Scooby-Doo has also always been progressive with its original premise based on the ideology that the real monsters are always human greed, “Velma,” for all the efforts it makes to appear progressive, falls flat in many cases — especially in representation. Even though its color-blind casting has been lambasted to no end — what is the inherent ill with being able to have the children of Color today see themselves in classic cartoon icons? Don’t say, “Don’t change the characters we grew up with,” because I promise I’ll address that later. The answer is nothing inherently, and it’s even better when race-swapping is done to enhance previously under-examined aspects of characters (think Spider-Man’s relationship with the NYPD through Miles Morales). What doesn’t work is casting stoner-adjacent Norville “Shaggy” Rogers as Black, Daphne as an East Asian over-sexualized drug dealer or Velma herself as a nerdy, traditionally unattractive South Asian woman.

Mindy Kaling’s casting and hypothetical creation of South Asian Velma offends the most. Within the show, Velma constantly criticizes Desi culture (She mocks mithai multiple times. Who the hell mocks mithai?), idolizes white men (She has a crush on Fred, who’s implied to be attractive specifically because he’s still prepubescent) and makes gratuitous references to her body hair (she cross-dresses as a man and when her bushy mustache is ripped off for the reveal, she exclaims that it wasn’t fake — she just didn’t shave). This kind of self-deprecating Desi American humor has been an oft-criticized staple of Kaling’s writing, a stereotype that she’s managed to manufacture for herself through her performances — so it makes sense that people have written off Velma as another one of her self-insert characters. However, the criticism goes even further that Velma is also a self-unaware self-insert, a character written to be a shitty person as Kaling reflects her flaws without realizing it. This is where the first holes in the mask start to form.

{CROSS-EXAMINATION}

Let’s rewind to the first time we ever saw this new Velma — the show’s teaser. In it, Velma writes a text to HBO about a hypothetical “genre-bending comedic origin story” of Judy Jetson (another classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon) where she isn’t “boy-crazy,” concluding that “ONE thing the Internet agrees on is that you should never change anything ever!” She then signs with a death threat, exclaims in gratitude that Judy’s still white and is promptly murdered within her own home. This extremely unsubtle response to the backlash of Kaling’s casting is clear, but there’s something else intriguing here. Since the beginning, our protagonist Velma is shown as both in the wrong and slated for slaughter.

You can’t have your girlbosses and have them gaslight and gatekeep too. That puzzling first choice defines the show. Velma, for all the claims of girlbossitude and investigative hyper-competency, is constantly irritating and awful to the people around her — even when the show “tries” to hold her accountable, like when she mocks the #MeToo movement and then her double standards for feminism are called out, or how she constantly uses her friends until they finally leave her behind. This angle on Velma is evident, especially when considering another suspect, co-executive producer/writer Elijah Aron, also produced “BoJack Horseman.” However, “BoJack” asserts its assholes by making its writing as realistic and its characters as in-depth as possible, making us still root for its unlikeable leads. “Velma” fails because it not only makes all of its characters unlikable caricatures, but that this asshole subversion is not the only subversion it’s focused on — which contradicts Kaling’s self-released rules for writing. Meta joke after meta joke is thrown in by nearly every character in the series until that meta becomes meaningless. This follows a somewhat recent trend in TV — especially like the clear inspiration of HBO’s “Harley Quinn.” While it can be argued that the Scooby-Doo franchise as a whole has a history of using meta jokes, saturation and specificity are key here: Not every other joke can be meta, and not every single character has the ability to deliver these jokes. This meta misunderstanding seems accurately identified with inexperienced writers. Looking at the show’s actual writers sees most credits going mostly to individuals who have worked under Grandy and Kaling in the past. There’s just one incriminating issue with this meta fixation however: its mean-spiritedness.

“Velma” hates itself. It insults adult animation, mocks classic Scooby-Doo comedic tropes and even uses its characters to assassinate themselves. Looking over the many interviews Grandy and Kaling have done, they sound harder and harder to believe, filled with vague aphorisms about respecting the legacy of the Scooby-Doo franchise while pushing the show forward, and how Warner Bros gave no pushback to their idea on an adult-animation version of Scooby-Doo. There’s such a disconnect between their statements and the quality of the actual show that they’re hard to take seriously. In the end, it doesn’t feel like Scooby-Doo. While the franchise has always experimented with genre and evolving characters, changing both the world and the characters leads to something that would be completely unrecognizable if we couldn’t discern it as Grandy and Kaling and co’s handiwork. Warner Bros. seemingly tied it to one of their properties in order to give it more publicity, resulting in a corporate, bastardized product that hates the story it’s telling, the medium it’s telling it in and the characters they have to tell it with. These are the currently identified parties responsible for the monster of “Velma.” However, there’s still a danger present, because one suspect remains unnamed. One more murderer on the loose, one final face behind the mask. That final bullet in the chamber? It was fired by you.

{JURY INSTRUCTION}

Yes, you. You, who no doubt clicked on this article because you hate “Velma,” right? Do you dislike Mindy Kaling as well? Were you also confused by how this show was ever greenlit? I don’t want to make assumptions, but if you’ve been reading this far, I don’t think it’s a stretch. You might have hated “Velma” from the moment Kaling’s casting was announced, when the mocking teaser dropped or when it finally premiered. Maybe you took to the internet to announce your displeasure, to contribute to the massively critical environment that “Velma” has festered in since its announcement. But of course, it’s not your fault that its creatives decided to only ever lash out at criticism, to include entire jokes dedicated to the backlash. What is your fault is that a whole lot of you actually took to the streaming site formerly known as HBO Max (instead of “streaming”) and made “Velma” the most-watched HBO original animated premiere. It seems there really is no such thing as bad press, as after its omnipresent negative reviews, viewership spiked 127%. Hatred defines the existence of this show, from inception to production to reception, draining any love that makes art so impactful on us. That’s what killed “Velma.”

{CLOSING ARGUMENT}

But, wait. Doesn’t that make me a hypocrite? Am I throwing stones from my glass apartment bedroom? Have I — in attempting to objectively criticize — been ruling myself out as a suspect this entire time, giving this show more attention in my hateful rants while adding nothing to the conversation? Also, it’s been months and months since this show came out, right? Why am I still talking?

I first wrote this article months ago, wrapping up around a month after the “Velma” finale aired. It felt like I was dragging the fully decayed corpse of the show just to lambast it by publishing it then, but something else happened. Kaling and co released more work satirizing high school shows that pushed for Desi representation among others — the final season of “Never Have I Ever,” one of my favorite shows, tackling grief from a Desi American perspective using the experience of Kaling’s own mother dying. And do you know what the central plot of “Velma” is, underneath all the bullshit layers of self-awareness, stereotypes and complete lack of subtlety?

Velma is looking for her mother who left her life when she was a child, and one of the central mysteries is whether she went missing (a nod to how real-life WOC missing-persons cases go), abandoned her family (implied to be because Velma was also the WORST as a child) or passed on (from her appearances as a ghost haunting Velma or from the murders trailing her town’s history). On paper, this premise is interesting, even empathetic and building off of Kaling’s own experiences — but in execution, Velma’s mom is found because Velma is just that good of a detective and there’s almost no adjustment or grieving process. It again feels less like a story by Kaling — who has shown on “Never Have I Ever” her intricate understanding of trauma — but an almost immoral imitation of her stories. Or if it was Kaling behind the mask, it’s a deeply complicated situation she simplified for a sillier show. I love Kaling’s work on “Never Have I Ever,” and it’s very difficult to reconcile “Velma” with that.

And if you couldn’t tell by my Scrappy-Doo lore, I kind of know a bit about Scooby-Doo — because I love Scooby-Doo. You know what my biggest issue is with the plea “Don’t change the characters we grew up with?” I also grew up with these characters, as children of Color throughout the history of animation have. I grew up on Boomerang reruns of the original cartoon and “Pup Named Scooby-Doo,” watched countless direct-to-video movies all the way from “Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School” to “Where’s my Mummy?” (though “Scooby Doo! and the Samurai Sword” was always what I rewatched) and even saw those live-action movies in theaters. I love those meddling kids, and their little dog too — and I wanted to love this show. I was excited to see the potential dimension that could be given to Velma and the rest of the cast that I know Mindy Kaling and her crew are capable of, and I want this article to also be a labor of love, not of hate.

So can I say anything good about this show? Well, yeah — the animation is stellar, with obvious care put into its art direction, especially seeing characters of Color animated accurately with lighter palms — but it’s just frustrating that obvious visual talent isn’t being used for better projects. However, I’m not going to direct all of this hatred towards Kaling, someone who clearly only had a partial role to play in the murder of “Velma,” especially as a woman in comedy and a Desi person in entertainment. If you unmasked the monster behind “Velma,” you wouldn’t find just one face — you’d find a hodgepodge of ill-intentioned and inexperienced writers, meddling corporations and the dogs of the internet too.

{THE VERDICT}

Scrappy-Doo was originally thrown into the franchise to shake the series up — a new mascot character to revitalize the brand. However, he was hated from the beginning by studio execs and audiences alike, an annoying addition whose hyper-competency effectively replaced the roles of other Mystery Inc. members with none of their appealing character traits. By the time Gunn wrote his screenplay, Scrappy was already lined up for execution — Gunn just pulled the trigger (pun unintended). Your childhood isn’t dead from a single subpar adaptation. This article isn’t an autopsy.

The fact is, everything that “Velma” tries and self-congratulates has already been done better. Want to learn the origin of the Scooby gang? Watch “Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins” or “Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated.” Want a lovingly crafted deconstruction of the franchise (with an explicitly queer Velma)? Watch “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” Want a Scooby series with the humor of the finest Gen Z shitposters and the action of a shonen manga as it pits the entire canon of Western animation against each other as a metacritique for the current decay of the animation industry (or now that I’ve said it, you’ve realized how bad you want it)? Read the shitpost-turned-shonen “Scoob and Shag. Really, if “Velma” makes you as angry as it makes me, make sure your money goes to better art. This article has been an investigation but I need it to be an admonition as well. Don’t stream its already-announced Season 2, don’t support Warner Bros.’ decisions in canceling their actual Scooby-Doo projects and don’t let another mega corporation disrespect animation, mock their audiences and enable the contentification of art. The real monsters are always human greed. Maybe I’m just another meddling kid, but we can’t let them get away with it too.

Summer Managing Arts Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.