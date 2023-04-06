Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’re at least peripherally aware of the hit show “Succession.” Maybe you stumbled upon the Kendall Roy fancams set to Taylor Swift and Mitski or tuned into one of the last four Emmys. Or maybe you just have ridiculously good taste in television.

Either way, don’t worry — I’ll give you the low-down, just to be safe. “Succession” follows the extremely wealthy Roy family and their fictitious media conglomerate empire, Waystar Royco. Logan Roy (Brian Cox, “Manhunter”), patriarch of the family and CEO of Waystar, isn’t getting any younger, so his four children anxiously await his reveal of who will inherit the top spot once he’s gone.

For the past three seasons, each of the Roy kids has had a genuine shot at the throne. First, it was Kendall (Jeremy Strong, “Armageddon Time”), then Siobhan (Shiv) (Sarah Snook, “Predestination”) and, most recently, Roman (Kieran Culkin, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”). While it would be hilarious if this were the season that Connor (Alan Ruck, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) finally became a serious contender, he’s more likely to become president at this point. And yet, here we are, in the show’s final season, still with no clear successor in sight.

In an evident call-back to the pilot episode, the premiere of season four centers around Logan’s birthday once again, with the same old hoopla of absurd opulence and passing off business associates as party guests. It’s a clever move to reset the playing field and remind the audience of the dilemma of mortality at the crux of the show itself. We’re right back where we started with Logan, but there’s one clear difference: Kendall, Shiv and Roman aren’t.

After the end of season three, the “big three” finally banded together against their father. They’ve embarked on a new business venture and set out to outbid Logan on the Pierce deal, a long-desired, personal acquisition of his. In perhaps this season’s most significant shift in tone, these three are not actively out to get each other anymore. The jokes are as barbed and laden with threats as ever, but they feel like real siblings. We’ve seen very brief glimpses of this in the past, from the boat scene at Shiv’s wedding in season one to the yacht scene in season two, where they’ve been given the chance to behave like an actual family. This season, Strong visibly loosens up Kendall’s demeanor around his siblings, as he’s already public enemy number one to Logan and has nothing left to lose now. But there’s still a sense of trepidation in the other two from decades of mistrust — in Roman’s apprehension toward making a blatant move against their father and Shiv’s preemptive back-up plan in case they bail on her. It’ll be curious to see how this new dynamic plays out and if the “new-gen Roys” will sustain their confidence in each other. On a personal note, I hope Kendall keeps singing Roman and Shiv’s names every time he greets them for no apparent reason at all.

These lighthearted shifts in tone and Kendall’s spontaneous singing don’t just sporadically add levity to heavier moments but are what make the series itself. Most shows that call themselves a dramedy earn a bit of an instinctive scoff from me; it’s usually a poor excuse for a drama with some comedic elements, or a comedy with a few heart-to-hearts sprinkled in there. Such is not the case with “Succession.” This is a show that rides out its emotional highs through gut-wrenching dramatic performances, yet satirizes and ridicules its characters with every other line of dialogue. And that’s part of the magic of “Succession” right there: It never takes itself too seriously, humanizing its villainous, antagonistic characters and belittling them in equal fervor.

Even Logan, evil incarnate in the form of an old, rich white man, is a pitiful sight to behold in this episode. He spends his entire birthday party wandering around, subconsciously looking for his wife (Hiam Abbass, “Ramy”) and kids like an abandoned puppy (too bad those ASPCA commercials never worked on me). Yet just when you might start to feel a bit sorry for him spending his birthday alone with his bodyguard, he slips right back into his element with the Pierce bidding war. Calculating moves and throwing insults at enemies is like a second skin for him. Reconciling with the loneliness of missing his family? Not so much. And so he retreats into the cool cruelty he’s most comfortable with, bluntly asking his work subordinates to “roast him” to watch them squirm in discomfort and bitterly calling his kids “fucking morons” after not speaking to them for months. It’d be so much easier for Logan if he didn’t care for his kids at all, but he does, in his own horribly abusive way, and Cox craftily unearths the layers of that nuance so perfectly in his performance. It’s almost aggravating to watch the realization unfold in him that after spending so long trying to decide which of his children will inherit the business and them having openly vied for his approval, jumping through hoops and betraying each other to no end, they’ve stopped trying to win him over, and it just might not be any of them at all.

Beyond unfit father roles, more change appears to be on the horizon in the show’s foundational relationships. In the wake of Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen, “Pride and Prejudice”) betrayal, there’s been a complete upheaval to the inherent hierarchy between Tom and Shiv that she has reigned in for the past three seasons. Snook and Macfadyen deliver stellar performances in the episode’s penultimate scene, in what might be the final nail in the coffin of their marriage. Tom keeps trying to explain himself, and Shiv just can’t bear to hear it. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Shiv is utterly unpolished, her hair unfixed, her outfit un-put-together. There’s no power stance to the way she’s holding herself, no cold, calculating glare in her eyes — just raw, unadulterated hurt. We watch the scene with Shiv angled away from him and see the emotions dance across her face as she tries and fails to imbue a tone of nonchalance and cool indifference into her voice. There’s such a devastating finality to their resignation and a cruel irony to Shiv finally baring herself to him upon their demise.

Through these respective shifts in character dynamics, “Succession” has set the stage for a Shakespearean tragedy in the upcoming episodes. Even as they hit reset on this season premiere, the audience is just as in the dark as we were three seasons ago as to who will be crowned successor. Relationships hang in the balance, sides will be chosen and metaphorical blood will be shed, but I will be sure to have plenty of laughs in the meantime. My final regards go out to Naomi Pierce’s brief return (Annabelle Dexter-Jones, “Under the Silver Lake”) (who was so Princess Diana-coded), my sincere desire for Kerry (Zoe Winters, “Avenues”) to shut up and Tom’s earnest delivery of “Well, that’s heartening. I feel heartened by that.”

So do I, Tom, so do I.

TV Beat Editor Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.