“Bullshit” is probably the single most commonly uttered word in the entirety of Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”) is a charismatic, slightly aloof woman who possesses an incredibly useful trait: She can always tell when someone is lying. Charlie — working at a casino in Las Vegas — is recruited by the casino’s owner, Sterling Frost Jr. (Adrien Brody, “Blonde”), who is struggling to live up to his father’s big reputation. Sterling recruits Charlie into a scheme intended to rob one of their richest clients in a high-stakes poker game. At the same time, Charlie’s extraordinary sixth sense leads her into her own investigation of Sterling. By the end of just the first episode, tragedy has struck at the Frost Casino; Charlie is on the run in her old, beat-up car and Sterling’s bodyguard is hunting her. In each subsequent episode, Charlie finds herself in a new town on her impromptu road trip complete with mysterious new characters and strange crimes that she gets roped into by virtue of her skill, whether she likes it or not.

“Poker Face” is a “Columbo”-style whodunit show where viewers watch the crime play out at the beginning of the episode and then watch Charlie work her way through it as she plays detective. Yet what sets this show apart and makes it so entertaining is its unique nonchalant style. Even as murders are taking place in each episode, the characters’ attitudes give the show an almost unserious tone. Adding to this is Lyonne’s character, who sort of coincidentally bumbles her way into the scene of each crime and is kept there by her human lie detector skill and her persistence towards finding the truth.

Lyonne is the star of “Poker Face” in every sense of the word. She brings a fire to the age-old detective drama series with her iconic raspy voice and the succinct delivery of her jokes. While Charlie doesn’t want to get involved in the town’s drama — in fact she wants just the opposite — she develops touching connections with the new people she encounters, as evidenced by Lyonne’s chemistry with all of her screen partners in “Poker Face.” Charlie’s curiosity and incredible detective skills earn her the admiration of some people and the ire of others, but Lyonne makes one thing incredibly clear: Charlie isn’t going to change for anybody.

Although Charlie is an extremely loveable character, the guest stars of “Poker Face” are not to be overlooked. Across the episodes, Charlie runs into the likes of Sara (Megan Suri, “Never Have I Ever”), a small-town girl who finds a friend in Charlie, and Ruby Ruin (Chloë Sevigny, “American Psycho”), a jaded heavy metal star who’s willing to do anything for a last shot at fame. Some characters are there just to fit a niche, like the overly goofy character that you know is going to be the murder victim, but most of the other guest characters are more three-dimensional than that. Their motivations are fueled by a backstory and their actions don’t come out of the blue. The guest characters are just as real and fleshed out as Charlie herself, which makes for engaging visuals and bold dialogue throughout.

Speaking of visuals, the setting is one of the most impressive things about “Poker Face.” At first glance, it seems as though the show is set in the ’80s or ’90s due to the filter that washes over most of the scenes, Charlie’s trailer home and the car that she drives. We quickly realize that “Poker Face” actually takes place in our time, but is nestled perfectly with these “vintage” elements. There aren’t any throwaway lines that make it painfully obvious that the showrunners are “with the times” (looking at you, “Gossip Girl”). Instead, we have things like the fascist dog in the third episode that leads Charlie to her next mystery (you’ll just have to watch to find out more about this one).

“Poker Face” is the latest of Lyonne’s string of successes. It’s quick, witty and entirely engaging. The question remains, however: What would you do if you could always tell when someone is lying? Would you pull a Charlie and try to get to the bottom of situations out of the goodness in your heart? Or would you do what I would do and walk around undetected, silently calling everyone on their bullshit?

