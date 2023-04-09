Is this a fever dream? What’s going on? How did we get here? These are all questions I asked myself over and over while sitting through the final season premiere of “Riverdale.” At this point, I’m convinced the writers’ room just wanted to see how unhinged things could get while they had nothing to lose. I’m also convinced that the showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), whose work I’ve unfortunately become deeply acquainted with, should be held accountable by the entire TV industry for his crimes against humanity (aka creating the Archieverse).

At the end of the previous season of “Riverdale,” the entire town banded together and gave away their superpowers (they had those for a while) to Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch, “Sightless”) so she could destroy a comet headed for the town in eerily knock-off Scarlet Witch fashion. We pick up in the aftermath. The gang has been transported back to the 1950s, a poorly stitched homage to the comics’ setting, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”) is the only one who remembers their life in the 21st century. As he tries to unlock his friends’ memories, the audience is walked through each character’s fresh start in this new world. It’s as though the show has hit the reset button.

This plot device does nothing to erase the past storylines that have seared themselves into the audience’s psyche. The reintroduction of the characters ages them back down to their high school selves, so it’s practically like watching the pilot episode with a ’50s filter. Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes, “Do Revenge”) is once again a chic, rich, big-city socialite new to the small town where everyone falls at her feet. Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart, “Hustlers”) is back to her junior year newspaper grind and keeping up her perfect girl-next-door persona. Even Cheryl is once again the queen bee with a living twin brother and a pension for cruelty. The show is likely trying to parallel the initial character introductions from season one to remind the audience how far they have come, but it feels like the writers only regressed this far because they didn’t know what else to do. It’s all so redundant. How did the show get here from the pretty solid teen drama it was originally? The show refuses to give me an answer.

It’s not all bad, though. The writing is deleterious enough to turn any potential for the show into wasted opportunities, but despite the writers’ room’s apparent vendetta against their own work, the acting is solid as ever. The ensemble cast takes every cringy line and adds life to each syllable. It almost makes me feel bad that they have been held prisoner on this sinking ship for nearly a decade, but at least they’re getting paid. The costumes and set design are a standout, too. From the vintage cars to the poodle skirts, everything screams 1950s small-town life. Unfortunately, none of these factors stand a chance against Aguirre-Sacasa’s wrath.

The fractured world they have built immediately reveals its cracks as the disjointed story elements keep battling each other for dominance. This is simultaneously a utopian small town where everyone belongs and a festering beacon for bigoted racism and homophobia. These factors are meant to condemn the world outside Riverdale, painting the town as a progressive exception, but it feels like a cheap way to shoehorn in poorly-executed social commentary.

This is especially visible in the side plot following Betty and Toni (Vanessa Morgan, “My Babysitter’s a Vampire”) as they try to draw attention to the Emmett Till case that took place earlier that year. Toni’s article about the trial is banned by the principal, but when the girls group together and read a poem about the trial on the announcements, it’s portrayed as a small step forward. It is progress, but it’s painted as all thanks to Betty, which completely detracts from the intended message of empowerment. The writers also gloss over issues of homophobia. Upon hearing that James Dean might have been Queer, Cheryl breaks out in outrage at the mere insinuation, likely because of her own internalized homophobia. These issues might be something explored in greater depth throughout this season, but I have very little faith they’ll be handled with the care they deserve.

These are only B-plots to Jughead’s quest to get back to the future. He tries to jog his friends’ memories by showing them a time capsule they buried, even though it’s never explained how the capsule buried in 2018 is back in 1955, and it doesn’t work. He goes on a long tangent about a possible way to set things right by having Archie (KJ Apa, “Songbird”) and Betty kiss while a bomb detonates beneath them, which is a reference to a previous storyline. I lost brain cells watching this scene play out. The show is clearly poking fun at itself here, and there’s a lot to poke fun at, but self-awareness at one’s own ridiculousness doesn’t absolve it. This might work as a meta-commentary about how often social media mocks these storylines if the writers had any intention of improving them. The fact that the plots continue to follow the same contrived, ill-conceived formula they have in the past makes this just another pointless throw-away.

The longevity of this absolute train wreck speaks to a deeper problem in Hollywood. Lackluster shows get season after season while too many of the most incredible series are killed off before they even get a chance to shine. Series with heart, wit and masterful storytelling like “Santa Clarita Diet” or “Warrior Nun” are axed, while shows known for being egregiously lousy like “Emily in Paris” and “Riverdale” come back to waste even bigger budgets. As a viewer, it’s frustrating to see great art punished through premature martyrdom so that the ultimate TV sinners can bask in their own twisted glory.

I almost gaslit myself into thinking that this show was so bad it circled back to camp. But it’s not camp. It’s infuriating. All the time, effort and genuine talent that has been wasted on these impossibly pointless storylines could have been better spent on projects with something to say. You could blame the network, you could blame Aguirre-Sacasa (God knows I do) — and you’d be right either way — but the only way it will change is if the industry decides to change it. More production companies should start prioritizing stories over profit by renewing shows that fans can be proud to watch. Until then, I’ll cling to gems that I can be proud of and thank the TV gods that “Riverdale” is nearly dead.

