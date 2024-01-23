Last November, funny people everywhere rejoiced when CBS announced that comedian Taylor Tomlinson was slated to take over the late-night TV slot previously held by James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.” Finally, a reason to stay up past 9 p.m. This takeover was touted as the shakeup that late-night television needed: Tomlinson would finally be bringing some youthful energy to a TV genre that has suffered record-low ratings and viewership, especially among younger generations, all while breaking into the boys club that is late-night television. Apparently, it just wasn’t meant to be. Despite the undeniable talent and promise Tomlinson brings, “After Midnight” is not the groundbreaking success we were promised — but it’s not Tomlinson’s fault.

Unlike various other late-night segments hosted mostly by white men with J names, “After Midnight” is a divergence from the typical talk show format — there are neither famous guest stars nor large wooden desks. Instead, the show puts a spin on the bygone comedy competition “At Midnight,” a Comedy Central show that presented the most absurd stories from daily news, pop culture and media to a panel of well-known comedians, challenging them to turn news, social media and sports into stand-up comedy. “After Midnight” shares much with the original in terms of style and structure, making it, by all means, an adequate reboot of a well-liked show. Unfortunately, an adequate reboot is not what late-night TV — or Taylor Tomlinson — deserves.

There are a few things wrong with “After Midnight,” and none of them have anything to do with Tomlinson. The fault lies instead with CBS, the show’s chosen format and its comedian guest stars. Here, the format is “After Midnight’s” most egregious offense. While the news headlines and social media posts the show digs up are somewhat worthy for comedy fodder, the game-show format shines the comedic spotlight on these bits of internet humor and the featured comedians that spoof them rather than on Tomlinson, the supposed star of the show. While “After Midnight” currently boasts only a handful of episodes, the show has yet to feature a meme, tweet or guest star that is as charming or funny as Tomlinson herself, leaving the audience starved of satisfying comedy, instead hanging around solely for the hope of hearing an offhand Tomlinson ad-lib that might satiate their hunger for a good laugh. After so much buzz around “After Midnight,” audiences are unsurprisingly tuning in to see Tomlinson, not her less funny yet more heavily featured guests. If something doesn’t shift, audiences might not tune in at all.

While the decision to reboot a social media-focused game show speaks to the network’s need for millennial and Gen Z streams, there is still an unnatural, forced element to “After Midnight” that counteracts the show’s intended purpose of garnering new viewership. With late-night TV so obviously floundering, the heavy focus on “trending” topics and popular platforms can be seen for what it is: a desperate grab for views and approval from the under-40 crowd. As the show’s focus constantly shifts from tweets to TikToks to uncomfortable games of “smash or pass,” “After Midnight” begins to take on a stilted flow not found in the more casual and free-flowing late-night shows a la Stephen Colbert’s iteration of “The Late Show” or the now-defunct “Late Night” with Conan O’Brien. In saddling Tomlinson with the task of reading out tweets and funny-ish news headlines, CBS has done her a serious disservice.

With years of comedy and two Netflix specials under her belt, Tomlinson has the comedic chops and charisma necessary to host her very own traditional late-night segment — one with A-list guests, her own script and a desk — with absolutely no problem. So why didn’t she get one? Perhaps because with streaming as the primary vehicle for TV consumption and an oversaturated late-night market, there’s simply no longer a place for traditional late-night talk shows in American television. Or, perhaps with previous failures of more conventional women-led late-night shows — like the recently-canceled “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” — CBS was reluctant to bet on the talents of Tomlinson alone to keep a traditional late-night series afloat. Even though these projects were unsuccessful for reasons completely separate from the talents of the hosts, it’s clear that their cancellations weighed heavily in the “After Midnight” writers room, leading them to put a less orthodox and more underwhelming spin on the late-night genre. Whatever the reason, the network’s strategy of trying something (somewhat) new is proving to be far from the solution they hoped for, instead succeeding only in creating a show that is barely funnier than SNL (which is not a compliment).

“After Midnight” is still in its early days, and with time showrunners may decide to shine some well-earned spotlight on the talents of Tomlinson. To those CBS execs, I beg you: Get Tomlinson a desk. Give her the late-night talk show she deserves. I promise you, we will all tune in.

Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran can be reached at currana@umich.edu.