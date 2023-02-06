After a late night of drinking and painkillers, Jimmy (Jason Segel, “How I Met Your Mother”) is extremely hungover and certainly looks the part. He struggles getting out the door, facing several setbacks on the way, before arriving at a building labeled “Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center.” Inside, Jimmy enters a room where a well-dressed man with glasses and a briefcase awaits him. After apologizing for his tardiness, Jimmy sits down across from the man, and in his disheveled state asks a simple but crucial question: “Steven … what’s on your mind today?”

Contrary to what you may expect, Jimmy isn’t the one receiving help with his mental health — he’s the one giving it.

After reading that Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” came from the minds of “Ted Lasso” writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, I didn’t have much doubt that the project would be high quality. But in the span of just two episodes (because Apple TV+ can’t just let me binge, apparently), the series has definitely proven me right. “Shrinking” tells the story of a therapist grieving the death of his wife while maintaining his therapy practice, receiving personal and professional help from his coworkers and rekindling a relationship with his teenage daughter. If I had to sum up my impression of the show so far, I would say that “Shrinking” continues a conversation that “Ted Lasso” started — one about mental health and why it’s such an important topic to normalize.

In just two short episodes, “Shrinking” brings up several mental health issues that serve as a reality for many people and makes critical points about the ways in which our society tends to handle them. From anger management to the effects of toxic positivity, the series discusses a wide range of mental health topics as Jimmy faces them in both his personal and professional lives. But how well can a show handle weighty topics while using a primarily comedic tone? In the case of “Shrinking”, surprisingly well. While the series does introduce many serious topics, it manages to find the right tone in each situation (whether comedic or dramatic), allowing the show to find the humor in more dramatic situations without mocking or belittling the seriousness of the topics discussed. One of the most obvious, but significant aspects of the show is simply the creators’ decision to have Jimmy be a therapist in the first place. This key choice not only acts as the central premise for the series, but substantiates one of the show’s most crucial points about mental health: No one is immune to the shortcomings of their own mind, no matter how unaffected they may seem.

Although the messages and tone of the show are incredibly important, they’re nothing without the stellar comedic and dramatic performances of the cast. Not only does “Shrinking” allow Jason Segel to show off his often unused dramatic chops, but for Harrison Ford (“Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”) to show off his comedic ones. Ford truly shines in his role as Jimmy’s gruff colleague, Paul, and thanks to the show’s quick-witted writing, he is able to put forth a dry, lovable performance that adds immensely to the phenomenal comedic dynamic of the cast.

Mental health may not be the most accurately handled topic in the media nowadays, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to correctly reflect it through the stories and characters we see on-screen. And with shows like “Shrinking” bringing these subjects to our attention by discussing real issues without shortchanging serious topics for cheap comedic value or unnecessary dramatic effect, we’re moving one step closer to normalizing the presence of such mental health issues in our everyday lives. So if you’re as sick of waiting for the third season of “Ted Lasso” as I am, I might just have the perfect show to tide you over. The first two episodes of “Shrinking” are available to stream on Apple TV+ today.

