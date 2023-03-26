As a fangirl with my fair share of obsessions, I thought I’d have no trouble relating to the protagonist of Amazon Prime Video’s rousing limited series “Swarm.” But Dre (Dominique Fishback, “Project Power”) takes obsession to a new, violently hyperbolized level. In her love of the popular performer Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown, “Sprinter”), a persona loosely based on Beyoncé, Dre goes to extreme lengths to show her devotion as a member of the Swarm, the dedicated fan base that serves as the show’s equivalent to the BeyHive. Her dedication takes a dark and twisted turn when she takes defending her beloved fixations to a murderous extreme.

Dre’s love for Ni’Jah stems from the singer’s ability to forge connections that our protagonist cannot replicate. Her socially awkward, often weird personality makes it difficult for her to bond with those around her. The only true attachment she has is with her foster sister Marissa (Chlöe Bailey, “Grown-ish”), whose friendship with Dre originally flourished when they were teenagers with a shared passion for the artist. Now deep into their adulthood, Dre can’t seem to move on. She still has the Ni’Jah fan account she started years ago, which has since garnered over 400,000 followers. She still sucks her fingers for comfort and has trouble talking to people. Her impulse control certainly hasn’t improved seeing as she spends $1,800 that she doesn’t have on Ni’Jah concert tickets — a price tag that even my diehard Swiftie self wouldn’t fork over for Eras Tour tickets.

The enormous lengths Dre goes to for her idol is a testament to the grip that this parasocial relationship has on her life. Since she can’t seem to connect with much in the real world, she seeks the solace of her favorite performer. That’s not necessarily bad in moderation, but once the relationship spirals into a crutch that prevents real-life growth, there’s a serious problem. This kind of extreme attachment is unfortunately common in the digital age. Everyone’s lives are out in the open on social media, influencers and celebrities make a career out of sharing their lives on the internet and it can feel like you can know a person from their Instagram alone. But that’s only a small, idealized fraction of them. It’s a slippery slope for Dre, who can’t see the performance of it through her tunnel vision. She muses that if she ever met Ni’Jah, they would be instant friends because of everything they have in common. The audience knows that this is not a remote possibility but can still recognize that glimmer of hope that shines in everyone’s parasocial fantasies from time to time.

Meeting Ni’Jah may not be possible, but emulating her is. As soon as the artist’s new music video drops, Dre takes a complete turn in character. Suddenly, she’s a no-nonsense seductress who woos a stranger home from a night out at a club. All it takes is seeing Ni’Jah owning her sexuality to make Dre do the same. Through her obsession, she finds the confidence to engage in riskier behaviors with undeniably exciting results. Her shift in a fugue-like sequence is made evident by the brightly colored neon “Euphoria”-esque lights contrasting the drab, grainy coldness of the rest of her life. These subtle cinematic techniques fully saturate the audience with the visual effects of her obsession and effectively paint an authentic picture of parasocial hyperfixation. A fresh dose of the art that shapes us can be the necessary kick to making a long-awaited change. The problem again arises when small doses become constant hits fueling a growing addiction.

Aside from her Ni’Jah addiction, all Dre has is her sister. So when Marissa, her only connection to the real world, tragically ends her own life, Dre loses her last shred of restraint. She shows up at Marissa’s cheating ex-boyfriend’s apartment, pretending to plead for closure, and bashes his skull in with a toaster, heartbreaking screams scratching at her throat as she hits him again and again. His upper body remains hidden by the kitchen island, leaving only his limp legs peeking out at the audience. The entire scene is a testament to Dre’s lack of impulse control made all the more haunting by Fishback’s performance. When I watched it for the first time, I was struck with genuine fear at her horrific actions made only more visceral by her mangled, panicked shrieks. This is when it becomes clear that her obsession doesn’t stop with the fantasy of Ni’Jah but extends to her reality and actual people like Marissa. When her hyperfixation is no longer there to satiate her, she becomes unbelievably dangerous.

This first murder would not be her last. In the coming episodes, a plethora of impulse-based kills take place as she obsesses over finding a man who hate-tweeted about both Marissa and Ni’Jah. She compiles data on him in Joe Goldberg-level stalker fashion, racking up a higher body count as she makes her way through the world on her own. With nothing to quell the obsession she’s built up in her head, Dre becomes a case study for the ultimate parasocial nightmare. Though it’s unlikely that this kind of connection would often lead to such unthinkable acts in the real world, they serve as metaphors to warn against small-scale, self-destructive patterns caused by this kind of obsession. When the next fix is always just a click away, it’s easy to act on impulse and forget restraint, but “Swarm” cautions against tumbling down this dark path and its isolating consequences.

Within the two-episode premiere alone, the series offers a poignant critique of the dangers of all-encompassing obsession and parasocial relationships. The fact that the show’s murders were loosely based on real-life events can feel gratuitous and insensitive. Marissa’s death seems out of nowhere, but realizing that a real woman took her own life after Beyoncé’s Lemonade was released because of a cheating partner made this plot point uncomfortably horrifying. It is effective in preventing the tragic event from fading from the collective memory, but the intentional exploitation of a real person’s death to get the message of parasocial dangers across still feels questionable at best. The blending of fiction and reality encapsulates the show as an uneasy, mind-bending journey that leaves it up to the audience to draw a line between the two.

