“South Park” has always thrived off of its two distinct sources of humor. The first and potentially most praised is its ability to draw on current events and cultural phenomena to render over-the-top satire. The second is utilizing its cast of beloved characters in comedically-sound plotlines that often tie into the episode’s message. In its first 22-minute episode since 2019, series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker deliver “Pajama Day,” an episode that exemplifies both methods of comedy. The satire centers on COVID-19, as it did with the previous four long-form specials, although the commentary in this episode is more ambiguous than usual.

After the kids offend their teacher Mr. Garrison (Parker) with their disinterest in his convoluted love life, PC Principal (Parker) bans them from participating in the upcoming pajama day, much to their dismay. A cohort of students pleads with the PC Principal to reverse his decision, but he refuses, fearing that doing so will make him look weak. A reporter (Parker) picks up the story and compares the banned pajama policy to Nazi Germany. Up to this point, the banning of pajama day seems to be a metaphor for mask mandates, as those upset about the pajama ban are compared to those upset about mask mandates.

However, in the second half of the episode, the symbolism switches meaning. After adults in South Park hear about the banning of pajama day, they wear their pajamas in solidarity with the kids. However, the few adults who continue to wear their regular clothes are ostracized as signs at their office indicate that pajamas are required. Notably, certain detractors liken the enforced wearing of pajamas to Nazi Germany — now directly contradicting those who first compared the ban of pajamas to Nazi Germany. As the episode reaches its climax, there are equal numbers of pajama supporters and pajama haters on each side of the aisle, causing widespread unrest in the town.

Through their representation of both pro- and anti-pajama discourse, Parker and Stone blur the lines of what point they are trying to make. The most obvious interpretation comes in the workplace, where the joke is clearly at the expense of non-pajama wearers, whose comparisons of enforced pajama-wearing to Nazi Germany is sadly a reflection of reality because anti-maskers have made the same claim.

Yet, at the beginning of the episode, PC Principal’s stubborn insistence on his anti-pajama mandate is meant to make him look foolish, as Parker and Stone demonstrate sympathy for the kids, as Cartman (Parker) complains “we keep not doing anything wrong, and we keep getting fucked.” Furthermore, in Cartman’s nightmare, he imagines kids from every other class in their pajamas, walking down a red carpet into school, while he sulks in his regular clothes. This scene is highly reminiscent of the criticism of celebrities, as they attend events without masks while the support staff around them are not afforded this luxury.

Parker and Stone sympathize with those who want to take all the precautions possible against COVID-19 and criticize those who hold unreasonable contempt against such precautions. At the same time, they mock the inconsistency of the precautions and policies put in place.

While masks have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and have no adverse health effects for adults nor children, mask mandate policies have grown increasingly unpopular. Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of cloth masks and the fairness of subjecting kids to indefinite mask mandates. The widespread availability of the vaccine and booster for anyone who wants it has also led some to believe that masks should not be required. In fact, the University of Michigan recently scaled back its mask mandate, citing high vaccination rates as its primary reason.

Nevertheless, by the end of the episode, it is irrelevant whether the pajamas symbolize the cons of mask mandates or the offensive hyperbole of some anti-mask rhetoric. The point is that the townspeople are passionately pitted against one another over a relatively simple issue, and the initial purveyor of the problem, PC Principal, is unwilling to reform his opinion, even when presented with valid arguments. This dynamic is not only accurate in terms of its relation to COVID-19, but its relation to nearly all national debates.

Nowadays, it is hard to share any opinion without setting yourself at immediate odds with another group of people who will instinctively reject the idea. Room for discourse has diminished as a result of this polarized mindset. This could be why Stone and Parker, who have long been known as independent thinkers, kept their point about “pajamas” two-sided in this episode. In a time like this, ridiculing the inability of many to consider the opinions of others, or to express an opinion without relying on hatred, is more important than singling out any one view.

Daily Arts Writer Aidan Harris can be reached at harrisai@umich.edu.