The familiar feeling of sorrow that grows inside of you as you finish a series is surely felt upon finishing the premiere season of “The Law According to Lidia Poët.” Set in the mid-1800s, Italian detective, aspiring lawyer and all-around female icon, Lidia Poët (Matilda De Angelis, “Robbing Mussolini”) defends her honor and integrity in the face of intense backlash. Inspired by the real Lidia Poët, the first woman to ever practice law in Italy, the show addresses sexism, female pleasure and sexual freedom (as well as occasionally dabbling in anarchy). After being barred from the courts for being a woman, Lidia can’t practice law on her own and is forced to turn to her brother, Enrico Poët (Pierluigi Pasino, “#ByMySide”). In the first episode, she arrives in Turin, Italy, where she resides at her brother’s chateau for the season.

During the six-episode premiere, Lidia fends off a ballerina’s killer, an accused anarchist, a misunderstood educated woman, a leader of a seance and her accomplice, her lover’s former lover (did your brow furrow? I know … but you have to watch it!) and a childhood friend in a one-murder-per-episode format. Despite the never-ending bravery and heartfelt sympathy Lidia displays towards her clients, it is the subplots of the series that are most entertaining.

We are first introduced to Lidia in her bedroom, where she is having sex with Andrea (Dario Aita, “The Girl from Tomorrow”), a man with one earring and a ponytail (it’s not as bad as it seems). A beloved theme throughout the season is Lidia’s unashamed sex with whomever she wants, whenever she wants — a quality little known to women in this era. After arriving at her brother’s house, her feelings towards Andrea diminish as she finds herself enthralled with Jacopo Barberis (Eduardo Scarpetta, “The Ignorant Angels”), a sexy journalist with a passion for women, specifically Lidia. As Jacopo tags along on Lidia’s cases and the two spend more time together, the fiery desire they have for each other intensifies, culminating in a gratifying sex scene. Regardless of their thirst for each other, they still maintain sexual relationships with other men and women, an abashed practice for the 1870s. It’s one of those series where you’re constantly cheering on the female lead for going against society’s norms.

The writers really stayed true to Lidia’s legacy. In real life, Poët never got married nor had a family of her own and kept her sex life private from the world. Some critics, such as Diksha Sundriyal, believe that Poët chose this as a strategic decision because, according to her, if she was married her husband would not let her practice law. Although she kept her sex life private from family and friends, in the series we got to see it all. It seems in recent years the TV that Netflix streams have become evermore phallic, like “Outlander,” “Sexify” and “Valeria,” among others. Ultimately, Netflix knows its clientele and doesn’t shy away from getting frisky on screen — Lidia Poët included.

Lidia is questioned and examined under the scrutiny of a male-led society. She is compared to her brother (a man who has arguably less wit than she does), and women and men alike laugh at her intentions and spit in the face of her ambitions. Although 19th-century Italy wasn’t yet ready for a female lawyer, Lidia was, and despite the societal boundaries that kept her from pursuing her dream, she fought back. At first, she agrees to work under the supervision of her brother. However, as she becomes more demanding of his attention, his participation wanes, so Lidia does it on her own, forging his signature from time to time. Their relationship truly does shift with the progression of the series. As Lidia solves more cases, her brother gains admiration for her, and they create a bond that breaks gender roles of that era, an act of love that is comparable to that shown in the movie series “Enola Holmes.”

For the viewer, the bond that forms between these siblings amplifies the perspective of a male family member, instead of male society at large. During the late 1800s, women were thought of as agile creatures, too in touch with their emotions and told to be modest and chaste, stripping them of any way to diversify their personalities and aspirations. Men, on the other hand, were able to attend college, get jobs and go to nightclubs whenever they pleased. However groundbreaking Lidia and Enrico’s relationship was, the series takes a long time to get there. It isn’t until halfway through the season and Lidia getting barred from the courts that Enrico decides to let Lidia work for him as an assistant (a dynamic that is problematic in and of itself). His behavior seems selfish and dampens the effects of his future “generosity.” It somewhat lessens your faith in humanity, and reminds you that in an era of unimaginable societal norms, it took courage and strength from mostly women to seek justice for women.

“The Law According to Lidia Poët,” shows a story of a woman challenging the boundaries of womanhood. Whether you’re a woman or not, you want to solve cases with her, serve justice, punch a police officer from time to time and run through the streets and train cars of Italy in 19th-century clothes. You’re a fly on the wall watching her make her story. It’s worth a watch.

Daily Arts Contributor Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.