The early 2010s were a time in media like no other. You had to be there to understand the absolute chokehold young adult fantasy and dystopia had on society and, with “The Hunger Games” renaissance back in full effect, we seem to miss that era now more than ever. Whether you’ve been a fan since its release or are searching for something to reignite that YA-loving spark, “Shadow and Bone” is the perfect show to take you back to that iconic time of magic and adventure.

“Shadow and Bone” is inspired by two book series: the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and the “Six of Crows” duology, both by author Leigh Bardugo. The series are set in the Grishaverse, an Eastern European-inspired fictional world where people are divided regionally in different countries and, most notably, by their status as Grisha or non-Grisha. Grisha are those with elemental magical powers, and central to the plot of “Shadow and Bone” is the division. Season one introduced us to this world and followed our heroine, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li, “All About Eve”), as she discovered her unique power of summoning light, an ability needed to destroy the Fold, a chasm of darkness dividing her country, Ravka, into two. While season one introduced us to this magical universe and its characters, season two picks up from the aftermath of a dramatic betrayal and a tough-fought battle as Alina prepares to take down the Darkling, aka General Kirigan (Ben Barnes, “The Chronicles of Narnia”), for good and restore peace in her country. The Crows, having just abandoned their quest to bring Alina back to Ketterdam, are sent on a new mission by Ravkan Prince Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson, “The OA”) to retrieve a special weapon to help Alina destroy the Fold.

With a season two plot that took viewers all across the Grishaverse with heists, battles and hunts, there was hardly a moment that felt too slow. “Shadow and Bone” struck a perfect balance between its fast-paced action and slow-paced character interactions that made the show both entertaining and rewarding to watch.

“Shadow and Bone” closely follows the storyline of the books, making Alina one of, if not the, most important character. However, compared to season one, Alina’s character development fell slightly short — something that was somewhat expected given the broader focus of season two. In season one, Alina became more confident in her abilities as she learned how to control her powers and became more self-reliant, especially after Kirigan’s betrayal. At first, she constantly sought validation from him and the other Grisha, but gradually came to understand her abilities and how to best use her powers to protect her country. This season, however, she is intent on one thing only: destroying Kirigan and the Fold to save Ravka. There is much more emphasis on the physical journey she must take to unite her country rather than on her development as a person. It would have been nice to see more reflection on how she dealt with her emotions towards Kirigan’s betrayal rather than just showing her anger. After all, she and Kirigan shared a close emotional connection, so it would have been nice to see some of her sadness rather than just rage. She also had impossibly high expectations set on her to be the one person to save Ravka, and seeing how that weighed on her (something we saw in abundance in season one) also would have made her a more fully developed character. I must note, however, that while I didn’t care for the plot twist at the end of the season (at least in deviation from the book), I am very intrigued to see what is done with Alina’s character, should there be another season, and how Kirigan has left an impact on her.

But season two gives us so many new characters — Tolya (Lewis Tan, “Mortal Kombat”), Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy, “Traces”), Wylan (Jack Wolfe, debut), and Nikolai — and so many new plots (literally everything that the Crows were involved with) that it seems to have been a necessary decision. While it would have been nice for Alina to get a little more character development, it would have come at the cost of other relationships and character arcs that needed as much time as they could to get established. For the most part, every character was given the necessary time and attention — maybe with the exception of Matthias (Calahan Skogman, debut) and his five seconds of screen time — while also participating in a detailed, high-stakes plot, making season two an incredible continuation of the series.

With many plots and characters to cover, “Shadow and Bone” took a strategic approach that mimicked the structure of the “Six of Crows” books with constant transitions between plotlines. A hallmark of the “Six of Crows” duology is each chapter alternates perspective to a different character so readers can follow along with the various parts of the fast-moving, multi-threaded plot while gaining insight into each character’s mind. This structure makes it so that every book chapter ends on a cliffhanger and makes reading the books that much more enjoyable. Each character is almost always in a high-risk situation, so the sudden shift into an entirely new environment and different character leaves readers wondering what happens next and enticed enough to keep reading to find out. The show uses a similar structure, frequently alternating between the Crows, Alina and Kirigan. Just when you become invested in the current plotline, it switches and you pick up where you left off in an earlier plotline. Ending individual scenes in this high-stakes fashion makes it hard to press pause and contributes greatly to the watchability and binge-ability of the show.

What really makes “Shadow and Bone” special for so many is how good it is as an adaptation. Especially with as large of a following as “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows” have, making an adaptation that still appeals to readers is extremely difficult. Not only must the characters satisfy the qualifications of a well-done show, but they must also adhere to the characterization that has been developed in the books and ingrained in the readers. And this is often where adaptations fall short: Showrunners fail to create characters that mirror those in the books, leaving readers disappointed. Anyone who is a fan of “Six of Crows” will tell you that what sets the book so far apart from others in the genre and what makes it a favorite for so many people is the book’s use of the found family trope. The love between the characters practically seeps out of the pages and, with characters who are as perfectly developed and beloved as the Crows, “Shadow and Bone” certainly had its work cut out when adapting these characters to the screen.

Part of the show’s success as an adaptation likely stems from the fact that Bardugo is an executive producer on the show, involved with upholding the integrity of the books and her characters. It feels like the cast of “Shadow and Bone,” especially the Crows, were literally plucked out of the book and brought to the screen — you cannot convince me Danielle Galligan (“Lakelands”) is not Nina Zenik. The chemistry between the cast is phenomenal, and they make the found family trope present in the books feel real. Though the plot is almost entirely different from the books (but for the readers out there, why was half of “Crooked Kingdom”’s plot in this season?), because of how well the casting, scripting and writing was done, the characters feel consistent and hold true to the books, leaving fans of the books happy.

“Shadow and Bone” sets the standard for a good adaptation: It is enjoyable for both those who are new to the Grishaverse and for those who have come to think of it as a second home. It tells a captivating story with complex characters you can’t help but love, making it a show that is absolutely worth the watch (and the excessive rewatches, if you’re like me). “Shadow and Bone” is something special and one of the best series television today has to offer.

