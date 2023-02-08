Few things in this world are quite as consistent as “The Bachelor,” which recently aired the premiere of its 27th season. Coming off of the heartbreak of Rachel and Gabby’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Zach Shallcross takes up the titular role as he embarks on a quest to find love. In case you managed to miraculously avoid perhaps the most popular reality dating show ever, “The Bachelor” features a single, eligible bachelor and around 30 eligible partners vying for his affection. Over roughly two months, the Bachelor whittles down his group of possible matches to a single person who he then proposes to at the end of the season. Additionally, favorite contestants who don’t make it to the proposal could become the next “Bachelorette.” “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are companion shows whose leads are selected from the contestant pool of the most recent season of the other show.

The franchise typically features one lead role (either one “Bachelor” or one “Bachelorette”) and a group of roughly 30 potential matches, but the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” altered this format for the first time ever by starring two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The 27th season of “The Bachelor” returns to a normal structure which will perhaps make for a more relaxing watch for viewers. However, in order to spice things up a little bit, five of the contestants were brought on stage to meet Zach during Gabby and Rachel’s season finale last September. This created both a larger target on their backs in the eyes of the other female contestants vying for Zach’s attention, but also created a slightly stronger foundation from which to build their relationships with Zach.

During his season as a contestant, Zach ended up going for team Rachel instead of team Gabby, but was dumped at Rachel’s final four after she raised concerns about his age and preparedness for married life. On-screen, Zach seemed to possess a good balance of vulnerability, confidence and charisma, relating to Rachel in personal ways and demonstrating a capacity to be emotional and build loving connections. He cried with her during a one-on-one date as they shared fond childhood stories and talked about their parents, opening up in a way many other contestants were unable to. As the Bachelor, he seems to be a decent pick and is doing fine so far. We will hopefully get to know him more as the season progresses, but there doesn’t seem to be anything particularly excellent or terrible about him after his season’s premiere.

In the end, “The Bachelor” remains “The Bachelor.” It’s nothing new or groundbreaking; it’s simply a consistent source of mildly entertaining background noise to help take your mind off of your own life. By no means is “The Bachelor” a work of television genius, nor is it even one of the best reality TV shows. But if nothing else, it certainly is consistent. Season frontrunners will get more air time from the jump, so we will have to keep our eyes on how those relationships grow in the coming weeks. Especially compared to the drama stemming from the presence of two bachelorettes searching for love side-by-side within the same pool of men, like earlier seasons, this season of “The Bachelor” seems much more moderately paced.

While most of the drama stems from each individual relationship between the Bachelor and each respective partner, a season villain certainly does make the show more interesting when there isn’t much going on at the love front. Past seasons’ views have benefited greatly from carefully executed villain arcs: Bachelorette Hannah Brown led one of “The Bachelorette”’s most memorable moments when she finally dumped her season’s villain; producers had a field day setting up a concert date for Bachelor Peter Weber and his season’s villain with one of her exes as the performing act; and the finale of Peter’s season raked in views as was saw him break off his engagement because he was still in love with another girl.

However, this season there doesn’t seem to be much drama yet and it’s hard to determine who exactly our main villain will be, especially since the woman that seemed to cause the most drama — Madison Johnson — has already been sent home. While there will surely be villain arcs to come, at least one potential season villain is already gone, and maybe that’s a good thing if you just want to see a seamless love story. But fans overwhelmingly concluded this season’s premiere was boring, as it had the lowest number of viewers in the franchise’s history. With only the first episode released, it makes sense that there isn’t much relationship drama yet, which is what most fans stay to watch, but typically there is some kind of argument that breaks out or rude comments that are said during episode one that keep viewers hooked until more substantial drama is built up. This season however, Zach squashed that drama before it could fully form, making for a boring premiere that lacked both relationship drama and villainous fluff.

It’s too early to tell whether this season will prove to be memorable, (it certainly seems like Zach could be too bland for viewers to get that trademark “Bachelor” drama) but for now, viewers can appreciate the return of a familiar format and some mild entertainment. As the weeks progress, hopefully more will be revealed about Zach that make him interesting to watch, and surely the contestants that make this season will become more than just background noise, but only time will tell.

The key to “The Bachelor” is managing expectations and understanding that what we see on screen is never truly reality. Different contestants will get villainous or heroic arcs and otherwise irrelevant drama will be started for the sake of views. Given how long the show has been around, “The Bachelor” already has a loyal audience and has no real incentive to change. People who love “The Bachelor” love it for what it is: They want drama and whirlwind romance and high stakes of an engagement, and “The Bachelor” has honed in on how to create that perfect mix to a tee. With only a single episode out, this season seems to be on par with previous seasons, and there’s simply not much more to it than that.

