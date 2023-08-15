Your favorite dysfunctional vampire family is back for another season of mayhem and debauchery! Having left off on a bittersweet note in their season four finale, the vamps of Staten Island return for their fifth season with illustrious style. Their typical selfish, out-of-touch antics once again prove that immortal life doesn’t equate to boundless wisdom, but it is a hell of a lot of fun.

When we last saw the group, Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou, “Ellie and Natasia”) beloved vampire nightclub had just burned to the ground. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”), surprisingly, took his profits from the endeavor to bribe another nightwalker to turn him into a full-fledged member of the undead. The new season weaves in to seamlessly tidy up these cliffhangers from last season. In the opening episode, the audience is shown security footage of Guillermo messily being turned in the backroom of a sandwich shop. The entire sequence is flamboyantly gory, complete with gushes of blood and exaggerated panic. It’s not exactly the dramatic “Twilight” transformation complete with brooding glamor you’d expect, which is exactly why it works. This is precisely the kind of exaggerated humor creators Taika Waititi (“Thor Ragnarok”) and Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) are known for. Their zany touch brings a lighthearted flair to otherwise one-notedly edgy scenes. Guillermo’s awkward, pathetically odd struggle to work up the nerve for the bite and the erratic transformation with disfigured bat wings is exactly the show’s campy brand.

The steady commitment to the series’s campy, absurdist tone this far into the game is a testament to its brilliance. No amount of time together can bring the vamps into harmony; they maintain their constant clashing with undying passion. Each character’s personality is so narcissistically engorged that they all but mute each other in their heads. Watching their interactions on screen is akin to watching a group of vultures try to peck each other’s eyes out. It’s both a love language and an aggressive fight for dominance. This chaotic dance is highlighted especially well when the entire cast is thrust into a single room, as they are in the premiere. Laszlo’s (Matt Berry, “Toast of London”) self-declared master detective status sets him out to discover Guillermo’s vampiric secret, but Guillermo’s hubristic assumption of Laszlo’s stupidity makes him slip up. Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak, “Fonejacker”) imbecilic self-help mantras infuriate Nadja to the point of some vicious curses, and all this turmoil creates frustration for the resident energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch, “Another Evil”) to feed off of.

The sheer childishness of these ancient characters is beautifully contrasted by their Gothic manor. Surrounded by leather-bound books, ominous self-portraits and warm candlelight, the vampires’ long lives are strewn out for viewing. Even their out-of-date costume design reflects their personalities but never conforms to the modern zeitgeist. Nadja remains in all-black funeral gowns and blood-red lipstick, but her hair switches from devil horn twists to long braids to highlight youthful spirit. The Gothic elements, much like the vamps themselves, look very clearly out of place when they go out into the world. Needless to say, there won’t be a day when Nadja of Antipaxos finds it appropriate to don a pair of jeans.

Placing these eccentric characters into everyday situations is undoubtedly a comedy gold mine. Their complete inability to blend in has always been a source for laughs, but this season requires them to try even harder to seem like average humans following many slip-ups. After their excruciating dinner at a chain restaurant, the vamps head to the mall for the first time. To no surprise, they act like complete fools. Nandor rides the carousel horses standing up as he chants battle cries and needlessly hypnotizes retail employees into honoring his 20-year-old coupons. Nadja even terrifies a defenseless American Girl Doll employee with her talking doll. Everything is delightfully foreign to them. Their dark, eerie wardrobe starkly contrasts the harsh, blue fluorescent of the Staten Island Mall. Never ones to listen to reason, they follow their id from one store to the next until they’ve seen all they need to. These scenes are not only dramatically ironic, they infuse the audience with the same sense of wonder at the everyday marvels we tend to overlook.

The most overlooked character, Guillermo, is unsurprisingly the most comfortable in this environment, but even he is too preoccupied with his supernatural changes to act normal. There’s no going back after the bite, but his change could prove catastrophic for his friend Nandor. Having lost faith in Nandor’s promise to turn him, Guillermo committed the worst vampire crime by asking someone else to do the deed. This season seems to be focused on his transformation process and the consequences of it, the emotional impact of which is easily felt in the guilt portrayed by Guillén.

Stellar performances across the board elevate this already inventive series to new heights. Berry’s abnormal pronunciation of simple words makes Lazlo even more unreadably outlandish. Demetriou’s comedic timing with Nadja’s zingers is unparalleled; it’s made even better each time she “Jims the camera” and cements her character as the true mastermind of the group. Acknowledgments of the documentary crew are more frequent and well-done at this point in the game. The mockumentary format continues to showcase flimsy pretense and hard truths. When Guillermo talks about Nandor and pauses to give the editors space for “a cute montage” of all Nandor’s nice acts towards him only to be met with silence as the camera stays on him, I knew the show was at a new peak.

“What We Do in the Shadows” remains brilliantly inventive, having only gotten better with age. It beautifully blends together fantasy and reality, creating a refreshingly comedic atmosphere within a largely melodramatic genre of vampire literature. The expert touches of its creators reverberate through every frame of this show. Paying respects to the Gothic origins of these myths while refusing to sacrifice a single sex joke, there is honestly nothing else like it. As season after season delivers a hilarious mix of mythological personalities, as most things do, it’ll only get better with age.

Daily Arts Writer Mina Tobya can be reached at mtobya@umich.edu.