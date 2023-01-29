Pandemics have been sitting high in the our cultural memory these last few years, but the characters of “The Last of Us” have been dealing with one for over 20 years. In their version of the United States, the Cordyceps infection has decimated the population, causing individuals to be overtaken by a fungus that turns them into fast-moving, aggressive and bloodthirsty zombies in less than two days post-infection. In such a desolate world, “The Last of Us” asks how willing a person would be to let go of what little they have if it could mean salvation for everyone else.

Based on the 2013 video game of the same name, “The Last of Us” is HBO Max’s newest major drama series, and if the first episode is any indication of what the rest of the series will look like, it seems that HBO has another success in its catalog.

With what could be considered a long total runtime of an hour and 20 minutes, a large chunk of the pilot episode devotes itself to providing exposition for the main plot. The tension is palpable throughout this expository segment, as anyone who has seen the trailer likely already knows where the story will lead. Set in 2003, what starts out as a regular day for Joel (Pedro Pascal, “The Mandalorian”) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker, “Reminiscence”) as they celebrate his birthday, will inevitably turn into the zombie story everyone is expecting. This undercurrent of dread sets the tone of the pilot. Not knowing what to expect, who the first victim of the Cordyceps infection will be or who will make it out alive should certainly keep viewers engaged throughout the long runtime of the episode.

Eventually, the birthday festivities devolve into chaos, and the show portrays the fall of American life as we know it. After a time jump to 20 years in the future, the main plot continues in the fractured society, following the story of Joel as he is tasked with a smuggling mission by the rebel militia group known as the Fireflies. His cargo is the most valuable thing anyone in this society could want: the key to a cure for Cordyceps. The only complication is that said key comes in the form of a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy”), who has been previously infected by the fungus, yet miraculously continues to not develop any symptoms.

The premise is a lot to take in, and as with most zombie media, can be disturbingly gory at moments. Yet, the pilot episode demonstrates expertise in navigating the turbulent narrative, especially through the characterization of Ellie. She may be the light at the end of the tunnel for these people, but she is also just a teenage girl. Her witty remarks and stubbornness allow such adolescent behavior to function as one reminder that within a society grappling with intense destruction and violence, there are also people out there dealing with the common growing pains of life. Ramsey, who is often remembered for her standout role as Lyanna Mormont in “Game of Thrones,” is sure to build on her already strong performance as the show continues.

Pulling from the video game’s iconography, the designers of the show put a genuine effort into creating the live-action world based on how it had previously existed in the video game. From camera angles to costume choices and even the poster design, it seems there is a strong dedication here to preserving what players of the video game have come to expect of this world. “The Last of Us” stays true to the video game content, but also adds a level of sophistication and an eye for detail that many other video game adaptations of recent years have lacked. This makes the series palatable to an audience outside of just players of the original game. In fact, the series remains quite enjoyable to viewers who have no prior knowledge of the story or the game in general.

If you are questioning watching “The Last of Us” for any number of reasons, give the show a chance. So far it provides more than just a dystopian survival series, containing the seeds for memorable performances and a script with concern for the human condition. And while it remains to be seen if the quality of the show will last, at least for now it provides a little bit of hope to those concerned about the future of video game adaptations.

Daily Arts Writer Mallory Edgell can be reached at medgell@umich.edu.