For 60 years, “Doctor Who” has been a delightful staple of television celebrating the human spirit. After a rocky few seasons with showrunner Chris Chibnall (“Broadchurch”), old favorites come back to usher in a new golden age for the series under the watchful eye of Russell T. Davies (“Torchwood”). David Tennant (“Good Omens”) reprises his role as The Doctor with Catherine Tate (“The Catherine Tate Show”) returning as the plucky Donna Noble for one last adventure before he takes on yet another new face.

We last saw Donna with The Doctor in the season four finale on his goodbye tour. Stopping by her wedding to give her a gift — a jackpot-winning lottery ticket — The Doctor never actually speaks to her. After they wiped her memory to keep her mind from imploding with the meta-crisis she absorbed to save the world, The Doctor even approaching Donna would likely kill her. Now, 15 years later, Donna has lived a relatively normal life with her husband and daughter, Rose (Yasmin Finney, “Heartstopper”), but she can feel something is missing. Her friendship with The Doctor, the depth of their connection and all their adventures, left a serious mark that can’t be wiped away.

The opening of the first special, “The Star Beast,” explicitly recaps these events to the audience with a static shot of The Doctor standing next to a green-screen nebula. While the sequence gets to the point and gives the audience important context if they are unfamiliar with the character’s history, it is visually unappealing and quite a flat introduction from a show that prides itself on imagination. This is excusable only thanks to the performances by Tennant and Tate who seem to slip naturally back into their old roles as though greeting an old friend.

The two have the same dynamic they did 15 years ago. Donna maintains her quick wit and deprecating humor with The Doctor while they stay on their toes with their best friend. This dynamic is beautifully portrayed in the two’s reunion scene. The Doctor confusedly runs into Donna as she calls for Rose, likely thinking of his old flame with the same name, and she condescendingly whispers that a suit like that one they’re wearing can be worn “up to the age of 35, and no further.” Maybe Donna doesn’t remember her adventures with The Doctor, but she sure remembers how to come up with a sick burn.

In true Donna fashion, she somehow manages to go through life always missing sight of the alien phenomena all around London. It isn’t until Rose has a run-in with an adorable alien called “The Meep” that Donna is thrust back into the world of running with The Doctor. As dangerous forces try to take control of The Meep, The Doctor swoops back into Donna’s life to save The Meep at the risk of her remembering who they are. When she finally does regain her memories, their reunion turns into a tragic near-death experience in an attempt to save the city from sudden destruction.

This episode saved Donna with a solution to the meta-crisis that could not have saved her 15 years ago. The energy may have been too much for one person, but by having a child, she shared that energy enough to keep her alive. What’s more, the binary nature of the meta-crisis is broken by Rose’s non-binary gender identity. With this plotline, Russel T. Davies has crafted a love letter about how loving your trans child can save the world. This is especially important as The Doctor regenerates from Jodie Whittaker’s (“One Night”) female-presenting Thirteen to Tennant’s male-presenting Fourteen. The Doctor has effectively transitioned, and this episode greatly celebrates the character’s gender-non-conforming identity.

But, this point is slightly detracted from by clumsy dialogue during the main plot’s resolution. When Rose and Donna “let go” of the meta-crisis energy, they say The Doctor wouldn’t understand the power of such an act because they’re “not a woman anymore” and it’s something that a “male-presenting Time Lord will never understand.” Fans have been quick to point out the awkwardness of this premise largely because The Doctor knows what it’s like to be female-presenting; that experience hasn’t just been wiped away now that they present differently. A line about Rose and Donna’s humanity giving them a fresher perspective would’ve been better received than this gender-essentialist line. It’s clumsy but well-intentioned — like many lines throughout the runtime.

I spent most of the episode wondering who it’s for, age-wise. The dialogue and “The Meep” premise (complete with a cartoonishly ominous line where the villain hints about “The Boss”) seemed so juvenile as to be for young children, but following beloved characters from more than a decade ago would only hold significance for older fans. In its attempt to be for everyone, the villain arc doesn’t hit the mark for anyone. The stakes simply don’t feel high enough for such a monumental plot in the context of this universe. In his original run with the show, Davies was able to churn out throwaway episodes with more engaging plots than this ultimately era-defining special.

However, the second episode in this three-part saga, “Wild Blue Yonder,” significantly restored my faith in the series. With the TARDIS malfunctioning due to Donna’s spilled coffee, our protagonists end up on an empty ship at the very edge of the universe. Thinking they are alone with no escape, they explore to find a terrifying duo of “no-things” which become carbon copies of them. This is a perfect premise to explore The Doctor and Donna’s unbreakable bond and deep understanding as they continuously need to discern which of them is friend and foe.

It also provides space to explore the personality of the 14th Doctor as separate from the 10th despite their shared face. Tennant’s performance provides brilliantly nuanced differences against his previous run with the series; he breathes new life into this incarnation. Fourteen is playful and open in a way that Ten always struggled to be. They play pranks on Donna, they openly state their love for people and confess that they missed their best friend in the world through so many years apart. The exploration of shifting identity after the trauma of subsequent incarnations reacquaints this beloved character with the audience to the backdrop of the perfect plot.

The spaceship setting is ominously empty, complete with the typical sci-fi tech to submerge the audience into the fantasy of it. It accomplishes what this genre does best by showing us the terrifying unknown, and by making us question our mortality and our place in the universe. There’s a playfulness to the villains’ methodology that simultaneously strikes fear into viewers’ hearts. The stakes are impossibly high and you genuinely don’t know if they’ll survive. Everything from the stunning visuals to the hard-hitting conversations and the typical Doctor Who “run for your life” sequences make this episode beyond perfect. It’s Doctor Who at its full potential.

The special episodes seem to improve as they continue this reunion story, the third and final installment promises to be an epic event signaling the start of a new era. As Ncuti Gatwa’s (“Sex Education”) reign as the 15th Doctor closely approaches, the return to Tennant’s nostalgic era shows how far the show has come and how far it has left to go. More adventures beyond the stars are waiting to be had with more people waiting to be saved and — always — more friends waiting to be made along the way.

