“Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ drama-comedy series, and winner of eleven Emmys, returns for a third, and potentially final, season. Following the journey of American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, “Hit-Monkey”) as he attempts to coach a British soccer team, the series is back with the same iconic one-liners, sports feuds and emotionally unavailable men we’ve come to love over the past two seasons. This season, however, there is an uncharacteristically melancholy mood in the air.

Part of this melancholy likely comes from the realization that this might be the last time we get to experience this character’s journey. But more than that, this season’s version of Ted isn’t his regular chipper self. After his son Henry (Gus Turner, “Life After Life”) leaves after a six-week visit to head back to his mom in the United States, Ted is left reeling over the loss, more vulnerable than we’ve ever seen him before. This is the first time on the show that Ted’s doubt is noticeably tangible. Did he make the right choice to coach a team on the other side of the ocean? More importantly, why is he still in Richmond? What is holding him there? As a character who has remained unwaveringly confident and optimistic for two seasons, watching Ted grapple with these emotions is heart-wrenching.

At first, this less upbeat tone detracts from the show. It feels almost too different from what we’ve come to expect. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, “Willow”) even takes note of this departure in Ted’s persona, remarking, “No rhyming salutation? Something wrong?” But by the end of the episode, this shift becomes understandable. Perhaps this increase in drama is due to the end of the story approaching; the characters have to hit their worst now, pushed down new paths, in order for resolution at the series finale to feel satisfying. But beyond just plot structure, this storytelling technique helps set up the audience to be better prepared to let these characters go. With Ted losing hope and motivation, we see the people around him question themselves, not sure what to do if Ted doesn’t even believe anymore. But then they come together. Rebecca is the first one to step up and push Ted to keep fighting, but it isn’t until Henry tells his dad to try to win that we see Ted begin to return to himself. He knows that Henry wants him to stay and win, and for his son, he will continue to try. After spending two seasons watching Ted bring together and uplift the other characters, it is reassuring to see the roles reversed as those characters show up for Ted in return, pushing him to do better when he needs it most. The ensemble of characters are finally starting to implement what Ted has taught them in order to stand on their own two feet. We can begin to see how they will continue to live full lives even after their time with Ted, and us, ends.

This cast of strong ensemble performances includes a few familiar standouts. Most notable is the young ice-cream-loving Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield, “Trying”), niece of Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein, “Fraggle Rock”). Phoebe isn’t afraid to say what everyone is thinking, outright questioning Roy’s decision to break up with public relations guru Keeley (Juno Temple, “Fargo”). This season is pushing the characters down new paths, but breaking up the Roy and Keeley power couple better be one change that is not permanent. Additionally, the return of Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles, “This Is Christmas”) is a welcome one. Her friendship with Ted has clearly grown since we last saw her, and finally getting a tiny glimpse into her personal life was an entertaining touch. Then of course comes the actual soccer team. Sam (Toheeb Jimoh, “The French Dispatch”), Dani (Cristo Fernández, “Ana y Mario”), Isaac (Kola Bokinni, “Revelations”) and Jamie (Phil Dunster, “The Devil’s Hour”) all get moments to shine, and hopefully the season will continue to give them each time for their individual personalities to come through. Although the unanswered question remains: What is happening with Sam’s restaurant? Hopefully, we will get more information and see its success in later episodes.

Overall, this new season of “Ted Lasso” presents us with a season of change. The show is pushing these characters to grow and adapt in new ways. While it may feel different than what we are used to, this growth-mindset is for the best. It makes us look at these characters differently and ultimately will make their ending more fulfilling. While it remains to be seen how the Richmond football team will perform on the field this season, at least for now, this episode was a win.

Daily Arts Writer Mallory Edgell can be reached at medgell@umich.edu