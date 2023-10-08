The conversation around sex and sexuality in popular culture has slowly but surely become more nuanced. “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Normal People” are both TV series that treat sex as a means of human connection and exploration. With additions like “Sex Education” into this sphere, the topic has begun to transition more toward honest explorations and normalization of once-taboo sexual subjects. The show’s massive success has shown how desperately needed this shift was, especially with the unique spin that the series offers with its cast of characters. For their final send-off, these characters find themselves coming into the truth of who they are with the power and tools they need to take on a world that may not always accept them.

The fourth season of “Sex Education” finds its teenage protagonists on the precipice of a unknown territory: their first day at a new school. After Moordale Secondary closes its doors, the cast must acclimate to life at a progressive, accepting, new-age school called Cavendish College. It’s a whole other world for these rather repressed characters — one that encourages free thinking and student solidarity, but one they are eager to jump into regardless. Otis (Asa Butterfield, “Ender’s Game”), especially, looks forward to starting a brand new (ethically free) sex therapy service on campus only to find that someone else has beaten him to it. While he is busy battling O (Thaddea Graham, “The Irregulars”) for sex therapy supremacy, his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa, “Barbie”) seems to be flourishing with his new Queer friend group.

Both Otis’s and Eric’s journeys this season parallel old storylines to a borderline repetitive point. The two seem to grow apart all season (mostly due to Otis’s self-absorbed attitude) before a big fight and, ultimately, a heartwarming resolution. Eric’s ability to find his footing within this new social hierarchy simultaneously validates him and alienates Otis, who is honestly too caught up with the race to become the school’s premier sex therapist to realize they’re growing apart. Their dynamic, however, continues to have its witty charm, although it remains heavily carried by Eric’s dramatic flair. The moment when Eric races across the school, panting and out of breath, to tell Otis that he had a rival only to find that Otis already knew was a blend of pure chaos and touching care. Gatwa’s comedic timing and unparalleled commitment to the bit elevated this scene to humorous genius.

Otis and Eric’s friendship is contrasted by Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood, “Living”) and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey, “Barbie”) relationship. Where the boys’ relationship teeters from beautiful to neglectful, Maeve and Aimee share a completely wholesome, devoted friendship. While Maeve studies in America, Aimee sends encouragement and care packages regularly just to show her love. This love never wavers, even when Maeve grows irritated at Aimee’s acts of service to support her after her mother’s untimely passing. Their reconciliation comes in the form of an adult conversation where both girls muster up a maturity unknown to any teen drama character before.

“Sex Education” has always handled its adult themes with respect, even when they are played for laughs, and this season continues this refreshing streak. Most episodes still begin with a scene depicting some kind of exploratory sexual act that is therapized later on. This formula continually sets up an issue to be destigmatized, often playing into the humorous aspects of sex and affirming that, while often embarrassing to talk about, these situations are normal and merit discussion. True to its title, this show educates its audience through relatable storylines. Otis’s discomfort with his body image when exchanging nude photos and Aimee’s curiosity about sex toys show viewers that these experiences should not induce shame. The nuanced, respectful depictions of awkwardness make viewers feel less alone. The show creates a safe space for open dialogue on otherwise unmentionable themes of burgeoning sexuality.

Though the cast of characters has grown significantly, the show jumps smoothly from one person’s story to another. Somehow, every plot point is fleshed out without feeling too rushed or giving the audience whiplash. From Jean’s (Gillian Anderson, “The X-Files”) struggle with postpartum depression to Adam’s (Connor Swindells, “Barbie”) recovering relationship with his father, each character goes on their own perfectly plotted journey toward healing. These characters are friends and classmates, inextricably linked by shared experiences, and each one finds their poetic ending as they come together for one last hurrah.

This season’s tone remains much more muted than previous seasons’. While it does maintain its lighthearted humor, moments of over-the-top laughs are few and far between compared to the amount of long, drawn-out, reverent ponderings. The season feels like a long goodbye, especially as the characters prepare to jump from a whole new precipice over which we cannot accompany them. Their journeys this season lead them to their final form, but not their final destination. It’s a fitting send-off for young people on both sides of the screen that perfectly epitomizes the show’s purpose. Characters’ stories continue off-camera, where they are equipped with the lessons they need to face new challenges alone, and hopefully the audience can do the same.

