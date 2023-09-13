Old, worn-leather books, ripe red apples, ominous plumes of deep blue smoke — with these objects alone, the outline of a fairy tale begins to etch itself in our minds. Odd encounters, the powers of three, everyday mishaps that we shrug off without a second glance. We resist the temptation to reconcile fantasy with reality because once we do, fantasy and reality become inseparable. Something beyond superstition creeps in when faced with cackling old crones who grant three wishes, people who vanish into thin air and mothers who commit unspeakable acts. And then we turn inward. Are these strange occurrences the work of magic or madness, destiny, or delusion?

In “The Changeling,” it’s a bit of both. Based on the fantasy horror novel of the same name by Victor LaValle, the Apple TV+ series follows the romance-turned-tragedy of Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield, “Atlanta”), a rare bookseller, and Emma (Clark Backo, “Letterkenny”), a librarian.

Although the story starts in a library in Queens, it quickly expands beyond the realm of our reality as sinister forces darken the rose-colored hues of Apollo and Emma’s whirlwind love story. We catch glimpses of Apollo’s parents’ romance across the ’60s and ’70s, his mother’s tragic backstory and his father’s mysterious disappearance, his childhood in the ’80s and ’90s, Emma’s time spent abroad in Brazil and flash-forwards to the happy couple’s not-so-pretty future. The premiere episode includes all of that and Apollo and Emma’s central romance in 2010, propelling the plot from “love” to “marriage” to “a baby in the baby carriage” at break-neck speed.

While relationship montages and flashbacks are effective tools to establish backstory or parallel character arcs, they should come with a disclosure: best used sparingly or not at all. They’re like habanero peppers — great for spicing things up, but use too much and you’ll overpower the entire dish. The pilot episode covers so much ground in its desire to hint at all of the fantastical elements to come and rush to the real meat of the story that it becomes difficult for the audience to make sense of what’s going on or who the characters truly are.

Apollo’s and Emma’s pasts are shrouded in mystery, but we’re haphazardly shown so many unsettling moments that the loose plot strings become more a source of confusion than intrigue. The mythology woven into the story, like Apollo’s mantra for his divine namesake or Emma’s red string bracelet, is compelling at first glance but too jumbled and scattered for the viewer to absorb. While bouncing from one thing to the next, the show fails to centralize focus on Apollo and Emma’s relationship, Apollo’s family backstory, or the core themes of fate, fortune and blindness to our realities. When Emma goes into labor in a subway car that suddenly loses power, the writing is on the wall: “When you believe in things you don’t understand, then you suffer.” And the audience sure suffers.

Despite the show’s rocky start, the slower pace of the second and third episodes greatly ameliorates the pilot’s glaring faults. We meet Apollo and Emma’s friends and family (in the present day), which helps flesh out the story’s main characters. The chilling horror can finally work its magic once the show slows down and eases into the eeriness of Emma’s deteriorating mental state — and the cryptic messages and happenings contributing to it.

When the series is in less of a rush to cram everything in, it finds its footing and lets shine some truly powerful performances. Over a tremendous single-episode arc, Backo sharply transforms Emma from a jovial wife to a paranoid, disturbed mother. In the aftermath of a particularly gruesome act, Stanfield carries Apollo’s insurmountable grief in the weight of his every movement, weariness etched onto his face as deeply as his scars — he is a broken and desolate shell of a man so far removed from who he once was, radiant and full of life, like the god of light himself.

I suppose whether “The Changeling” will progress past its premiere episodes into more engaging, interesting territory is up to fate. It’s not a matter of worthy material or performance, neither of which the show lacks, but of execution. There’s incredible potential in the cast and in the story’s mythos of destiny and mysticism, which makes it especially disappointing to watch it flounder in the face of its own complexity.

All I know is that if “The Changeling” could find its way out of its labyrinthine plot, we’d all be in for one hell of a treat.

Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.