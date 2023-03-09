After two long years of anticipation, the explosive third season of “The Mandalorian” is finally here, hitting the reset button on the loose ends of the season two finale and sending our heroes off on a brand new quest. Everything from the beautiful, imaginative world, building to the sci-fi western fight sequences, promises a daring adventure in quintessential Star Wars fashion.

Our valiant protagonist, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”), returns to the Mandalorian clan he grew up in to ask forgiveness for his betrayal of the Creed. After removing his helmet during his heartfelt goodbye to the adorable Grogu (David Acord, “Transpecos”), Din can no longer be considered a true Mandalorian. Instead, he is an apostate unworthy of the valuable Beskar armor he has worn all his life. Now reunited with Grogu, Din pledges to return to the decimated home planet Mandalore to bathe in its sacred waters. Only through accomplishing this impossible task can he be accepted as a member of the clan once again.

This bold new journey lays the groundwork for an emotionally action-packed arc. Din’s expertly honed fighting skills never falter in creating an atmosphere that keeps you on the edge of your seat. In just the first five minutes, he single-handedly defeats a gigantic alligator that a dozen other Mandalorians barely made a dent in. The entire sequence is fast-paced and high-stakes, amplifying its excitement with a triumphant score that’s typical of the franchise. The familiar sound of laser blasts and spaceship landings affirm Din’s unbreakable spirit in the face of his quest.

To accomplish his difficult task, Din must rely on old allies and new friends to help along the way. In this first episode, he returns to the planet of Nevarro to seek out his trusted companions. However, Nevarro is not the barren wasteland it was when he first landed. In just a few short years, it has morphed into a metropolis of intergalactic trade headed by the trickster-turned-magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, “Rocky”). His leadership, only possible through the Mandalorians’ help, brought about colorful skyscrapers, packed markets and new citizens from hundreds of species.

The new Nevarro is beautifully constructed and exquisitely adds to this whimsical world. It’s visually stunning in every way, especially with the character makeup and prosthetics. A particularly striking example is the gang of pirates that enter a showdown against Greef and Din. Though their foolish clamoring for a drink in the middle of the day affirms their lunacy, their striking features inspire awe at the incredible talent behind the scenes. Somehow the horned, gray-skinned, noseless space pirates look simultaneously realistic and unbelievably unbearable. This makes it all the more satisfying when they’re almost immediately defeated by Greef and Din.

The many revamped aspects of this season distinctly characterize it as a whole new era. Din’s fresh spaceship is sleekly designed with a special spot for Grogu to stargaze. The two’s bond seems to have grown delightfully stronger. Din’s (literally) tough exterior fades away when he lovingly reprimands the child or offers fatherly advice on the appropriate time to trust pirates (which is never). Their relationship is the beating heart of the series that establishes its connection with the audience.

Despite these new developments being fleshed out, many important loose ends from last season are simply brushed over. The villain looming over previous episodes, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito, “Kaleidoscope”), is dismissed in a single sentence mentioning his trial. The reoccurring ally, Cara Dune (Gina Carano, “Haywire”), is explained away in one fell breath as having been recruited to special forces. The Mandalorians in Din’s clan have returned, but without explanation as to how or why they’ve been able to recuperate their numbers after their genocide. Even Grogu’s return to his father figure, however heartfelt, fails to solidify a timeline between his Jedi training and the events of the new season. We might assume it has been the same two years for the characters as it has for the audience, but the lack of a defined time jump confused me to the point of distraction. The show is clearly eager to leave previous storylines in the past, but it bulldozes past them in a fatigued rush that borders on plot hole fodder.

However, there are aspects of the previous season that carry over to the new plot. Developments in Mandalorian lore seem to play an important role moving forward. Since Din won the dark saber from Moff in their final battle, he is now the only person with a true claim to the Mandalorian throne. At the end of season two, this left Mandalore’s fate up in the air since Bo Khatan’s (Katee Sackhoff, “Longmire”) plans to rebuild the planet as its ruler hinged upon her possession of the saber. This season, we find her defeated and abandoned by her troops. Her broken dreams of grandeur contrast the possibility for Din to accomplish what she couldn’t.

The hope for redemption in these characters propels the story forward. The phenomenal visuals, heartwarming relationships and otherworldly creatures continue to set this show apart. It’s a strongly optimistic start to the next chapter in the Mandalorian’s story. Most importantly, it decidedly cements this as the golden age of Pedro Pascal’s adventures with his adopted TV children.

