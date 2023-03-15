I can’t think of a worse hell than spending eternity in high school — a terrifying concept that the gripping new Paramount+ series “School Spirits” takes literally. After modern-day senior Maddie Nears (Peyton List, “Jessie”) wakes up in the boiler room with no memory of her gruesome death, she must navigate the turbulent waters of solving her own murder mystery. She finds an alarming number of other ghosts whose souls have been trapped on campus over the span of decades past and they adopt her into their eccentric afterlife support group. As secrets begin to unravel, Maddie must come to terms with her own untimely demise and the perpetual high school career she has ahead of her.

The series balances the tragic aspects of this premise beautifully with witty one-liners and commentaries on modern teen dynamics. The opening scene takes place at an assembly to inform the students of Maddie’s disappearance and urge the student body to remain vigilant. Her best friends, Nicole (Kiara Pichardo, “CODA”) and Simon (Kristian Flores, “Reboot”), are visibly shaken by the situation. Most of the students, however, take this as an opportunity to gossip about the blood found on the boiler room walls. The announcement of her disappearance is immediately followed by a tone-deaf cheer routine ending with well wishes for “Maggie.” The fact that they couldn’t even get the missing girl’s name right makes this comical moment a poignant commentary on the flurry of emotions at this point in life.

The writers clearly have a finger on the pulse of the characteristics of young people. I kept waiting for some outdated reference to a TikTok trend or an extreme overuse of acronyms that just sounds like what 40 year olds think Gen-Z sounds like, but, thankfully, they never came. The dialogue is casually modern which beautifully juxtaposes many of the characters’ dated clothes from their lives in the ’60s, ’80s or ’90s. They may have had decades after death to mature and learn the new lingo, but they’re still trapped as their (not so) free-spirited 18-year-old selves. They crack jokes, lounge around the lap pool and deface school property to let off steam. Their anger, grief and longing at the lives they could have led is palpable in the trauma they try to work through in their ghostly support group. The other ghosts have grown complacent in this purgatory, but Maddie’s fresh death propels her to keep trying to find a way back to the land of the living.

The transition from the living world to this spectator realm that keeps spirits trapped in the confines of the school fence is jarring. Each camera movement and editing choice blurs the lines between the two, submerging the audience in Maddie’s confusion. When she takes one single step past the school’s fence, the camera holds on her shoe as the background changes, pulling her back to the boiler room where she met her gruesome fate. The same artistry is applied to flashback scenes. After lamenting the good times with her boyfriend Xavier (Spencer MacPherson, “Northern Rescue”), Maddie watches him close the door to his truck and emerge on the other side wearing a change of clothes under a different sun. The frame also constricts during these flashbacks and eases back to a wider capture for the current timeline, effectively differentiating the romanticized past and the gloomy present.

All the spirits are cursed to watch as people in the real world go about their day without ever being able to interact with them. Maddie, however, cannot accept this reality. She tries to no avail to speak to her friends and teachers, all of whom remain hopeful that she’ll eventually return. Simon in particular is convinced something terrible has happened to her, so he goes in search of answers that may only cause him harm. He confronts Xavier about his suspicious behavior to the point of a physical fight in the hallway. Maddie can only stand by and watch as Simon rips up Xavier’s backpack to find her missing phone hidden in the pockets. He only becomes more suspicious once it’s revealed he had been cheating on her during their relationship. The trust she has in him dissipates, but she is still left aching for answers.

In the final moments of the first episode, Maddie melancholically wanders the halls as the student body gathers outside for her candlelight vigil. Phoebe Bridgers’ “I Know the End” blares in the background, a heartbreakingly youthful expression of her pain in all she’s lost. She stands next to Simon as they stare out at the crowd from a second floor classroom, him unable to see her, until finally the music swells and he becomes the first living person to look her in the eye. The reveal left me at the edge of my seat, itching for the next episode to tell me what this means — a hallmark of any good mystery.

“School Spirits” is a fresh twist on the teen drama with a simultaneously light and suffocating tone. It manages to blend together characters from different decades under the same authentic depiction of the high school experience. The mystery at the heart of the series propels the story forward with the tragic heart of premature death and anguished fallout at its core. As the story continues to unravel, I’ll be right there at the edge of my seat for each new episode release.

