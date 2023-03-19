Content warning: Discussion of sexual harassment

Do you ever feel like screaming into stale air after watching something so intense and nail-biting? “Rain Dogs” is a British dramatic comedy series that delivers that urge after just one episode. We first meet Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper, “Am I Being Unreasonable?”) with her daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian, debut) in their British flat, stuffing their bags like they’re Mary Poppins and hustling to their front door where police officers are breaking in. They’re being evicted. Simultaneously, the audience is introduced to Selby (Jack Farthing, “Spencer”), a friend of Costello’s who is being released from prison for a crime unknown to the viewer.

Costello drops her daughter off at school, promising her she’ll figure something out by 5 p.m. and spends the remaining 24 minutes of the episode searching for a place to spend the night. While buying food at a gas station, Costello’s card gets declined twice. The man standing behind her, Brett (Stephen Wight, “I May Destroy You”), gets wind of her situation and suspiciously offers rent-free housing in his small apartment with “no strings attached.” After resisting his offer, Costello searches tirelessly around London for a person willing to house her and her daughter, going so far as to break into a Volkswagen Golf (circa 1980) in the pouring rain, but finds nothing as the clock chimes 5 p.m. In a last-minute attempt to find a warm, dry place to sleep, Iris and Costello head to Brett’s.

With Iris fast asleep, Brett asks Costello to put on a camisole, saying he won’t do anything inappropriate after she’s changed. He lies to her and sexually harasses Costello, almost taking it further until Selby bangs on the door. After Selby punches Brett a well-deserved number of times, he scoops Iris into his arms and slips out the front door with Costello. This was a somewhat disappointing solution from the writers in choosing to have another man “save” them from a gross pig, but also a relieving scene once they are safe. They land back at the apartment they started at, but this time it’s cold and furniture-less. The cops have cleared everything except the curtains.

The scenery used in “Rain Dogs” amplifies the challenging lifestyle that those who are housing insecure deal with daily. The apartment complex that Costello and Iris are evicted from is known as council housing in England: a stack of tall high-rise apartments funded by the government for those who cannot afford egregious rents or move out of the metropolitan area. The apartment complex itself is moldy and unkept, referencing the little care, money and time that governments offer to those who cannot afford to live at higher prices. Their health and livelihoods are often placed at a lower priority.

The ambient lighting and differing environments in the episode have similar effects. For example, in the gas station or at Brett’s apartment, the lighting is not bright and bouncy like you would normally see in a comedy series; instead, it’s dry and fluorescent. Some scenes are dimly lit, full of cigarette smoke and grime, with gas station dining instead of sit-down restaurants and dreary rain that emphasizes the characters’ position in society; all things that, after being digested, should be acted on to support the lives of less affluent people. It’s rare to see a series succeed in delivering comedic lines while also drawing attention to such heavy topics. The show is able to maintain this level of comedic relief through the use of witty banter between Costello and Selby in the midst of such wearisome material.

What makes the episode so “nail-biting” is that it reflects a tragic reality. Costello is a representation of those pushed every day into exchanging sex for providing themselves or their children with shelter from rain, affordable food to fill their aching stomachs and a safe space to live. The viewer sees Iris unable to work on her homework or maintain good sleep as she’s put in possible danger around Brett. The heightened level of awareness of this issue connects the average viewer to an unrecognizable life.

While Costello could have simply given up on her daughter’s success given her new circumstances, she does not relent. She is a dedicated mother who puts her child’s needs first at all times. She feeds her first, lets her sleep while she stays awake, walks her to school every morning on time and constantly showers her with love. Although these qualities are often taken for granted by the average person, the writers paid homage to the plenty of people who are housing insecure and who do fight for their families constantly — a tale often untold in the media.

A lot of information is still unclear after watching the first episode of “Rain Dogs,” such as what led Costello and Iris to be evicted, what Iris’s origin story is or the reason behind the mysterious, multilayered relationship between Costello and Selby. However, the audience does understand that “Rain Dogs” is a heartbreaking but inspiring story of a woman single-handedly raising a child and attempting to survive one day at a time. At this point in Costello’s life, she’s 100 days sober, mostly unemployed and fighting like hell to give her daughter an education and a home. If this first episode is even a smidge of a resemblance to the remaining season, “Rain Dogs” is a call to action for those who have the means of housing and security to recognize and help those that don’t.

