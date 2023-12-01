The best way to describe “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” would be to say that it is a wonderful oddity of a show. It isn’t a traditional animated adaptation, but rather a collaboration between the original comic creator, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and Japanese animation studio Science SARU. The English voice cast consists of the same actors from the cult-classic film adaptation, reunited after nearly 14 years. An all-star team of creators was assembled to bring this show into the world, and I’m a bit shocked that Scott Pilgrim still has such mainstream appeal.

From Edgar Wright’s (“Last Night in Soho”) character-assassinating cinematic Scott Pilgrim adaptation, the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game” beat-‘em-up with multiple adorably animated, if not questionable endings, to the infamous NEGATIVE XP incelcore track “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Ruined a Whole Generation of Women” (eventually the sexist stanzas fade into exceptional instrumentation) — I have had to defend myself as a man in love with Scott Pilgrim for years. The comics I’ve read countless times since middle school make the Scott Pilgrim series so dear to me: the video game sprite/chibi-fused aesthetic ideal for an anime adaptation, the romanticization of living in a city like Toronto with its close-to-Michigan winters, O’Malley’s exploration of his mixed Korean identity through the whiteness of his protagonist, in addition to the series’s Asian elements. There are caveats, like our 23-year-old eponymous hero dating a high schooler and his future love interest who has hurt so many people that she now has seven evil exes. The problematic nature of Scott Pilgrim also extends beyond its protagonists as an artifact of the ’90s era: its ableism, homophobia and racial stereotyping. These characters are seemingly irredeemable, but love redeems them anyway, with that same love paving the way to a new adaptation that I was hoping would get everything right.

This show isn’t just unique in a meta-textual context, but a fresh reinterpretation of the nearly 20-year-old story. After going on a date with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Love Death + Robots”), Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera, “The LEGO Batman Movie”) is challenged to a duel by one of Ramona’s seven evil exes. However, instead of beating him like in the comic, movie or game, Scott seemingly dies. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” isn’t just a clever title, it’s a description of what happens in the story, as he is gone for a significant amount of the show’s runtime. In his place, Ramona becomes the protagonist, resolving unfinished business with her exes in order to find out what happened to Scott.

This reinterpretation was unexpected and is fairly radical for a TV adaptation, but it makes the viewing experience compelling for both longtime Scott Pilgrim fans and people discovering the franchise for the first time. Having Ramona be the one to settle things with her exes gives a new depth to both her character and her exes. Ramona has a greater dynamism than she had in the comics or movie, and her very laidback way of exploring the zany world of Scott Pilgrim gives her a lot of charm. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” provides a great entry point into the series, but still works well as a stand-alone story.

Not only does O’Malley kill his darling, but the first evil ex Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha, “Sense8”) winning the first fight against Scott and ascending through his victory holds exceptional weight throughout the entire anime. With this choice, O’Malley rewrites and therefore revives the only Desi character in the entire cast, letting the CEO-emo-pirate-thespian-mystic steal the show every time he’s on screen. It’s not just the protagonists and antagonistic exes that get fleshed out, but every other iconic side character: the best/worst gay Wallace Wells (Kieran Culkin, “Solar Opposites”), naive savant Knives Chau (Ellen Wong, “GLOW”) and Scott’s own (honestly ambivalent, not evil) ex Envy Adams (Brie Larson, “HouseBroken”), along with others. While the comics took time to flesh these characters more than the adaptations ever did, the anime allows for even more exploration as “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” juggles these characters into a mix of fights, flings and everything else that’s fair in love and war.

More than just a good Scott Pilgrim show, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is an amazing display of animated enthusiasm. Science SARU is known for producing shows overflowing with passion, and this is no exception. Every scene drips with style, from the most mundane shots of Scott waiting in his apartment for Ramona to the high-energy fight scenes where the exes fight with swords and mystical powers alike. It’s uncanny how well Science SARU is able to capture the comic’s idiosyncrasies; from the onomatopoeia appearing in fights to scene transitions, it feels like they ripped the comic from the pages and put it on TV. The anime also makes loving homages to the film in the usage of chromatic aberration and janky camera effects, especially in the mockumentary episode on the making of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” within the show’s universe. It’s hard to watch the show and not feel the energy radiating off the screen; what once looked cheesy in the movie now feels necessary. Full use of the animated medium is made to capture the spectacle of the story. In the climax of one episode, Ramona and an ex fight in a movie rental store, and as they duke it out, they shift between classic movie locales. They only linger in each locale for seconds at a time, but each background is clearly discernible from the rest in terms of lighting and color palette, making for a tremendous scene that demonstrates Science SARU’s mastery of the medium.

While the animated medium adapts the actions of the original series perfectly, the film-actor-to-voice-actor process takes some hits. It’s impressive how now-superhero movie superstars like Chris Evans (“Lightyear”) and Larson slip right back into the same stand-out delivery they brought to their characters a decade ago; other replications of performance like Pill’s driest possible delivery as Kim (with the exception of “WE ARE SEX BOB-OMB!”) don’t work as well when her character is a static frame instead of the live-action monotone and demeanor Pill maintains in the film. On the opposite end — in the potentially purposeful performance of accurate old anime dubs — actors’ performances are either too energetic for their animation or don’t match the expressiveness (or lip movements) of their characters. However, when all these chaotic elements of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” do sync up like its Japanese dub and beyond, it’s sublime.

Even with its exhilarating and fantastical highs, the show maintains an emotional core that makes it feel real. The indie band aesthetic is still present, complete with original numbers written by the chiptune rock band Anamanaguchi, who composed the soundtrack to “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game.” The show’s musical elements are slightly weaker than the movie’s, as songs like “Black Sheep” stand out much more in memory than any of the new additions. Despite these flaws, the music helps to flesh out the show’s identity, adding to the indie flair of the franchise. The show also fleshes out its emotional core by developing characters in slice-of-life scenes. These scenes are not just a break from the action, but help us feel immersed in the world. Little garnishes like watching Ramona dye her hair every episode or watching a jam session between characters help flesh out the town and the characters that live in it.

While the songs’ quality may ring subpar to the movie’s, it’s the show’s score that properly sublimates the series’s entropic ambiance and its adaptation as a video game tribute. Anamanguchi also teams up with composer Joseph Trapanese (“Postcard from Earth”) to cook up the perfect fusion dish of bangers reminiscent of classic action game tunes with traditional and epic orchestral elements that can both pump up the spicy action and deliver the waterworks. The only con to this superb soundtrack is its constant tug-of-war with the sound effects; the leveling often muffles the fight tracks in exchange for still admittedly extremely immersive sound design with sound engineer Heidi Hoffmann (“Dota: Dragon’s Blood”) and recording engineer Anthony Nguyen (“Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed”) giving physical and emotional weight to every step, punch and jump.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” brings so much to the table that it is an absolute must-watch for anyone interested in Scott Pilgrim, animation or a fun story. It’s a collection of talented creators with immense passion for their work, and anyone who watches will feel that love of their work through the screen. From the constant flashbacks of the Scott Pilgrim franchise to the do-over plot of O’Malley’s third graphic novel, “Seconds,” to this anime rewriting/rebooting/renewing every arc in its entire story, it’s clear that O’Malley is fixated on the future and whether or not it comes at the expense, the ignorance or the acknowledgment of the past and present. With the potential for a second season in the near future, it will be hard to avoid getting caught up in the hype generated by both the creators and the fans of the series. The Scott Pilgrim series upholds the power of love — both for others and ourselves — in being able to find strength in redeeming our past mistakes. For the characters, viewers and this franchise, that love forges a future worth fighting for.

