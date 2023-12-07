“Last Comic Standing”: I have never been so grateful for a show I haven’t seen. After all, it jump-started the career of one of my favorite comedians, second only to Baby J himself — Taylor Tomlinson — and was a stepping stone to her two Netflix specials and upcoming late-night gig.

In early November, Stephen Colbert announced that Tomlinson would be filling the 12:30 a.m. slot previously held by James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” breaking into the “boys club” of late-night TV. I couldn’t be happier, and I can’t wait to see Tomlinson bring her comedic talent to a whole new audience. But I can’t help but feel that I’ve seen this movie before.

In March 2019, YouTuber Lilly Singh announced that she would be filling the 1:30 a.m. slot once held by “Last Call with Carson Daly,” becoming a pioneer in the predominantly male field of late-night. With a successful YouTube channel and personality to spare, Singh felt hopeful about her latest career move, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and ready to show the world what she could do. “A Little Late” has since been canceled after two short seasons and erased from most of our memories for good.

While doing some research on the show, I came across a 2022 TED Talk by Singh on exactly this topic — why the show made a mediocre splash and then quickly faded into obscurity. In this talk, Singh explains her experience with the show, from her excitement and hope for the project to her disappointment at its execution. I didn’t know much about Singh before watching the video and had never thought twice about the reason for her show’s cancellation but after having it explained to me, I’m almost as frustrated as she is.

In her testimony, Singh discussed what it meant for her to have “a seat at the table” of late-night television, or, more accurately, if it meant anything at all. From being given the 1:30 a.m. slot to being (patronizingly) expected to cover topics like “hooking up,” “vacation” during a global pandemic, the inauguration of a South Asian female VP and the massive farmer protests in India, Singh was pretty much set up for failure from the start.

To me, it’s the difference between equity and equality. Yes, a white male host was able to keep the difficult 1:30 a.m. slot for years. But Carson Daly was not a risk; a female, South Asian and Queer host was. Singh needed a bigger investment. She needed free range on her coverage and to be able to lean into her strengths without being told to “not over-index on the South Asian stuff.” She needed permission to speak freely, not just an invitation to the table. She needed a chance that people were never really willing to give her.

Truth be told, I don’t think Singh compares to the comedic talent of Tomlinson. And that’s not a dig on her — Tomlinson is simply exceptional. As nice as it is to have a female voice “at the table,” so long as the executives deciding the creative choices of the show look exactly like almost every late-night host, there will always be problems. They need to trust the women they’ve hired to make the right calls for their show. Women cannot be expected to thrive in environments where they are set up for failure and then blamed when things go south.

In her TED talk, Singh touches on the “prove it again” bias in which disadvantaged demographics are expected to prove their ability time and time again while representing their entire community, while white men “get by on just their potential.” She also explains that if more men want to break into a space, people will build a longer table. If more women attempt to do the same, we are expected to battle it out for the same seat. If we continue at this rate, and if Tomlinson slips up even in the slightest, it’ll be proof enough for people that women don’t succeed at this job. She’ll be replaced by another female host (who’s “breaking into the late-night boys club!”) and the cyclical fight for the one singular seat at the table will continue.

I have a lot of faith in Tomlinson and her ability to bring a fresh perspective to the late-night table. And, due to the racism ingrained into both the entertainment industry and wider society, she’ll probably have an easier time breaking in as a white woman. But no matter what she does or how gifted she is, she will never be able to succeed if executives and audiences are unwilling to give her a chance. Let her speak about her past. Her experiences with mental health and feminism. Her relationships with her family and with modern-age romance. Entrust her with the role for which she has been hired. And, for the love of all things holy, don’t set her up for failure and then act like this is what happens when you allow women to sit at the table. It’s not.

I can’t wait to see one of my favorite comedians take the late-night stage and become widely beloved for her comedic gifts, as I’m sure she will be. But we should treat the rapid rise and fall of “A Little Late” as a cautionary tale. We need to treat women, people of Color and Queer people with equity, not direct equality. We need to entrust them to do their jobs, bring their voices to the table and lean into everything that makes them unique. We need to acknowledge that these groups aren’t a monolith — we may stand with one another, but we don’t all speak for one another.

Our shortcomings should not be transferred to others simply because of our shared demographic. Don’t let us keep battling it out — build a bigger table.

If Tomlinson’s specials “Quarter-Life Crisis” and “Look at You” have given me anything besides a few hours of laughter and two comfort rewatches, it’s the belief that Tomlinson will be one of the greats. And it’s only a matter of time before the world sees that. Give her a voice and a real chance. She deserves it.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.