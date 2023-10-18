When I think of music in television, one of two things comes to mind. The first is “musical TV,” which is when elements of musical theatre become temporarily infused into a show, like a late-season musical episode where every character can suddenly sing and dance, or the entirety of “Glee.” The other is what I call “music behind TV,” which is pretty much every other use of music in television that no one gives much thought to. There are songs composed specifically for the show, the themes and familiar instrumentals that reside in the background, and then there are soundtracks, songs chosen to heighten the emotional intensity of a scene or fill out a montage.

With grand cinematic scores, we know how to give credit where credit is due, but the music behind TV is often overlooked in the art of critical television appreciation (the inaugural Emmy category for music supervision was in 2017). The truth is, a good or bad song choice can make or break a scene. Think about what The Fray’s “How to Save a Life” is to “Grey’s Anatomy” or Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is to “Stranger Things” or Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say” is to Thanksgiving in “Gossip Girl.” The list is endless, but you get the gist.

Simply put, the job of a music supervisor is no easy feat, and there’s a lot more to it than just picking “good songs.” Music sets the tempo and the inherent tone for the audience to pick up on; it can pull us into the atmosphere of a show or the headspace of a character, and when it works in perfect synergy with the editing, writing and direction, it can transform an ordinary scene into an unforgettable one. In reflecting on some of my favorite uses of music in TV, I thought about how these shows were particularly ingenious in their respective approaches, and what made them linger in my head long after the episode was over.

“The Umbrella Academy”

I’m not usually a fan of shows with a lot of action scenes. Unless the editing style is extremely compelling, I get bored of the punching and kicking and my eyes glaze over. They’re just not my thing. With that in mind, it is notable that I not only tolerate the many action scenes in “The Umbrella Academy” but actively enjoy them. And it’s in large part due to the show’s incredible use of music in its fight sequences, which makes them feel choreographed in the truest sense of the word. Whether they’re fighting or dancing (or both), their movements are perfectly seamless and engaging to watch.

Like most things in “The Umbrella Academy,” the music is a little weird — in the best way — using non-intuitive “fight songs” from an eclectic catalog of obscure covers and ’80s pop rock. Number Five (Aidan Gallagher, “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”) gets some of the best music moments by far, like when he literally runs into the future in “Run Boy Run,” or gets chased by armed assassins through a department store to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” or brutally kills multiple attackers in a quaint, run-down donut shop to “Istanbul (Not Constantinople).” Is jamming out to The Backstreet Boys as the characters fight for their lives a little unserious? Yes, by all accounts, but it’s also a large part of how the show is able to pair its action-based plot and comedic tone so effectively.

“The Umbrella Academy” comics and TV adaptation were co-created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, and so he presumably has some influence on the superb music taste. But in general, it comes down to a creative use of non-period-specific music and bold, unexpected song choices that really elevate those action-packed episodes. The show has no qualms about overdoing it on the uncanny, and its musical approach is always consistent with the eccentricity of the story itself. So whether they’re having an impromptu dance-off or saving the day, the Hargreeves are having a good time, and the music makes sure that you do too.

“Big Little Lies”

A TV technique that I really love is when the music that we — the audience — hear is actually a part of the scene itself. At first, we’re just listening to a song as an ordinary backdrop for the scene, and then we see one of the characters turn off the radio and realize that they were listening to it too. It induces a sort of shared experience with the character, as we briefly step into their headspace and hear what they hear. Plenty of shows integrate songs into scenes in this manner, yet very rarely is it employed quite as exclusively as it is in the series “Big Little Lies.”

Because the show is restricted in a way by the songs that its characters are actively listening to, music takes on a much more prominent role in their lives and the scenes that we are privy to. Scenes are structured so that we get glimpses of the songs that play during weekday car rides and birthday parties, the stuff that makes up the musical fabric of these characters’ lives. It’s a really creative way to intertwine music within a story, and it makes the song choices feel that much more intimate and intentional to the characters themselves.

It also addresses questions for the audience that we don’t usually have an answer to, like what kind of music these characters would actually listen to, or what a song says about their emotional state in a specific scene. We know that Jane (Shailene Woodley, “Divergent”) goes for runs on the beach to heavy punk rock blaring through her headphones and dances around to David Bowie with her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage, “Young Sheldon”) as they get ready for school. We know that Madeleine’s (Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”) daughter Chloe (Darby Camp, “Benji”) has an iPod filled with Leon Bridges and old-school ’70s deep cuts because that 6-year-old has absurdly good taste.

In “Big Little Lies,” music isn’t some omniscient mood-setting force, slipped into scenes after editing just to heighten the emotional atmosphere. It’s written into the story itself, which may not seem all that groundbreaking but is actually not that common for a non-musical show to do for the near entirety of a show. The techniques used to integrate the songs are relatively simple but imbued with so much intention. It’s a nice realization for a viewer that each song we hear, even if only a few seconds or so, was picked for a reason.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

Much like everything else on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” the music was really good. To the best of my knowledge, “Buffy” was also one of the first teen shows to set the trend for the infusion of live music within a show. Essentially, our favorite main characters attend some event in their hometown where a real band is performing, with one or two of their songs interspersed between snippets of big teen drama. Other teen shows like “The O.C.” would follow suit, and ended up soft-launching the careers of bands like The Killers, Modest Mouse and The Walkmen.

Musical guests were a really fun way to continuously feature performance scenes within a show and introduce the audience to new music at the same time. When I was younger and didn’t have a super established sense of my own musical taste, hearing new music in a show I liked was a surefire way to get me to listen to an artist, or at least associate them with a cool character from there on out. Kind of like product placement, but for indie bands instead of Cheerios.

On “Buffy,” The Bronze was the local hangout that the Scooby gang would regularly visit, with different bands taking up residency every few episodes, including The Breeders, Cibo Matto and K’s Choice. What I find especially cool about their selection of musicians is that most of these underground LA bands were a genuine part of the local music scene in real life. Decades later, those episodes now serve as a time capsule for that specific era of up-and-coming ’90s alternative bands preserved on screen. Also, having a lot of relatively unknown artists on a popular network TV show was unheard of, and kind of awesome. Aimee Mann’s performance on “Buffy” is one of my personal favorites, partly because her live rendition of “Pavlov’s Bell” amps up the excitement and frames the episode’s fight scene super well, but also because her little cameo quip — “Man, I hate playing vampire towns” — makes me laugh.

Over time, I’ve learned to listen more closely to the musical landscape of my favorite shows, and to think about all of the minute choices that go into each scene. What I’ve found is that even the most “non-musical” of shows can make music far more than an extension of the aesthetic as it evolves throughout the seasons, becoming as familiar to us as the main characters themselves.

Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.