Over the course of the nine episodes of HBO’s successful series, “The Last of Us,” viewers have watched hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal, “The Mandalorian”) and teenaged Ellie (Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy”) battle the odds as they traveled cross-country in the midst of an apocalyptic pandemic. But along the way the show features a flourishing gay romance, a pair of brothers fighting for survival and a mother giving birth despite living in a zombie-filled world. You have likely stared in shock at the violence and gore, probably laughed at one of Ellie’s terrible puns and maybe cried at the incredible script and heart-wrenching performances. “The Last of Us” is many things, but it is not straightforward or simple. Its complex and artful storytelling allows it to break through both zombie and video game genre stereotypes. “The Last of Us” will scar you with its violence and tear a hole in your heart with its character relationships.

The series seeks to examine the delicate balance between love’s healing power and the harm one can cause in the name of love. This examination has been completed successfully throughout the run of the series, with most episodes featuring a character study of one group or person which compliments the central story of Joel and Ellie. While this format doesn’t always work well in other shows, it is actually what places “The Last of Us” a cut above the rest. From Bill (Nick Offerman, “The Great North”) making space in his bunker for someone he has grown to love to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”) committing atrocities out of love for her deceased brother, each of these character studies have not only proven how love has persevered through the apocalypse, but how it can uplift or taint a character’s actions. In many cases, love can twist humans into beings more monstrous than the zombies they face. The season finale presents us with the concluding case study of this delicate balance, and it does so with as much nuance and grace in its storytelling as we have come to expect from the series.

Pascal’s Joel finally began to open up emotionally at the same time Ramsey’s Ellie is shutting down. Both have experienced trauma, but both have also committed acts of great violence. The beauty of this finale shines through Pascal’s and Ramsey’s artful portrayals of their characters’ emotional journeys. Every look and breath is meaningful, telling viewers something about how these characters relate to each other. Through Joel’s eyes, we see the love he has formed for a girl he has come to care for as his own child. He cherishes seeing her happy as she feeds a giraffe, and hurts when she hurts, spending the first half of the episode attempting to cheer her up. We know Joel will go to any length for Ellie, just like any good parent would.

When Joel breaks Ellie out of the hospital, he picks her over the possibility of saving thousands of lives. There is no correct perspective on this ending. Should Joel have done it? If the surgery had happened, would it have even resulted in a cure? Why didn’t Ellie get the chance to decide for herself? We see these questions through Ramsey’s performance in the episode. Previously, Joel had been the one person she could depend upon, but now there’s a flicker of doubt. Joel took away Ellie’s agency in the name of love. Does Ellie need Joel enough to forgive his actions, or will this continue to strain their relationship in the future? Each viewer will have their own opinion on this ending and Joel’s actions, but because of the masterful storytelling throughout the duration of this series, everyone will be able to understand why Joel took the actions he did.

Like everything and everyone in “The Last of Us,” this finale contains multitudes. It will leave you asking yourself moral questions about the world that you likely won’t be able to come to a solid answer on. But if there is one thing this show knows everyone can stand united on, it is that you would do anything to see Joel and Ellie find peace and safety in the end. Unfortunately, that will not come soon for the duo, as a second season has been confirmed. This finale has simply closed the first chapter of their journey, and while it provided a fitting conclusion for this story arc, it leaves plenty of room for the second season to place Joel and Ellie in many more precarious, zombie-riddled situations.

