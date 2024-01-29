When I looked at the teaser for “Pokémon Concierge,” I wondered what kind of plot we would be getting: a new Pokémon, a new land, maybe even a new hint at a game? By the time the official trailer dropped, I realized that the new Pokémon show wouldn’t be sending any of those things our way. Instead, “Pokémon Concierge” is a wonderful short tale about a woman looking to find herself and her happiness in the paradise that gives her the space to do so. It explores the fundamental truth that, when placed in the right environment, anyone can slowly and steadily evolve into a new, happier version of themselves.

“Pokémon Concierge” pictures our protagonist Haru (Karen Fukuhara, “Bullet Train”; Rena Nounen, “Onihei”), after just trying to get through life day-by-day after a week chock-full of incredibly bad experiences. She then decides to pick up a job as a concierge at the Pokémon resort, a place full of adorable otherworldly animal-like creatures with incredible powers and characteristics, hoping that it’ll be an experience that will turn her life around. Haru doesn’t understand that success comes from failure; thus, she sees any setback as proof that she doesn’t belong in her new environment. However, as the show goes on, she finds comfort in her friends and the Pokémon around her and realizes that every moment is another precious moment for learning and being the best person she can be.

This show’s unique focus — cozy, pastel aesthetics; skillfully done 3-D claymation; and a newfound love for Psyduck (Hiroshi Kosaka, “My Happy Marriage”) replacing Pikachu as the sidekick — makes it a complete 180 compared to most Pokémon shows. Instead of improving with battles, gyms and an overall action-driven plot, “Pokémon Concierge” focuses on a different sort of self-improvement. The slice-of-life energy in the adorable Pokémon (I am obsessed with how adorably Wooper is drawn) helps the audience relate to Haru — having a perspective shift after a ridiculously bad week, month or even year — and makes it even more moving when she finally finds meaning to her life outside of the context of work through her self-imposed hero’s journey to relax. We also see other Pokémon find themselves throughout the story, including a Psyduck that learns to love its psychic abilities rather than hide them, a Magikarp who can’t swim until it evolves and a shy Pikachu (Ikue Ōtani, “Pokémon Horizons: The Series”) that grows into confidence once their owner learns to accept their behavior even though it isn’t as bold or loud as most Pikachus. The parallel between Haru growing into her skin and her helping these Pokémon become more comfortable in theirs is not just adorable but also incredibly insightful. By caring for others, Haru figures out how to care for herself.

“Pokémon Concierge” is inspiring, appreciated and wonderful to watch in an age where everything is either focused on productivity or negativity. Considering the sheer amount of stress that comes as a consequence of modern pressures of productivity, it feels like “Pokémon Concierge” was a much-needed wake-up call for the world to stop and smell the roses. It would not only be best for ourselves but also for the people around us who may need our help. Then maybe we, like Haru, can find true paradise not only in our environments but in each other.

