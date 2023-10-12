Content warning: This piece includes discussions of body image.

On Sept. 26, at about 1 a.m., I turned 20 years old. I can’t believe it; that’s two decades that I’ve been alive and the first age at which I decidedly feel old. I know my grandparents and parents will laugh when they hear that, but it’s true. When I turned 16, 17 or 18, I felt youthful and spry. Now, because I’ve entered my 20s — that stage of adulthood that gets talked about constantly — the age affects me differently. Time seemed endless as a teenager, but once the word “teen” was no longer tacked onto the end of my age, everything changed.

So far in my 20s, I’ve started to reflect on the idea of beauty. I consider myself beautiful in certain ways. Maybe that’s crass of me to say, but it’s how I feel. This reflection has coincided with a recently released series I’ve watched — “The Super Models.” In the four-part documentary starring Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, the audience sees the four global ’90s icons bask in the good, bad and ugly of their modeling careers. Viewers learn how these women changed the fashion industry for the better and dominated so much of the media.

In a time when Black models were not hired as often for runway shows or not paid as much as their white counterparts, Evangelista, Crawford and Turlington would refuse to be hired without Campbell by their side, ensuring that she had the same modeling opportunities as they did. These women took agency over their own careers by using their power and money to decide which agencies and designers they modeled for, instead of having their agents determine their work. They also used their privilege as media superstars to spread awareness of things like breast cancer and smoking-related health complications, hoping to make the world a healthier place — two thumbs up from a public health major.

When Campbell was struggling with addiction, she went public with her story and received help. Her honesty and openness helped many of her designer friends and models fight their addictions, too. Watching these models be brutally candid about the more “average” experiences they had throughout their profession was a reminder that even media stars struggle with “normal people problems.” These experiences, while troublesome and emotionally challenging, are important and highlight the beauty that comes from the traumas we all face.

The industry is incredibly particular about the way models look, dress, behave and present themselves. This push for perfection was largely pressed on Evalgelista, Crawford, Turlington and Campbell because of their popularity. I couldn’t imagine living that lifestyle. Despite the demands of their job, the models never failed to emulate confidence. Watching this on screen as a woman who doesn’t fit that criteria boosted my confidence. For me, seeing women embrace who they truly are and their differing forms of beauty always feels personal. The series did a good job of exposing the industry for what it was and applauding it for what it has become. Some of those past, stereotypical depictions of beauty have been erased, and it’s more common to see models with larger bodies, models of Color, models with different hairstyles and textures, as well as models that are LGBTQ+. As I saw these women practically age in front of my eyes, from young teens and 20-somethings to women in their 50s, I couldn’t help but think about the idea of beauty and how it changes depending on your perspective.

I think almost everyone is afraid of aging and what they’re going to look like years down the line. This fear seems more prominent in women, something attributable to the beauty standards society slaps in our faces. In the media and advertisements for products like anti-aging creams and makeup, women are constantly told they need to embrace youthfulness with slogans about how to look 10 years younger. While I would like to say that these advertisements don’t faze me, I am definitely afraid of aging, which is why I religiously apply SPF every morning (more so used for preventing skin cancer than future wrinkles). After watching these four women age, I feel less scared.

In the documentary, Evangelista spoke candidly about her health and body, discussing her struggle with breast cancer and coolsculpting treatment, the non-surgical process to “get rid of stubborn fat,” which changed her figure. She said she made the decision to undergo coolsculpting because she saw it as a tool to enhance her body at that time. I am a firm believer that people can do whatever they want with their bodies to make them feel better, healthier and more confident. That said, from my perspective, coolsculpting seems like just another anti-aging cream that shames certain body types and reinforces the stereotypical idealistic body shape. At what point do these enhancers and techniques cross the line from promoting confidence to body shaming? This is especially questionable, given the message that coolsculpting “gets rid of stubborn fat” instead of being used in necessary medical situations.

As for Evangelista, someone whose entire career depended on her body shape, it would be especially hard to have some of it taken from you by this treatment. Her on-screen emotions were impactful and relatable; almost everyone has insecurities, and it was beautiful and inspiring to watch Evalgelista own hers and work through them. This was especially prevalent when she discussed her breast cancer. When first diagnosed, she said it was an easy decision to get a double mastectomy, a procedure that removes both breasts either partially or completely. She discussed this topic with heartening courage, which served as an influential lesson for me. It taught me to take off the lens of fear and insecurity as I get older. I can age knowing that while some appearances may change, there are other ways to find beauty in myself.

Turning 20 changed my fruitful teenage years into adulthood with one strike of a clock, and my perspective on beauty morphed just as quickly. Beauty is what you give to the world, how you experience new adventures, relate to others, treat the people around you and act on the years you have left. At least, that’s where I’ve found mine.

I encourage you all to give this documentary a watch and to find where your beauty lies. It’s not only inspirational, but it’s fun to watch these models reminisce, laugh and love together. Campbell, Turlington, Evangelista and Crawford owned their bodies, their careers and their lives from head to toe, and it’s beautiful.

