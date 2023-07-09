On a normal day of the week, during a normal semester, I walked out of my bedroom toward my apartment living room, where I met two of my roommates laughing and crying as they witnessed the last episode of “Jury Duty.” I stood for a minute to watch and understand their reaction, but ultimately became bored as I didn’t understand the show. It wasn’t until months had passed that I decided to watch it for myself. Thus, in a cozy Airbnb up north, with my family surrounding me, I began to watch what I’d never seen before: a completely abnormal show.

The producers of “Jury Duty” touted the series as a documentary that would exhibit the life of a juror, which piqued the interest of one Ronald Gladden (debut). Taking place in Los Angeles, California, 12 jurors were appointed to determine whether defendant Trevor Morris (Ben Seaward, “The Midnight Man”) was liable for the scene he caused at his workplace, known as “Cinnamon and Sparrow.” To the average viewer, this sounds like a pretty boring premise — until you learn the truth. What Ronald didn’t know was that all persons included in the case and around him on a daily basis, the 11 other jurors, the judge, the defendant and plaintiff, both lawyers, security guards and the policeman, were all actors performing mostly off a script. Ronald was treated like Truman Burbank from “The Truman Show.”

Throughout each episode the producers have the plethora of actors perform ridiculous acts to try to make the situation inconceivably funny and unbelievable. For instance, in an attempt to defend his case, the defendant’s lawyer presents animated video evidence to the jury displaying the events of Trevor’s work incident. In this scene, the video glitched too many times, and the dancing figurine barely resembled Trevor — it looked more like a Roblox character than Trevor himself. It was downright hilarious. In addition to that, the defendant’s lawyer was so ill-prepared for his position that the defendant eventually represented himself by running back and forth from the questioning stand to the witness box. To top this, James Marsden (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), who plays a fictionalized version of himself, agreed to jump on a bed for two of the other actors to perform what is known as “soaking,” a sexual act that, in the words of Ronald himself, “is sex that isn’t sex.” This may sound completely unbelievable, but the producers left out countless hours of film that were more or less the monotonous parts of the trial made so that Ronald would dismiss the insanity. Because Ronald assumed the show was a documentary, he didn’t question the hours of time he was on camera, including when he would play video games with the other jurors in their sequestration or rehearse audition lines with James Marsden.

What I loved so much about this show was the beauty the audience got to see in Ronald himself. Despite the never-ending weirdness, Ronald remained true to his kind character and spirit. He helped one juror crawl out of his shell to gain self confidence, he took the role of foreperson on the jury very seriously to fully understand both the defendant and plaintiff, he aided multiple jurors through emotional moments in their lives, including divorces and cheating girlfriends, he denied $2,000 from a game he won fair and square and he spent irreplaceable time making memories with his fellow jurors. It is restorative to see Ronald, someone who didn’t have to act the way he did, behave so sweetly in a truly genuine way.

According to a Cosmopolitan article, executive producer Nicholas Hatton said that over 4,000 people applied to be the part Ronald received, but the producers were searching for a very specific personality that would act as a “moral compass of the show,” and man did they pick right. Ronald was working two jobs as a solar panel installer and a Home Depot project manager when he saw the advertisement on Craigslist and decided to apply. He was hoping it would be an educational experience. How sweet is that?

In the final episode, Ronald is told the truth of the situation. The judge handed him a $100,000 check, a third of which would go towards taxes, which Ronald said wouldn’t go so far. So, after the show was over, I wondered what he really ended up getting from this. That’s when my cousin reminded me that because of “Jury Duty” he was bound to become somewhat of a micro-celebrity. She was right — besides the videos of corgis that dominate his Instagram feed, you can see posts of him now attending events where Jennifer Lawrence is present or doing commercials with Ryan Reynolds. His older Instagram posts were averaging around 100-150 likes, but have since increased to over 60,000 on some posts after the show’s release. The same phenomenon occurred with his Instagram following. Whether or not Ronald actually appreciated his newly found fame, I’m glad that the producers picked who they did. They not only publicly identified Ronald as an incredibly nice human beings, but they handed him a different life than what he had before. To put it bluntly, instead of hiring someone who’s a big wig in their industry, they chose to hire an average person — like you’re supposed to see on a jury.

As Ronald was told of the lies he’d been living in the culminating episode of “Jury Duty,” his face dropped in complete disbelief and sadness. After all, Ronald is forced to confront the fact that the prior two weeks of his life were a complete and utter fantasy — a false reality. The “judge” deemed the case adjourned and made a point to honor him as a hero for his innate goodness.

Just as my roommates experienced, tears trickled down my cheeks as I saw Ronald reminisce with the people he fell in love with — as their real selves. While Ronald was fooled by the producers, no one could be fooled by the kindness in his heart. The world needs more people like Ronald Gladden.

Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.